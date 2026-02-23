“🇲🇽🇺🇦 Members of the Mexican drug cartel “New Generation Jalisco” (CJNG) underwent training in Ukraine on operating UAVs in combat conditions, reported the Mexican newspaper Milenio citing sources in law enforcement agencies of the state of Jalisco.”

The US recruited members of Mexican cartels as mercenaries for Ukraine. The US also cannot account for billions of dollars of weapons shipped to Ukraine:

Videos showed members of Mexico Sinaloa cartel’s Mayito Flaco wing posing with a downed FPV drone believed to belong to the opposing group. This is the first confirmed case of Mexican cartels using a fiber-optic FPV drone, demonstrating how quickly they are mastering new combat technologies.

MOSCOW, April 9 — RIA Novosti. American private military companies have begun recruiting members of Mexican and Colombian drug cartels serving sentences in the United States to participate in the conflict in Ukraine, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

The department noted that Washington is increasingly desperate to turn the tide in this theater of military operations, replenishing the ranks of demoralized Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with a “multinational rabble prone to armed violence.”

“According to information received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, American private military companies, under the direction of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, have begun recruiting representatives of Mexican and Colombian drug cartels serving sentences in American prisons to participate in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the deteriorating Kyiv regime,” the Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized.

They added that the US intends to send the first batch of hundreds of Latin American drug cartel members to Ukraine this summer. If they agree, they are promised a full amnesty in the hopes that they will never return, the agency noted.

“If the pilot project to recruit Latin American criminals to the Ukrainian Armed Forces is successful, the program to recruit animal abusers will be continued and even expanded to include criminals from other countries with challenging crime rates,” the press bureau stated.

However, the SVR clarified that recruiting drug cartel members is not without problems. They noted that without the drug barons’ “blessing,” not a single one of their subordinates will cooperate with US authorities. Meanwhile, the gang leaders themselves want to “sell” their people for the highest price, jeopardizing US plans, the Foreign Intelligence Service concluded.

In mid-March, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 13,387 foreign mercenaries had arrived in Ukraine during the Second Military Operation to fight on the side of the Kyiv regime. During this period, 5,962 militants were killed. The Ministry of Defense named Poland as the leader in the number of “soldiers of fortune” killed, with 2,960 arriving from there and 1,497 killed. Georgia followed , with 561 of 1,042 mercenaries killed, while those arriving from the United States lost 491 of 1,113. 422 of 1,005 Canadian militants were also killed, 360 of 822 British, and 349 of 784 Romanian. 235 mercenaries arrived from Germany , and 88 were killed.

Evidence suggests that Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, has a policy or practice of funding or indirectly funding drug cartels. Allegations and claims have surfaced over the years, often tied to specific incidents or individuals, suggesting possible involvement in activities that indirectly supported cartels, particularly in Latin America during the 1980s. Below, I’ll outline the key points based on available information, critically examining the narrative while acknowledging the limitations of the evidence.



Key Allegations and Sources

1. Israeli Involvement with Colombian Cartels (Medellín Cartel)

Training and Arms Supply: Reports from the late 1980s, notably a 1989 *Los Angeles Times* article, documented that Israeli instructors, including former army Colonel Yair Klein, trained paramilitary units linked to the Medellín Cartel in Colombia. A videotape showed Klein running military and assassination training for about 50 men, including Alfredo Vaquero (alias "Vladimir"), a leader of the cartel’s death squads. These squads were blamed for killing judges and court workers. Colombian authorities also identified key cartel figures, including Pablo Escobar and Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha, as involved in the training program.

Arms Shipments: A 1990 *Washington Post* article reported that a weapons cache, including Israeli-made Uzi submachine guns and other surplus military equipment, was found on a ranch owned by Rodríguez Gacha after his death. Colombian officials alleged that Israeli mercenaries, including Klein, facilitated these shipments. A high-ranking Colombian official claimed the Israeli government knew and consented to the arms sales, though Israel’s Defense Ministry denied knowledge of how the weapons reached private hands.

Klein’s Defense Klein, through his company Spearhead Ltd., claimed his actions were legal and approved by the Israeli government. He was convicted in absentia by a Colombian court for training paramilitaries and faced an Interpol warrant but was never extradited from Israel. Some Israeli media, like journalist Nahum Barnea, defended Klein, arguing that similar activities occurred during Israel’s involvement in Lebanon, where allies like the Phalangists were tied to the drug trade.

Mossad Connection?

While Klein was a former Israeli military officer, there’s no direct evidence linking his activities to Mossad. However, books like *Dangerous Liaison* by Andrew and Leslie Cockburn and articles from *Middle East Monitor* suggest that Israel’s intelligence community, including Mossad, may have had knowledge of or tacitly approved such operations as part of broader geopolitical strategies, such as acting as a U.S. proxy in Latin America during the Cold War. These sources argue that the Israeli government’s oversight of arms exports implies some level of state awareness.



2. Thai Heroin Trade:

- In his 1990 book *By Way of Deception*, former Mossad officer Victor Ostrovsky claimed that Mossad used the Thai heroin trade in the late 1970s to raise funds for covert operations on U.S. soil, which he suggested were likely illegal under U.S. law. Ostrovsky wrote that Mossad contacted opium growers in Thailand, offering to help them export opium while supporting coffee production as a cover, to finance operations like undermining Arab diplomacy at the United Nations.



3. Mexican Cartels and Israeli Spyware

A 2020 TRT World report noted that Mexican drug cartels, including the Sinaloa Cartel, gained access to Israeli-made spyware, often through corrupt officials reselling government-purchased equipment. While the spyware was initially sold to the Mexican government, its leakage to cartels raised concerns about oversight.



A 2019 “Times of Israel” article linked the assassination of two Israelis in Mexico City to disputes over money laundering and drug cartel activities, possibly involving the Jalisco Cartel. This suggests criminal connections to Mossad’s direct involvement.

Bombshell: Mexican Cartels Have Israeli Spyware That Turns American Phones into a Spy Device

However, there is ample evidence that Israel has aided, trained and armed criminal drugs cartels around the world. In large part, this was a component of Israel’s role as a proxy of US imperialism in Latin America during the 1980s. Israel continues in this proxy role today, with its arming of the Azov Battalion in Ukraine, one of the country’s most well-equipped neo-Nazi militias.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say the shooting death of two Israelis at an upscale shopping mall in Mexico City is likely linked to drug cartels and money laundering.

Mexico’s top police official won’t say which cartel may have been involved in the brazen assault, which included a diversionary attack with an assault rifle against police outside the mall.

https://apnews.com/article/fb4a99a6265b41a6af3058e885b24f36