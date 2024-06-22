Smotrich Says Netanyahu Fully Backs Workaround to Annex West Bank

The New York Times reported in December that the Qatari gov't has been sending millions into Gaza to help prop up Hamas for years. Netanyahu “not only tolerated those payments, he encouraged them

JUN 22, 2024

Bezalel Smotrich represents the extremist Israeli leadership, but that the Western media largely wants you be ignorant to.

Bezalel Smotrich, the extremist Israeli settler and country’s finance minister, said in an audio that Israel is carrying out a “mega-dramatic” effort to prevent the West Bank from becoming a part of a Palestinian state and that will enable his country to seize authority over the entire region – in a scheme that will avoid international scrutiny.

And he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is known to brag in private about being the only person capable of preventing a Palestinian state, has fully supported the plan.

“Such changes change a system’s DNA,” he said, according to The New York Times. The recording was made during a private event on 9 June.

Netanyahu’s office said: “The final status of these territories will be determined by the parties in direct negotiations. This policy has not changed.”

TRENDPOST: Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy head, said in a speech in January that Netanyahu has been opposed to a two-state solution for 30 years, and it was Israel that created Hamas. Borrell expressed dismay over Netanyahu’s comments that a two-state solution with the Palestinians is out of the question after the 7 October Hamas attack. He said Israel’s decision to reject the solution has “gone as far as to create Hamas themselves.”