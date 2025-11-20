The last days of the USSR: inside the CollapseRobin WestenraNov 20, 202511ShareThis documentary illustrates just how quickly things can change and regimes can fall. I recommend watching11Share
Yes....but the basic infrastructure remained functional enough to keep folks alive. Folks in Russia had gardens and knew how to fix things by hand in many cases... I see little like that here in America. The oligarchs with their looting and green energy frauds have created serious damage to what little social fabric is left now...