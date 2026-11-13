Microsoft just experienced a massive outage, and people across America are losing it!



From Outlook email disruptions to problems with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365, thousands of users reported being unable to access essential services.



Businesses, employees, and everyday users were left frustrated as the outage disrupted communication and productivity.



Now people are questioning why some of the world's biggest technology companies continue experiencing major service disruptions.



How can companies rely so heavily on Microsoft when a single outage can disrupt so much?

Here is live updates from CNN:

Where things stand with the disruptive Microsoft service outage

• Coming back online: Microsoft said it has addressed the underlying issue of a massive outage that affected millions around the world as it continues to restore service. The software giant apologized for disruptions, saying the outage was caused by a technical issue and not a cybersecurity breach.

• Economic ramifications: The cost of lost productivity from the outage could approach at least $7 billion, according to a think-tank estimate.

• What’s been impacted: The outage, which began around noon ET on Thursday, left workers unable to access Outlook email, Teams meeting tools and other staples of modern office life. AI companies said they were facing issues as well. Banks, governments, health services, railways and courts all reported disruptions across Microsoft products.

• Global disruption: Outage reports “reached 74 countries and territories in about an hour,” according to Downdetector. While some workers scrambled to find workarounds, others expressed relief in a respite from the work grind.

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/11/12/business/live-news/microsoft-global-outage-intl-hnk

Microsoft says a broader roll-out of software fixes is stabilizing its systems, and the outage was easing on Friday

The outage lasted nearly a day, making it one of the longest in Microsoft’s history and its second disruption this year

Microsoft says it is not aware of any malicious activity and has ruled out AI as the cause

Downdetector logged more than 7.4 million reports worldwide, with spikes as workdays began across Asia and Europe

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/2588277/fax-machines-roar-into-life-as-microsoft-outage-hits-global-business

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