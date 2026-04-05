The Trump media echoes Trump in a Truth Social post that was almost put out in his name which says “we got him!”..

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/president-trump-releases-statement-rescue-fighter-pilot/

Iranian media begs to differ

Sources told Tasnim’s correspondent in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in western Iran on Friday that US forces had been conducting a search operation since earlier today to recover the pilot of their fighter jet, which was shot down by Iran’s Armed Forces. The operation involved Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules aircraft; however, their efforts have so far been futile.

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/03/3555907/us-effort-to-recover-downed-fighter-pilot-fails

***

Meanwhile, there is this from several hours ago.

The Iranians are saying they have the pilot - and the photo (as well as the video footage below) seems to confirm this.

Too sensitive for users of X to see. Lol.

Likewise, there is this:

“After their disappointment to rescue the pilot of a fighter jet that was shot down by Iranian armed forces two days ago, the Americans are seeking to bomb and kill pilot in locations where he is likely to be present,” a military source told the Tasnim news agency.

The source noted that several American fighter jets bombed some areas in Kohgiluyeh city of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad province tonight because they thought their pilot was present in this area.

The Americans are desperate to find their second person, whom they call the flight crew, and for this reason they want to kill him by bombing several places, he added

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/05/3557132/us-trying-to-bomb-and-kill-downed-fighter-s-pilot-in-iran-source