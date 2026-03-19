The Ministry of Health FORBIDS the use of generative AI (like ChatGPT)
https://www.hinz.org.nz/news/651034/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Health NZ and the Ministry are actively building governance around AI use — including where to not use it without evaluation. For example, formal guidance forbids use of unapproved generative AI tools for clinical decision‑making until safety and effectiveness are proven.
Three GPs I have seen in past 3 months have all looked at the internet! But they also used their own interpretative skills to ascertain what was happening. I ASK questions.
The problem with forbidding people to use AI in medical diagnosis is that it's unenforceable. The internet is so readily available that it's going to be impossible to stop. 2/3 of doctors in the US already use AI in their practice, and you can bet that it's happening elsewhere.