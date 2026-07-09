I have a friend, largely thanks to whom I started my blog 12 years ago. We have discussed the scenarios of collapse many times over the years. She was very aware of everything that is happening in World War 3 and was even aware of concerns about aviation fuel.

Despite all that, she and her husband decided to go on holiday in Scotland and left 4 days ago.

I sent the latest information only to discover they are in Doha, Qatar TODAY.

I just received the following.

Thank you Robin. It seems we are in the final throes. Everything seems so normal and insulated here at Doha airport. I image that won’t last much longer.

The mind boggles.

This is the latest news

Do I need to be anxious on other people's account?