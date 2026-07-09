Seemorerocks

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
4h

Maybe there's no sirens screeching and ballistic blasting. Fake news?

Most odd that passenger flights are "all go" from Doha if the air is rent with missiles.

So, your friend would not have known a thing if you hadn't sent her a report.

I suppose that she will be reading this.

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Ghosta's avatar
Ghosta
4h

Of course not. These WW3 Conspiracy theorists chose to go there knowing what they know. Perhaps they get off on danger, who knows.

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