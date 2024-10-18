The mind wipe
Catherine Austin Fitts: Trump Gave $18 Billion to the Department of Defense to Engineer a Mass Atrocity via Operation Warp Speed
"Voting for Trump, it's like voting for Stalin."
"You can't come back from mass atrocity."
🔥 Exclusive with Catherine Austin Fitts: 'Liberty Warriors Must Shift Politics to the Power Space!'
Catherine Austin Fitts "this is a land grab operation"
Musk, the zionist
The response from David Icke
It is very difficult not to hate those dropping bombs on you decade after decade - a little detail you clearly want to ignore, Mr Musk. And the hate going the other way is phenomenal as you know but won't say, Israel's little page boy.
I don't trust Catherine Austin Fitts as far as I could throw her. She's twisting truth here; Trump wanted to create a jab that wasn't really a jab; it simply contained healthy ingredients such as nutrients, herbs and the like as well as HCQ which would prevent covid. It wasn't even a vax in the classic sense as it didn't contain any covid molecules which is usually done with jabs. Trump knew these ingredients would help people's immune system become stronger; but vaccine companies making these lied to him and betrayed him and came up with mRNA jabs which is what was given to people instead of Trump's jab. All these companies lied to Trump and the public. They did this without Trump's knowledge, who was trying to save lives not kill people. CAF is a liar.