Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ ex-wife has made a series of allegations about his conduct, suggesting they contradict the party’s electioneering on “health, houses and jobs”.

Hipkins has rejected the allegations from his ex-wife Jade, which were posted to a private Facebook page but have since been taken down.

None of the allegations involve Hipkins engaging in unlawful activity.

In a statement, Hipkins said: “I reject the allegations entirely and don’t intend to make any further comment.”

Chris and Jade Hipkins married in 2020. They separated in 2022. Photo / Katie Kidman

Hipkins has two children with Jade. The pair were together for years before marrying in 2020 in a ceremony at Premier House. They separated in 2022.

The Herald understands Hipkins is seeking legal advice about the social media post.

Labour finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds, speaking to media this afternoon, said she hadn’t seen the allegations and hadn’t yet spoken to Hipkins.

“Marriage break-ups are hard, especially when you have children involved in it, so Chris will talk to his statement or Chris will provide whatever comment he wants to provide but ultimately for a lot of us, it’s to make sure that their children are okay.”

She said she had full confidence in Hipkins and believed he could stand by the party’s “jobs, health, homes” focus.

Asked whether the allegations were unhelpful to Labour’s election campaign, Edmonds said they were unhelpful to New Zealand politics more generally.

“We can see how some politics happens overseas where it’s deeply personal, there is a lot of attacks, I don’t think NZ likes that.

“That’s why we’ve managed to hold the line for a lot of it for as long as we have, I don’t think NZ politics should go down that route,” she said.

The media are protecting Hipkins and won’t mention the nature of the allegations.

So here they are

Disgusting!