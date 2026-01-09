From David Icke -

I have read that the movies were based on the work of legendary Chicago-born science fiction writer Philip K. Dick (1928-1982) who authored 44 novels, including the acclaimed The Man in the High Castle, and more than 120 short stories. He didn’t only write novels about illusory realities. He said it was literally true. Dick claimed at a Paris conference in 1977: ‘We are living in a computer-programmed reality … the only clue is when some variable is changed, and a glitch occurs.’ He said – correctly – that the simulation was not only around us – it was inside us.

Dick said that in 1974 he was recovering from effects of a drug given for a wisdom tooth extraction. He opened the door to a young girl with dark hair delivering a pain-relief drug and became focused on her necklace featuring a golden fish. She said it was a symbol used by ‘early Christians’ and it is associated with ‘secret knowledge’. It reflected the sun to generate a ‘pink beam’ which he believed downloaded knowledge to him that we live in a simulated reality. Dick began having ‘strange hallucinations’ after she left, and he thought these were due to the medication. However, they did not stop, and he reassessed the cause.

He said: ‘I experienced an invasion of my mind by a transcendentally rational mind, as if I had been insane all my life and suddenly, I had become sane.’

I know exactly what that feels like from my own ‘paranormal’ experiences in 1990 and 91. Dick said the download allowed him to understand quantum physics, languages he didn’t know before, and the illusory nature of human reality. He talked about experiencing ‘anamnesis’ or the sudden recall of forgotten knowledge within oneself which included the awareness that reality was a thin veil that stopped humans seeing what lay beyond it. ‘Anamnesis’ was discussed by Ancient Greek philosopher Socrates.

Dick said that he was questioned by the authorities about his ‘Matrix’ visions and his house was broken into, ransacked, and manuscripts stolen. He said he had confirmed surveillance of him through his CIA and FBI files secured through Freedom of Information access