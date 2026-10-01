Seemorerocks
Subscribe
Sign in
The Matrix: The Gnostic Allegory Nobody Told You About
Robin Westenra
Oct 01, 2026
3
1
1
Share
3
1
1
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Seemorerocks reply rules
Jim
Oct 1
Liked by Robin Westenra
maybe AI are Archons Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2026 Robin Westenra
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
maybe AI are Archons Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh