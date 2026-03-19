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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
3h

Three GPs I have seen in past 3 months have all looked at the internet! But they also used their own interpretative skills to ascertain what was happening. I ASK questions.

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ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
4h

The problem with forbidding people to use AI in medical diagnosis is that it's unenforceable. The internet is so readily available that it's going to be impossible to stop. 2/3 of doctors in the US already use AI in their practice, and you can bet that it's happening elsewhere.

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