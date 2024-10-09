"The world will not be the same from today on . . . bin Laden sits in Afghanistan . . . it's time to launch an operational, concrete war against terror."

~ Ehud Barak, 11 Sep, 2001 (spoken before the Twin Towers had even come down).

''It [the 9/11 attack] is very good, well, not very good, but it will generate immediate sympathy.''

~Benjamin Netanyahu, 12 Sep 2021.

"We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attacks on the twin towers and the pentagon and the American struggle in Iraq. These events swung American public opinion in our favour."

~Benjamin Netanyahu, 16 April 2008.

Also, in 2001, reportedly when he didn't know he was being recorded, Benjamin Netanyahu said:

"I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved. Moved in the right direction".

David Icke wrote a long book, the Trigger, that examines the Israeli role in 9/11

https://www.amazon.com/Trigger-Lie-That-Changed-World/dp/1916025803

Here is an interview with David Icke

David Icke - "The Trigger" | 9-11 Dots Connected. (2019)