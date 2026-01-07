Scientists Create Fully Autonomous Micro Robots That Can THINK, Swim, Swarm In Groups and Survive For Months On Light

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Jan 07, 2026

Humanity is getting another step closer to the Technocratic Transhumanist Agenda, in which nano and microrobots will not only perform sensing functions but would have the goal according to Ray Kurzweil, to replace humans Atom by Atom.

What is so special about these new robots? They are fully autonomous, have a full computer system within them and can think for themselves! We know that science in covert military DARPA projects is much more advanced then we are led to believe. In fact, if you consider testimony of US government whistleblowers like deceased engineer Phil Schneider, for each year after 1944, the black projects have made an estimated progress of 45 years per year. So the secret government is about 3690 years advanced in knowledge compared to us. Schneider revealed in the early 2000’s that the periodic table of those secret governments contains 140 elements - ours currently has 118. How would science change if all that information was released?

I am mentioning this since the futurists have been predicting what will happen in our future for decades. This is no longer science fiction, but even government leaders admit that they can manipulate time, i.e time travel.

White House Says It Has Tech That Can ‘Manipulate Time and Space’

My point is that what is being revealed in civilian scientific literature is decades, if not centuries behind what technologies are really available. The fact that AUTONOMOUS THINKING MICROROBOTS have made it to the mainstream literature, should give us food for thought.

I have been showing highly advanced microrobots deployed in COVID19 unvaccinated human blood for several years now - they are fully autonomous, communicate through light and have swarming capabilities:

These robots in the blood have been predicted for decades:

“The Singularity Is Nearer - When Humans Merge With AI”By Ray Kurzweil. Nanorobots Replacing Every Cell In Our Bodies, Zombies, And Fusing Our Brains With AI.

Astonishing Darkfield Live Blood Footage Of Nano/Microrobots In C19 Unvaccinated Blood And What did Ray Kurzweil Say About Nanorobots And the Singularity?

Researchers have created microscopic robots so small they’re barely visible, yet smart enough to sense, decide, and move completely on their own. Powered by light and equipped with tiny computers, the robots swim by manipulating electric fields rather than using moving parts. They can detect temperature changes, follow programmed paths, and even work together in groups. The breakthrough marks the first truly autonomous robots at this microscopic scale.