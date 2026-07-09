The mind boggles
I have a friend, largely thanks to whom I started my blog 12 years ago. We have discussed the scenarios of collapse many times over the years. She was very aware of everything that is happening in World War 3 and was even aware of concerns about aviation fuel.
Despite all that, she and her husband decided to go on holiday in Scotland and left 4 days ago.
I sent the latest information only to discover they are in Doha, Qatar TODAY.
I just received the following.
Thank you Robin. It seems we are in the final throes. Everything seems so normal and insulated here at Doha airport. I image that won’t last much longer.
The mind boggles.
This is the latest news
Do I need to be anxious on other people's account?
Maybe there's no sirens screeching and ballistic blasting. Fake news?
Most odd that passenger flights are "all go" from Doha if the air is rent with missiles.
So, your friend would not have known a thing if you hadn't sent her a report.
I suppose that she will be reading this.
Of course not. These WW3 Conspiracy theorists chose to go there knowing what they know. Perhaps they get off on danger, who knows.