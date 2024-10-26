I stand by my comments from yesterday.

Israeli media does what it does so well

Now, did they say hours before the attack say the Iranians wouldn’t know what hit them”?

Seems not. Lol.

According to a report in the Washington Post this morning (Saturday), Israel planned the attack in Iran "with the intention of reducing casualties and at a level that would allow Iran to deny major damage and contain the situation." The remarks were made by a source who was briefed on and knowledgeable about Israel's attack plans.

It was also reported that the attack was "a broader version of the Israeli response in April", according to the source, when Israel then carried out an attack in the center of Iran which, according to sources in the country, "did not cause any damage". The scope and duration of the current attack are not immediately apparent, but an official in Israel stated that the oil and nuclear sites, which were considered targets whose attack would cause a wider escalation - were not damaged

This might be closer to the truth IMO

I wish to focus on social media. The following is from Patrick Henningsen.

Earlier, I asked for an external link to verify the source of the “BREAKING” story posted below: ‘Iran will not retaliate to Israeli airstrikes’. No link was provided, and no such story exists, as far as we can find. But it now seems to be FAKE NEWS. If someone can show it at Sky News exactly, then I stand corrected. Fun fact: we actually found the opposite, “Iran says 'obligated to defend itself' after two soldiers killed in Israeli air strikes”, real source:

That said, this is not an isolated problem.

Unfortunately, this is not the only account who has laundered what appears to be a major viral Fake News story on X. This was not posted on accident. It follows a clear pattern exhibited by large accounts, and it’s intentional, as it’s designed to go viral.

BUT… what should really disturb everyone on X is how often we are seeing these fake/unsourced viral “news” posts diluting a time of #war - peddling blatant disinformation, which, by default, are playing their part in the information war theatre. That is not my opinion, that is an objective fact - especially when you consider that these Fake News posts at getting MILLIONS of views each time. They do influence/manipulate public perception, but are not journalistic at all. Far from it. By definition these function as propaganda. Also, many of these ‘news’ accounts are nameless/faceless avatars who are totally unaccountable, and risk nothing against their personal reputations in the real world, which incentivizes bad behavior - and is breeding ground for corruption. People can come to their own conclusions as to who these people are and why they are farming misinformation on X.

WORD OF ADVICE: Any accounts which post “Breaking News” but with NO external links to validate their “news” SHOULD NOT BE TRUSTED - we all need to start calling them out. In most cases, they have fabricated some part of the text they post; either altering a headline, or distorting the context of a real story - THAT IS WHY THEY INTENTIONALLY LEAVE OUT THE SOURCE LINK - they don’t want you to check and see what was actually said. They rely on you quickly reading & absorbing their clickbait/propaganda or manipulated news narrative before you engage/repost/like/comment quickly and scroll on. Your engagement generates thousands per month in $$$ for these large accounts through @ElonMusk’s X monetisation whose algorithm incentivizes/favors this cheap & deceptive format claiming to be “BREAKING NEWS”. Also, many of these type accounts are owned/run by same people to maximize revenue. Their shady practice of posting JPEG images with no external link is deceptive, and is degrading and ruining the information/real journalism space on X, and to make matters worse, Elon himself is constantly boosting these very accounts/posts - making them among the highest payouts on X benefiting accounts which turbo charge FAKE and MISLEADING “Breaking News”. And many are doing it intentionally - because the formula works.

Let that sink in.

This story was amplified on Twitter X by accounts that strangely have large numbers of views, pushed by Elon Musk’s algorthms, probably because of thousands of ‘bots’, false accounts.

Is Barak Ravid a zionist or Israeli perchance?

Canadian Prepper picks up the BS.

Remember the 2022 headlines around the world that claimed that Putin was ill and dying of cancer.

I wonder where that went.

From the same culprit - all of Musk’s other approved influencers will push the same story,

Here is Canadian Prepper from last week

⚡ALERT! ISRAELS LARGEST ATTACK IN HISTORY ON IRAN! CHINA CONDUCTS DOOMSDAY NUCLEAR EMP TEST

Quality analysis hours after the Israeli attack

