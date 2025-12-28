The MRNA spike protein vaccine causes you to essentially give off a Bluetooth signal due to graphene oxide nano tech being injected.
𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞.
See the entire documentary here
THE HUMAN ANTENNA - Can We Reverse The Trans Humanist Agenda?
Your body will register as its own MAC address.
A Russian hacker
This guy says his phone can pick up a person's vaccine with the Bluetooth
The rumors about the alleged magnetism caused by vaccines have been subjected to a barrage of denials by PRO-VAX fact-checkers but this research was recently mentioned as a source in a study published in the American scientific publication International Journal of Vaccine Theory Practice and Research by Dallas.
Not only. The multiple investigations by Gospa News on the use of nanoparticles such as graphene oxide for biomedical purposes now make the denials obsolete and the investigations that tend to verify and corroborate their presence in mRNA genetic sera more than justifiable.
This is why, contrary to usual, we are relaunching this experiment although we are aware that it does not have an indisputable scientific value. Precisely for this reason we have not included it in our “Vaccines & Graphene” dossier based only on published and reviewed studies.
https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2023/12/mrna-vaccinated-people-give-bluetooth-signals-disturbing-french-research/
Its been measured before now many times. See La Quinta Columba Rumble , YT etc . The people in this group are very highly qualified.
Covid-19 nanotech explained. From La Quinta Columna..!
5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine . Face Book
This is comment from from 2022
Vendetta PH Reborn
3 February 2022
As announced at the time, La Quinta Columna has shared a report on their finding of graphene-like objects, self-assemblies, and microtechnology in 3 Pfizer vaccination vials.
Biostatistician Ricardo Delgado has announced that his team is will soon have the report available in several languages for subsequent dissemination in different countries.
Some of the translated statements are as follows:
Ricardo Delgado: Good evening, everyone. La Quinta Columna has issued a report entitled "Identification of possible micro-technology and artificial patterns in Pfizer vaccines with optical microscopy," which you can download just below this video. And in which we collect the results of the optical microscopy analysis and photographic report of what was recently observed in the Pfizer vials.The report is supported by links to the scientific literature
