There is lots happening. I do not have the energy to cover it all

Israel seems to have lost its collective mind. They are openly threatening Iran with a "response" to the Iran missile launch. Trouble is, Iran's missile launch WAS a "response" to Israeli attacks! Israel has no right to "respond," they started it!

Israel's response to Iran's attacks on Israel will be "deadly, precise, and surprising", Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.



Speaking during a visit to an Israeli Defense Force (IDF) intelligence unit, he calls the Iranian missile attack last week - which saw almost 200 ballistic missiles fired towards Israel - "aggressive but imprecise."



He adds: "The air force was not harmed, all the routes are working, continuity is maintained, not a single plane was harmed, not a single soldier was harmed, and not a single civilian was harmed.



"Our attack will be deadly, precise, and above all surprising, [Iran] will not understand what happened and how it happened, they will see the results.

This bravado does not serve Israel well, at all.

Iran has made clear that if Israel attacks them AGAIN, Iran will retaliate "within 15 minutes."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was granted a phone call with US President Joe Biden, during which Israeli targets were reportedly discussed.

Biden reportedly made clear to Netanyahu that Israel was NOT to target Iranian nuclear program facilities, and if they do, the U.S. will **NOT** give assistance to Israel when an Iranian response is launched.

Also -

sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now calling U.S. President Joe Biden, who will reportedly be deciding which targets Israel can strike inside Iran.

Iran once again reiterated today that if Israel strikes Iran again, Iran is ready to respond within 15 minutes; and far more severely than last time.

Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: Israel's End-Game Under Netanyahu

Michael Hudson is President of The Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET), a Wall Street Financial Analyst, Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He is the author of Super-Imperialism: The Economic Strategy of American Empire (Editions 1968, 2003, 2021), ‘and forgive them their debts’ (2018), J is for Junk Economics (2017), Killing the Host (2015), The Bubble and Beyond (2012), Trade, Development and Foreign Debt (1992 & 2009) and of The Myth of Aid (1971), amongst many others. ISLET engages in research regarding domestic and international finance, national income and balance-sheet accounting with regard to real estate. We also engage in the economic history of the ancient Near East. Michael acts as an economic advisor to governments worldwide including China, Iceland and Latvia on finance and tax law. He gives presentations on various topics at conferences and meetings and can be booked here. Listen to some of his many radio interviews to hear his hyperspeed analysis of the geo-political machinations of global economics. Travel costs and a per diem are appreciated.

https://michael-hudson.com/

Richard D. Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he taught economics from 1973 to 2008. He is currently a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University, New York City. Earlier he taught economics at Yale University (1967-1969) and at the City College of the City University of New York (1969-1973). In 1994, he was a Visiting Professor of Economics at the University of Paris (France), I (Sorbonne). Wolff was also a regular lecturer at the Brecht Forum in New York City. (https://www.rdwolff.com/about)