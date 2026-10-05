❗️❗️❗️Hospitals in Irkutsk closed for quarantine for three weeks; doctors are talking about plague. Authorities have yet to comment.



18+ THIS MATERIAL (INFORMATION) WAS PRODUCED, DISTRIBUTED AND/OR DIRECTED BY THE FOREIGN AGENT PROJECT "PEOPLE OF BAIKAL" OR CONCERNS THE ACTIVITIES OF THE FOREIGN AGENT PROJECT "PEOPLE OF BAIKAL".



Several hospitals in Irkutsk have been closed for quarantine. The quarantine will last for three weeks. This includes the city's clinical hospitals No. 1, 3, 10, as well as the city's Ivanovo-Matreninsky Children's Clinical Hospital.



A source at "People of Baikal" in the healthcare sector reports that doctors in Irkutsk are "openly talking about plague." At the same time, according to him, the official documents received by the hospitals do not mention the diagnosis – plague is not listed.



"Selective quarantine is not applied for pneumonic plague; restrictions are introduced at once for all medical institutions," the source noted.



Currently, the editorial staff cannot confirm that all hospitals in Irkutsk are closed. Strict restrictions are in place in the wards of the closed institutions. Patients are not allowed to see their relatives, and visitors are not permitted. It is only possible to deliver items or food.



*️⃣* At least one city maternity hospital has also been placed under quarantine. The family of one of the expectant mothers told "People of Baikal" that doctors informed them that the reason was plague. The husband of the expectant mother was not allowed into the ward, even though they had a contract for paid partnered childbirth.



▪️* Previously, the Central District Hospital in Shelekhov was closed for quarantine. On October 3, the Irkutsk Aluminum Plant (located in Shelekhov) introduced a mask requirement.



🎙️* There are still no official statements from the authorities. Governor Igor Kobyzev reported on October 2 about an "especially dangerous infection" and that "the situation is under strict control." On October 3 and 4, his Telegram channel published posts about bone marrow donors, a forum for young workers, and a dance theater. The governor did not mention plague.



⚠️* On October 3, the authorities of Baikal requested that residents not travel to Shelekhov due to plague – and deleted the post two hours later. REN TV deleted five publications about the infection.



https://t.me/Baikal_People/16651

More

“What’s this game of silence?” Residents of the Irkutsk region are waiting for explanations for the third day, wondering if they are threatened by the plague.

18+ THIS MATERIAL (INFORMATION) WAS PRODUCED, DISTRIBUTED AND/OR DIRECTED BY FOREIGN AGENT PROJECT “PEOPLE OF BAIKAL” OR CONCERNS THE ACTIVITIES OF FOREIGN AGENT PROJECT “PEOPLE OF BAIKAL”.

The Governor of the Irkutsk region, Igor Kobyzev, on his channel, talks about creative contests, walks on warm autumn weekends, the omul festival, relocation from dilapidated housing, the opening of a sports club, the awarding of bone marrow donors, and a gastronomic forum. There’s so much to mention.

But something is really missing: against the backdrop of a quarantine in the Shelekhov hospital, Kobyzev only reported that on Friday, October 2nd, he held a meeting of the anti-epidemic commission due to a “particularly dangerous infection.” And on Saturday, he met with the head of Rospotrebnadzor.

Since Friday, residents have been asking the governor, the Ministry of Health, and Rospotrebnadzor to explain what is happening in their region. Did the deceased laboratory assistant in Shelekhov actually have pneumonic plague? What are the risks for city residents? Can children go to kindergartens and schools, or is it better to stay home?

➡️ On October 4th, Rospotrebnadzor stated to journalists of the state news agency TASS that the employee of the anti-plague institute had “pneumonia of unknown origin.” The agency did not publish this information on its own resources. At the same time, the quarantine has been extended since Friday to several hospitals, including a children’s hospital and the maternity hospital in Irkutsk.

▫️ In recent days, residents of Irkutsk and Shelekhov have been buying up antibiotics in pharmacies. Some people are wearing medical masks and gloves in public places. According to a source at LB, doctors have been told to prepare anti-plague suits and sets of protective equipment for particularly dangerous infections.

💬What’s this game of silence?💬 - one of Kobyzev’s readers was outraged. We have collected other opinions about what is happening on the cards.

https://t.me/Baikal_People/16660?single

For clarification, this is from a dissident site on Telegram.

I would never trust officials from any country