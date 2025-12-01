I went to bed thinking the invasion had started - there were even reports that Maduro had fled to wherever. I woke up the next morning (Sunday UST) and couldn’t find a thing about it apart from the following.

Today it is back in the news - sort of.

This is the latest video I can find

Maduro Watches As Trump’s F-35 Jets, Aircraft Carrier Prepare For Imminent US Vs Venezuela War

The U.S. military has entered a new phase of standoff with Venezuela, conducting secret war drills and simulated air raids using advanced fighter jets, bombers, and drones as tensions in the Caribbean escalate rapidly. U.S. President Trump has publicly warned Venezuelan President Maduro to step down or face removal, and declared Venezuelan airspace “closed” - a controversial move signaling imminent strike plans. The U.S. has positioned its most advanced Navy ships, aircraft carriers, and fighter squadrons in the region while building up radar installations and operating from bases on nearby islands

Pete Hegseth is taking heat today:

Welcome back from the holiday weekend. The big story today is the major bipartisan backlash Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing over reportedly ordering everyone on board an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean to be killed. Some lawmakers say it may have amounted to a war crime.

What happened?: The Washington Post published reporting on Friday that Hegseth had issued an order to “kill everybody” on board a boat in the Caribbean that was suspected of carrying drugs. Eleven people were on board on the vessel and only two survived, found “clinging to the smoldering wreck.” To comply with Hegseth’s directive, the Special Operations commander, who was in charge of the military operation, then conducted a second strike to kill the two survivors, who were then “blown apart in the water.”

Hegseth authorized second strike on drug boat, WH says

Julia Manchester

Leavitt confirmed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth authorized the second strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean in September.

Leavitt told reporters at the White House press briefing that Hegseth authorized Admiral Frank Bradley to carry out the strikes.

“President Trump and Secretary Hegseth that presidentially designated narco terrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war. With respect to the strikes in question on September 2, Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes,” Leavitt said, reading a statement.

“Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated,” she continued.

“This administration has designated these narco terrorists as foreign terrorist organizations. The president has the right to take them out if they are threatening the United States of America if they are bringing illegal narcotics that are killing our citizens at a record rate, which is what they are doing.”

Donald Trump reportedly gave Nicolás Maduro an ultimatum to relinquish power immediately during their recent call – but Venezuela’s authoritarian leader declined, demanding a “global amnesty” for himself and allies.

On Sunday, the US president confirmed the call had taken place, telling reporters: “I wouldn’t say it went well or badly, it was a phone call.”

Neither the US nor Venezuelan government have offered further details of the topics discussed during the highly unusual conversation, which is thought to have happened on 21 November.

But sources told the Miami Herald the US president had sent a “blunt message” to his South American counterpart, who is the focus of a four-month pressure campaign in which Trump has ordered a massive naval deployment off Venezuela’s northern coast.

“You can save yourself and those closest to you, but you must leave the country now,” Trump reportedly said, offering safe passage for Maduro, his wife and his son “only if he agreed to resign right away”.

However, Venezuela’s president reportedly refused to step down immediately and allegedly made a series of counter-demands, including worldwide immunity from prosecution and being allowed to cede political control but keep control of the armed forces.

The newspaper said there had been no further direct contact between Trump and Maduro, although Maduro reportedly requested a second call last weekend after Trump declared Venezuela’s airspace “closed in its entirety”. “The Maduro government … received no response,” the Miami Herald claimed, saying the first discussion had been brokered by Brazil, Qatar and Turkey.

Despite the leaked claim that Trump had given Maduro an ultimatum, many observers are sceptical the US president intends to back those threats up with large-scale military action.

“Maduro and most of his cohorts view the US military threats as a bluff,” a source with regular contact with top Venezuela officials told the Wall Street Journal last month.

Since his election in 2013, the Venezuelan leader has survived a succession of crises, including Trump’s first-term “maximum pressure” campaign, several rounds of mass protests, a historic economic meltdown, a 2018 assassination attempt and apparent defeat in last year’s presidential election, which Maduro is widely believed to have lost to the former diplomat Edmundo González.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal urged Trump’s administration to continue ramping up the pressure on Venezuela and said it believed “deposing Maduro is in the US national interest”. Its editorial board said: “If Maduro refuses to leave, and Trump shrinks from acting to depose him, Trump and the credibility of the US will be the losers.”

In an attempt to find a peaceful solution, Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, offered the Colombian city of Cartagena as a possible location for talks between Maduro’s regime and Venezuela’s opposition.

In a letter to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that was published by Venezuelan state media on Sunday, Maduro accused the US of seeking to “appropriate Venezuela’s vast oil reserves – the largest on the planet – through the lethal use of military force”.

More than 10 US warships, including the country’s largest carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, are bearing down on the Caribbean amid escalating tensions between President Trump and Venezuela.

A Marine Expeditionary Unit capable of an amphibious land invasion has also been deployed as part of efforts to stem the flow of drugs into the US from the socialist country.

“The military’s job is to defend the homeland,” Secretary of the Navy John Phelan told Fox News on Saturday night. “That’s exactly what we’re doing, and we’re using our best assets to defend the homeland.

“Drugs kill more Americans than we’ve ever lost in wars,” he said. “So I think at the end of the day, the president has correctly identified this as an attack on the country, which it is.”

Venezuela’s socialist president, Nicolas Maduro, is being blamed for allowing narco vessels to set off from his country for the US.

Among the 11 warships currently in the Caribbean is the USS Ford, which houses the Carrier Strike Group featuring nine carrier air wings, or more than 70 aircraft, including squadrons out of Virginia, Florida and Washington state.

Other ships deployed to the region include the USS Iwo Jamia, a Wasp-class amphibious assault vehicle capable of carrying up to six Harrier II attack aircraft.

The USS Gravely and the USS Stockdale, two naval guided-missile destroyers, are currently operating in the Caribbean along with the larger guided-missile cruisers, the USS Lake Erie and the USS Gettysburg.

Up to 2,200 Marines, based out of Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Base New River in North Carolina, are also stationed in the Caribbean.

In total, around 15,000 troops, including the Marines on ships and about 5,000 personnel at bases in Puerto Rico, are now in the region, the Conversation reported.

Roosevelt Roads naval base in Puerto Rico has been reopened as part of the buildup.

The growing firepower is part of Trump’s Operation Southern Spear, which aims, with support of the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security, to control the flow of deadly narcotics heading north to the US.

It coincides with efforts to modernize US armed forces using AI, unmanned systems and hypersonic missiles, as well as a push from Trump to bring shipbuilding jobs back to America.

“The president is very focused on shipbuilding. He has been on me about it for a long time and continues to stay after me, which is great, because he’s committed to it and it’s really important,” Phelan said during his appearance on “My View with Lara Trump.”

“We hollowed out our manufacturing base in this country. And it’s really important that we learn how to make things. We spent the last 10 years teaching people how to code. We’re gonna spend the next 10 years teaching [people] how to use their hands, because those are going to be the important skills,” he added.

“It’s all about drug trafficking” Sure.

The massively hyocritical Guardian accuses Trump of ‘hypocrisy’

These news outlets are pointing the finger at Trump but a few years ago were pushing a regime change operation with Juan Guiaido

Trinidad becomes a victim of Trump’s drug war against Venezuela

War Against DRUGS? It’s The Exact OPPOSITE | The REAL REASONS Behind & The BIG AVOIDANCE | Venezuela

I recommend this superb analysis by Yanis Varoufakis

Russia’s Missiles Target U.S. Navy? Venezuela’s Warning to Washington | Yanis Varoufakis Analysis