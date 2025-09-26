Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry's avatar
Terry
5h

Can't say we weren't warned. Still, ain't no way, in hell, this 77 year young lady's going to take the Death Jabs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rebal's avatar
Rebal
4h

We've been fine all these thousands of years, but suddenly, we are all in trouble? Let's make it simple-mass rejection.

We haven't had trouble until their "interventions".

We've done this before, not all that long ago. Keep it local, barter and trade, know your neighbors, be trustworthy and trust your neighbors. Everyone produce something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture