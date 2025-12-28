Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1h

Its been measured before now many times. See La Quinta Columba Rumble , YT etc . The people in this group are very highly qualified.

Covid-19 nanotech explained. From La Quinta Columna..!

AND

5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine . Face Book

This is comment from from 2022

Vendetta PH Reborn

3 February 2022

·

As announced at the time, La Quinta Columna has shared a report on their finding of graphene-like objects, self-assemblies, and microtechnology in 3 Pfizer vaccination vials.

Biostatistician Ricardo Delgado has announced that his team is will soon have the report available in several languages for subsequent dissemination in different countries.

Some of the translated statements are as follows:

Ricardo Delgado: Good evening, everyone. La Quinta Columna has issued a report entitled "Identification of possible micro-technology and artificial patterns in Pfizer vaccines with optical microscopy," which you can download just below this video. And in which we collect the results of the optical microscopy analysis and photographic report of what was recently observed in the Pfizer vials.The report is supported by links to the scientific literature

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julia Murphy's avatar
Julia Murphy
3h

Absolute tosh

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture