This is an Establishment version of events

Ann Widdecombe was hit on the head with a hammer 21 times at her home as she ate lunch in an attack that was caught on camera, prosecutors have told Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Kashif Malik said the man charged with her murder, Joshua Kerry, arrived at her house on 8 July in a red Vauxhall Corsa and entered through the front door.

Kerry, who prosecutors say was in the property for two minutes and was wearing black gloves, then allegedly hit Widdecombe repeatedly with a hammer in her kitchen, tipped her from her chair and took her wallet before driving off.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj03r77n07jo

The alleged assassin who drove down to Devon from Yorkshire (a 5 hour car trip) and back has several faces

This

This

And this

Meanwhile the Right will accept the Establishment version and say he was a crazed LEFT-wing extremist

However

This is a man called Joshua Covel, not Joshua Kerry. Man of the same name ran for the Workers Party of GB in Pembroke Docks.

It’s all sub judice.

How convenient

I don’t buy any of it. I think the arrested man, whoever he is, is a patsy