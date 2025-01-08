Already suspicious, I found this video sequence from Fox News showing a concrete structure collapsing while the green vegetation close by remains intact.

Watch: Los Angeles Home Collapses Live On FOX Weather As Wildfires Rage In Southern California

EXPLANATIONS THAT DON’T EXPLAIN

We are expected to believe that it was all just down to the wind and that vegetation can remain intact depending on the direction of the wind (sic) and trees have their own inbuilt protection against fires.

However, I have become convinced that the explanation has to be found elsewhere.

AN INQUIRY

I decided, for this article to be as object and open-minded as I could and started to ask the obvious questions.

The first question that I asked was WHY IS THIS HAPPENING IN MID-WINTER.

Admittedly, LA is in drought.

However, are dry conditions enough?

I decided to check conditions in LA for today:

And as for wind:

Earth Nullschool shows winds up to 59 km/hr

I decided to go to Chat GPT for answers. Sometimes, depending on what questions you ask you can get some interesting answers.

For instance, Chat GPT says wildfires can generate their own strong winds

Yes, intense wildfires can generate strong winds, a phenomenon often referred to as fire-induced winds or pyroconvective winds.

When I looked further on AI search engines and asked if concrete structures can burn while leaving vegetation intact the answer was YES.

There’s no inherent paradox here—trees can burn under the right conditions, and concrete structures themselves don’t burn but are affected by fire.

However, I went on to ask how trees can burn in a forest fire with all their self-protective sap the answer was a little different:

Why do trees burn in a forest fire when they have self-protective sap?

While sap might deter some threats to trees (like insects or pathogens), it does not protect them from the extreme heat and flammability conditions of a forest fire. In fact, in some cases, it can exacerbate the situation by adding to the fuel load.

With desiccants such as aluminium in mind, I asked Chat GPT if nano aluminium was inflammable the answer was yes.

Flammability of Nano Aluminum

Nano aluminum particles are highly flammable and exhibit unique combustion characteristics compared to their micron-sized counterparts. The increased surface area-to-volume ratio of nanoparticles significantly enhances their reactivity, making them more susceptible to ignition and combustion. When exposed to an oxidizing environment, nano aluminum can ignite at lower temperatures and burn more rapidly than larger aluminum particles.

So, there we are.

Now, I would like to present evidence from previous wildfires, in California and at Lahaina, Hawaii.

Parallels to the Paradise CA fires and to 9/11 - and "nobody" sees it.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

SEP 02, 2023

“Even though buildings were turned to rubble and cars melted in the intense heat of the fires in Lahaina, Maui the trees, for the most part, remained standing, scorched but standing. This is particularly odd when you consider that many of the trees were right next to buildings that were leveled by the fire.

However, in a microwave or M.A.S.E.R. induced fire, you would fully expect the targeted buildings and highly conductive metal cars to suffer far more from a High Powered Microwave DEW attack than the trees.

Although most trees in Lahaina did not burn down at least one tree was filmed burning from the inside out. This was also seen in Paradise California and elsewhere where HPM DEW's have been used.

When large trees with thick bark are caught in the DEW microwave path the sap on the inside heats up and catches fire because it is more conductive than the bark on the outside and the tree catches fire from the inside out.

This is a phenomenon which can only be caused by microwave heating and may be why those using the DEW's try to avoid hitting the trees.

The scientific "tell" that the fires in Paradise, CA., Quebec, Canada, and now Maui, are caused by hi-tech DEWs, is the fact that the Quebec fires started simultaneously, and trees were filmed burning from the inside in Paradise and Maui fires.”

Full Interview:

No "arson" by ANY available accelerant could have melted ENGINE BLOCKS in cars and reduced the wiring harnesses and steel cords in radial tires to DUST. Maui has parallels to the Paradise, CA fires and 9/11 as explained in the video.

And once again, Dane Wigington on GeoengineeringWatch.org is a reliable source of information on this:

