The Israeli right-wing plans for the West Bank
JUN 22, 2024
Bezalel Smotrich, the extremist Israeli settler and country’s finance minister, said in an audio that Israel is carrying out a “mega-dramatic” effort to prevent the West Bank from becoming a part of a Palestinian state and that will enable his country to seize authority over the entire region – in a scheme that will avoid international scrutiny.
And he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is known to brag in private about being the only person capable of preventing a Palestinian state, has fully supported the plan.
“Such changes change a system’s DNA,” he said, according to The New York Times. The recording was made during a private event on 9 June.
Netanyahu’s office said: “The final status of these territories will be determined by the parties in direct negotiations. This policy has not changed.”
TRENDPOST: Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy head, said in a speech in January that Netanyahu has been opposed to a two-state solution for 30 years, and it was Israel that created Hamas.
Borrell expressed dismay over Netanyahu’s comments that a two-state solution with the Palestinians is out of the question after the 7 October Hamas attack. He said Israel’s decision to reject the solution has “gone as far as to create Hamas themselves.”
“Yes, Hamas has been financed by the Israeli government in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by Fatah,” he said, according to Euronews. He said Netanyahu, himself, has been boycotting the solution for 30 years.
Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas since 2009 and The Washington Post noted that the Israeli leader and Hamas “found each other useful for their own purposes.”
Adam Raz, an Israeli historian, told the paper, “It’s a strange alliance that has run its course, Hamas will not be the government of Gaza. And I think we can assume that Netanyahu is nearing the end of his political career.”
The New York Times reported in December that the Qatari government has been sending millions into Gaza to help prop up Hamas for years. Netanyahu “not only tolerated those payments, he encouraged them.”
SMOTRICH’S PLAN
The paper noted that the admission was significant given that Israel’s official position is that the West Bank is “open to negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders.”
Under Smotrich’s plan, his defense ministry would oversee the West Bank instead of the Israeli military. The West Bank has become hell on earth for Palestinians living under Israel’s thumb and recent figures show that more than 37,000 additional acres of land have been stolen by Israeli settlers – often with the backing of IDF units.