Liz Gunn in my mind did a great disservice to New Zealand in the last election by splitting the vote with the NZ Loyal Party.

But she has redeemed herself in my eyes with her very good journalistic work.

She is human, and therefore imperfect but that stands in direct contrast with Kelvyn Alp and Counterspin Media which, as alleged here, is connected with some very unwholesome forces and some very dark energies.

None of it, frankly, surprises me in any way

This is the latest from Kelvyn Alp

https://t.me/seemorerocks/102794

This appeared in comments on my Telegram channel

LATEST HIGH COURT SUBMISSIONS FILED 🚨

👀 👉 https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:ap:bcfd00f5-7eae-4fde-a9f2-3178bd310350

The latest Plaintiff submissions by Erika Whittome were filed in the Wellington High Court in the case seeking release of the Pfizer COVID-19 procurement contract and related clauses withheld from the New Zealand public.

We now urgently need assistance with additional costs.

▪️ Further filing fees

▪️ Court preparation costs

▪️ Legal and document costs

▪️ Hearing-related expenses

This legal action is entirely public-funded and community-supported.

The case now goes deeper than Pfizer.

It goes to the heart of whether public agencies can hide behind commercial confidentiality while refusing meaningful scrutiny of decisions made during one of the most significant periods in New Zealand history. Without the support of the people our voices will not be heard.

This case is not simply about “a contract”.

It is about:

▪️ Government transparency & over reach

▪️ Accountability under the Official Information Act

▪️ Whether confidentiality clauses override public scrutiny

▪️ Whether the public can be denied meaningful information through “summary statements” and blanket refusals

📍 Wellington High Court

📅 Hearing: 15 June 2026 - please support on the day👍

If you support transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to know - please consider supporting the case.

🔗 Donate/support BuyMeACoffee.com/reunitenz

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The Rule of Law does not disappear during a Plandemic.

This is what matters