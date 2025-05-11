Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JJJ's avatar
JJJ
5h

NATO's Stamer, Merz, Macron and Zenlensky (non NATO) decisions are skewed by Coke (view their blow session below) because their Jesuit Masters and their coadjutors are, hands down, making all the decisions. (Just like the severe dementia-ted Jesuit coadjutor Biden and slave owning family brain dead Harris. Their Jesuits auto Pen was doing ALL the work not). All this while the west violated the 1991 2+4 Treaty and the Minsk Treaty where Nato would not expand. They lied and while they "get LIT" are provoking Russia with the most dominate hypersonic missiles in the world by far. Say Your Prayers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGHhXLDjf0g

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1h

Coke a special 'tonic' for all WEF groupies it seems. Gratis after Graduation ???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture