Here is another personal story from Pam to illustrate just how broken down everything is in our Brave New World

An Insurance Story

The day before Waitangi Day, returning from visiting our horses in Makara in heavy pre-holiday traffic, I had a small but costly lapse of attention on the Ngauranga Gorge in Wellingtom. One foot slipped from clutch to accelerator, and I rear-ended the car in front of me. It was a minor collision—routine, even.

Or so I thought.

The car turned out to be a diplomatic vehicle, though no one explained that at the time. The driver made phone calls—for half an hour—while we sat waiting, unsure why something so ordinary had suddenly become opaque. Eventually, traffic police arrived, details were exchanged, I was breathalysed (I was fine), and we went home. An unremarkable accident, except for what followed.

Because our car is old, we carry only third-party insurance, so on Monday I set out to lodge a claim with AMI. I expected it to take an hour or two. Instead, it took most of the day.

I began by trying to visit a branch in person. Online searches—some apparently “updated by AI in 2026”—insisted there was an AMI office in Lower Hutt. There wasn’t. The address led to a bank. Wellington was the same story: a Lambton Quay address that now houses a tea shop, not insurers. Each search result contradicted lived reality. AI, the internet, and corporate memory were confidently wrong.

Eventually I discovered that AMI’s supposed local presence now resolves to a repair business at Ngauranga Gorge—an insurer-aligned operation rather than a service office. “Make a claim” no longer means speak to a person; it means submit to a system.

Reluctantly, I tried to comply. The online portal rejected me repeatedly. Only later did I learn why: my email address didn’t match what AMI already had on file—because they didn’t have one. The system offered no explanation, only refusal.

At last, after another long wait on the phone, I reached a young woman who processed the claim calmly and politely. I told her I was 76, that I’d spent the morning walking and cycling between offices that no longer exist, and that I didn’t want to do this online. She understood. But the system she worked within did not.

What struck me wasn’t the accident—it was how much time everything took. The delay before police arrived. The absence of physical service points. The labyrinth of digital instructions that point nowhere. And worst of all, the presence of authoritative-looking information that simply isn’t true.

This wasn’t a story about insurance. It was a glimpse into how thoroughly our everyday systems have eroded—replaced by interfaces that assume compliance, punish deviation, and quietly abandon those who don’t fit their logic. When reality no longer matches the map, it’s the person who is expected to adjust.

I hope that’s the end of it. But I doubt it.