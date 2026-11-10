BREAKING NEWS · TP EXCLUSIVE: Nuclear war averted? Our source has the terms of the secret US–Iran deal. Larry Johnson says Moscow and Tehran discussed what each would do after a US or Israeli nuclear strike on Iran. Now TP’s source — who heard Putin’s call with Mohsen Rezaei — says the two sides have reached a tentative agreement not to escalate: Washington releases $8 billion through Qatar and lifts its naval blockade, and only then does Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



— 09:07 The brink: what Moscow and Tehran discussed, according to Larry Johnson.

— 14:24 Our source: in the room for Putin’s call with Rezaei.

— 17:03 The terms: $8 billion, the blockade, then Hormuz — the nuclear file last.



What you’ll learn: how close this came, in Larry Johnson’s account · the terms of the secret deal, from a source inside the talks · why Washington moved — the Gulf’s refusal, Moscow’s signal, the midterms · when the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives and what could still break the deal · why oil, diesel and helium stay short for two years even with peace.



Sourcing note: The deal terms are Transition Protocol’s own sourcing — a source close to Mohsen Rezaei who, our host says, was in the room for Rezaei’s call with Putin. No government has confirmed them; the deal is tentative, which is why our headline is a question. The nuclear-strike agenda in Moscow is Larry Johnson’s account (“we believe”); the Putin–Rezaei meeting took place at the Kremlin on Thursday 5 November. “You are fighting with Russia” is the host’s reading of that meeting; reports of Russian S-400 deliveries to Iran are not confirmed. Public record: JD Vance has been running indirect talks through Qatar and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir (Axios); Trump called Vance’s view that the war cost Republicans the midterms “largely true” (4 November); CENTCOM created Task Force Iron Gate on 7 November; the USS Theodore Roosevelt made a port call in Singapore on 5–6 November. Carrier footage: U.S. Navy.



The Iran War Is “Effectively Over.” The Blockade Isn’t.

Tehran believes it has a deal: the blockade lifts and $8 billion is released first, Hormuz reopens second. Hours after we reported it, the President called the war over and kept the blockade.

Transition Protocol

9-minute read · Free: the terms Tehran believes are agreed, what Washington said back, and the episode · Paid: our odds for the next two weeks, the nine indicators and how to price it

On Monday morning we reported that Tehran believes it has a deal with Washington. The naval blockade lifts and about $8 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar is released first. Only then does the Strait of Hormuz reopen.

On Monday, after meeting Qatar’s prime minister, the President said: “Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We’re just keeping it the status quo.” The status quo he described includes the blockade.

So the no-escalation half of what Tehran believes has now been said out loud in Washington. The other half, the order of the steps, is the half that moves ships, and Washington has not said yes to it. What holds Washington back is not what most commentary this week claims.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 3, we said: the most likely outcome through Friday’s close was a quiet passage, with no Iranian fire on US forces, no new acknowledged strike and Doha unanswered. Friday’s close: none of the three broke. Called correctly.

November 7, we said: the likeliest outcome for the November 9 to 11 window was that it passes and the talks hold. Monday: no strike order, and the President called renewed military action “quite unlikely.” On track, with two days to run. We publish our odds before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version The deal Tehran sees: the blockade lifts and the funds move first, Hormuz reopens two days later, the nuclear file comes last.

What Washington said: the war is “effectively over,” but the “status quo,” blockade included, stays. No formal readout of Monday’s meeting.

The popular story is wrong: closed Gulf skies did not stop February, and a Russian S-400 is a request, not a delivery.

The real pressure is politics: Vance blamed the war for the midterm loss, and Netanyahu is now a caretaker.

The next two weeks: three scenarios, two of them close. Our odds, and the nine indicators that will show which way Washington goes, are in the paid briefing.

Tehran Thinks It Has a Deal. Washington Hasn’t Said Yes

The popular account says the United States can no longer attack Iran because the Gulf has closed its skies and Russia is arming Tehran. The record does not support that. What is moving Washington is politics, and politics can move back.

What Tehran believes was agreed

Our reporting is that Iran’s leadership considers a tentative agreement to be in place, and that the order matters more than the money. Washington releases the funds and lifts the blockade first. Iran then reopens Hormuz. The remaining items from the May memorandum of understanding follow, with the nuclear file last.

We hold that reporting with high confidence. Neither government has confirmed it. It is also no longer ours alone. Israel Hayom, citing two diplomatic sources, reported that Iran has signed off on Qatari-brokered terms of the same shape. Two independent lines pointing at one sequence is the strongest evidence available that Tehran’s position is settled. One qualification travels with the figure: some public accounts of the Qatari proposal describe releasing only part of roughly $8 billion. The amount is unresolved.

Washington’s record is split. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran’s demands “outrageous and ridiculous” on Sunday and said no breakthrough was near. The President received Qatar’s prime minister, the principal mediator, at the White House on Monday. No readout was public at our cutoff, and that gap decides everything that follows.

Update, Monday, November 9, after the meeting: the President said that “Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We’re just keeping it the status quo,” which he said includes the naval blockade, kept “at the behest of countries that are their neighbours.” He called renewed military action “quite unlikely” and added, “I don’t guarantee anything” (Al Jazeera; The National). Qatar’s prime minister wrote of “positive discussions on reaching a deal.” There is still no formal readout from either side. On the step Tehran says comes first, Washington’s public line points the other way.

Watch the episode: Larry Johnson on what Moscow and Tehran discussed, and the terms our reporting describes Recorded Monday, before the President spoke. This article checks every on-air claim against the public record and corrects four of them, below. Watch the full episode here.

Closed skies did not stop February

Our reporting is that on November 8 Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi carried a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to every Gulf Arab state, Saudi Arabia included. A state that lets its airspace be used for US or Israeli strikes would be treated as a party to the war and face retaliation; a state that refuses would be treated as a friend. We have not independently confirmed the wording or the recipients, and the public record differs: Araghchi’s published November 6 call list named five Gulf Cooperation Council states and left out Bahrain. We do not know how any Gulf government replied. On air we said the Gulf states have refused overflight. The honest grade is narrower. The warning is established in our reporting. The replies are not.

A refusal would matter. It would not be new. In January, Riyadh ruled out the use of Saudi airspace or territory against Iran, and Abu Dhabi was reported to take the same line (i24NEWS). The war began on February 28 regardless. Denied overflight lengthens the routes. It does not close them while carriers sit offshore and bombers fly from distant bases. And on Monday the President named the same Gulf states as preferring that the blockade stay. Refusing to host strikes and favoring the blockade are not the same position.

The same discipline applies to Moscow. Our reporting is that Mohsen Rezaei secured Vladimir Putin’s agreement to supply a single S-400 battery promptly, with a number of four attached whose meaning is unclear. The public record shows a request, not an agreement. The Telegraph, citing a senior Iranian official, reported that Tehran asked and is optimistic. No delivery has been verified, and a single battery defends a limited area, and only after crews, radars and missiles are in place.

Iran has made an attack costlier. It has not made one impossible. That is a difference of degree, and degree is what negotiators trade.

The pressure on Washington is political

Vice President JD Vance wrote on November 4, the day after Republicans lost both chambers of Congress, “The reason we lost is the war” (Al Jazeera). Axios reports he has spent two weeks in near-daily indirect talks through Qatar (Open Magazine). The President has not rebuked him.

In Israel, President Isaac Herzog handed Gadi Eisenkot the mandate to form a government on November 8, after 67 of 120 lawmakers recommended him (Israel Hayom). Benjamin Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister until someone succeeds.

Two facts belong here regardless of the diplomacy. The strait is not safe today: on November 7 an outbound tanker reported a hit from an unidentified projectile, and the Joint Maritime Information Center’s November 8 bulletin says all crew were safe. And the Kremlin’s November 6 readout of the Rezaei meeting cited the 2025 strategic partnership treaty. Our November 7 note did not reflect that.

A deal would reopen a strait. It would not refill it.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 1 of 9 The blockade order. What would trip it: a written order or Navy notice suspending blockade enforcement, or a presidential announcement.

Status: not observed. Since Monday afternoon, the President describes the blockade as part of the “status quo” he is keeping.

Warning it buys you: about 48 hours, because under Iran’s plan Hormuz reopens on the second day after Washington acts. That is one of nine. The other eight, ranked, the three to watch first, and what each one means for our odds are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

The S-400s. On air we described four S-400 systems with Russian specialists. What we can establish is a request in public, and assent to one battery in our reporting. No delivery is verified, and no Russian personnel in Iran appear in open reporting.

The Gulf. On air we said the Gulf states have refused overflight. The warning is established in our reporting. The replies are not.

The day. Rezaei’s Kremlin meeting was on Thursday, November 5, not Wednesday (Al Jazeera).

Aramco’s two years. On October 5 Aramco’s chief said refilling global crude and fuel stocks “could take up to two years.” That is a statement about inventories, not repairs (Khaleej Times).

Hormuz exemptions. Public reporting from November 3 lists India, China, Iraq and Qatar as exempt from transit restrictions, with Indian and Chinese ships paying fees and Qatari ships passing free (Al Jazeera). Pakistan has had separate arrangements since March.

The President on Vance. He has not stayed silent. He said the war was part of the loss and told The Wall Street Journal he would do it again. He has not rebuked Vance.

Eisenkot’s clock. It is 28 days, to December 6, with a possible extension to December 20, not “about 30 days.” Whether he succeeds is unresolved.

So which sequence wins?

Washington has two weeks before the next hard dates: the Roosevelt’s arrival and Europe’s aviation bulletin for the Gulf, both around November 16, then Eisenkot’s deadline on December 6.

We see three ways it can go:

A staged first step. Talks continue without a first step. Breakdown and renewed strikes.

Our odds on all three: for paid subscribers. The top two are only ten points apart, and Monday’s remarks are the reason the gap matters.

Know someone who trades oil, insures ships or covers the region? Forward this to them. The free half stands on its own.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Our odds for the next two weeks, with what you would see first in each case, read against Monday’s remarks.

All nine indicators, ranked, with status, the observable that trips each one, the warning it buys, and the three to watch first.

Why the sequence is the whole deal, and why Iran insists on moving second.

What Task Force Iron Gate and a single S-400 battery can and cannot do.

Why Israel’s caretaker window cuts both ways, and the carrier tell that turns a rotation into a decision.

What it means for freight, tolls, energy and aviation, with the dates to hold and the full ledger.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

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1. The bottom line

Tehran’s sequence is settled; Washington’s is not. Monday gave half of what Tehran expects, no escalation, and withheld the half that matters, the blockade step. Until a Navy notice or a Treasury license appears, price no reopening. The decisive observable is the blockade order, and it comes about 48 hours before ships move.

Your calendar November 11: our November 9 to 11 window closes, and we grade it.

Around November 16: the Roosevelt reaches Central Command’s area at the earliest, and Europe’s Gulf aviation bulletin (CZIB-2026-07R3) expires unless renewed.

Late November: the George Washington leaves or stays. Staying means three carriers.

November 23: we grade today’s scenarios.

December 6: Eisenkot’s 28-day mandate expires.

December 20: the last day of any extension.

2. Our odds, and what you would see first

Staged first step: about 45 percent. Washington suspends blockade enforcement and authorizes a partial release of funds. Iran reopens Hormuz within two days. Nuclear talks are scheduled rather than concluded.

What you would see: matching readouts, a Navy notice, an Iranian transit notice and crude continuing lower.

Then: Iron Gate continues, because pressure kept in reserve is leverage. The fight moves to tolls and the nuclear file.

Talks continue without a first step: about 35 percent. The cabinet line holds, Qatar keeps shuttling, the blockade and Iron Gate tighten, and there are no strikes.

What you would see: readouts that describe different sequences, Iraqi crossing closures and the Roosevelt relieving the Washington on schedule.

Then: prices hold where they are, and the risk shifts to late November.

Since Monday: this is the closest match to the President’s public “status quo.” We hold the weights as published this morning, and we grade them against the outcome.

Breakdown and renewed strikes: about 20 percent.

What you would see: the Washington stays after the Roosevelt arrives, consular departures are ordered, Gulf capitals go silent, and Israel acts during the caretaker window.

Then: Iran has said it would strike states that grant access. Expect tanker attacks and Gulf infrastructure in the line of fire.

We publish these before the outcome so they can be graded against it, in this ledger, by November 23.

3. The nine indicators, ranked

Blockade order. Trips on: a written order or Navy notice suspending blockade enforcement, or a presidential announcement.

Status: not observed. Monday: the President calls the blockade part of the “status quo.”

Warning: about 48 hours before Hormuz reopens under Iran’s plan. Monday’s readouts. Trips on: White House and Qatari accounts naming the same first step.

Status: no formal readout. The President’s remarks keep the blockade; Qatar’s prime minister speaks of “positive discussions on reaching a deal.” The two accounts do not yet name the same first step.

Warning: immediate. Iran’s transit terms. Trips on: a published Iranian notice on Hormuz passage naming fees or exemptions.

Status: not observed; the toll question is disputed.

Warning: hours. Funds release. Trips on: a Treasury license or Qatari statement on Iranian access to the funds.

Status: not observed; the amount is disputed.

Warning: days. Cabinet line. Trips on: Rubio or Bessent endorsing a first step, or the President overruling them in public.

Status: Rubio opposed on November 8. On Monday the President kept the “status quo” and called Iran’s nuclear weapons “non-negotiable.”

Warning: days. Carrier count. Trips on: the George Washington still in theater after the Roosevelt arrives.

Status: the Roosevelt is due mid-November as relief.

Warning: one to two weeks. Iron Gate enforcement. Trips on: Iraq closes crossings, or the first designation or interdiction is credited to the task force.

Status: talks with Baghdad continuing. The President cited Iron Gate on Monday as part of the “status quo.”

Warning: days. Gulf replies. Trips on: an on-record answer from any Gulf government to the November 8 message; Bahrain’s status.

Status: unresolved. The President says the same states favor keeping the blockade.

Warning: days; weak on its own, given January. S-400 transfer. Trips on: a transfer record or verified imagery of equipment in Iran. A cargo flight alone does not count.

Status: the request is public; assent is in our reporting only.

Warning: weeks to operational.

Watch one, two and three first.

The blockade order is the step Tehran says comes first, so nothing else moves without it.

The readouts show whether the two capitals are describing one deal or two.

Iran’s transit terms tell shipping what reopening means in practice, and they settle the toll dispute in a single document.

How to read Monday: if a blockade order follows within days, Monday’s “status quo” was a holding line before a staged step, and scenario one stands. If a week passes with Iron Gate tightening and no order, scenario two is the one playing out.

4. The deep read

Why the sequence is the whole deal

Iran’s insistence on moving second is not obstinacy. It is a lesson from its own record. In September 2023 roughly $6 billion of Iranian money moved from South Korea to banks in Qatar under a US-approved arrangement, and within weeks Washington and Doha agreed to keep it out of reach (AP via KSTP). The May memorandum between the two sides, by public accounts, unraveled soon after signing. A government with that history prices American promises at a discount and asks for the reversible step first. Washington applies the identical logic when it demands verified action on enrichment before relief. Both are rational. They cannot both go first.

What Iran offers in return is time-bound. Araghchi renewed the two-day plan on Sunday, and his spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said on Monday it remains on the table. Hormuz reopens on the second day after Washington acts (Boston Globe).

One term is now disputed, and it is the one shipping will feel. Israel Hayom’s account, as relayed by other outlets, says Iran would drop its demand to control the strait and charge transit fees. The analysis on our broadcast expects the opposite: tolls retained, with some partners exempt. Those cannot both be right. We grade the question disputed and carry it as open. Either outcome is a sovereign choice with a clear rationale. Fees assert control over a waterway Iran borders; exemptions reward the partners whose trade kept its economy running.

In Washington, the opposition is inside the cabinet. Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are reported to oppose a deal along these lines, a claim that reaches us through one outlet’s relay. Their case is that releasing money and lifting the blockade without nuclear concessions relieves an economy under strain. Bessent has said Iran’s economy is collapsing (Fox Business); Central Command says the blockade has kept more than $25 billion of crude from export. Our broadcast argued Iran is surviving on trade with Russia, China and Pakistan, with some payments settled in renminbi into accounts in China. We have not established the payment claim. Both things can be true: the blockade hurts, and the alternative routes are the reason Iron Gate exists. On Monday the President sided with the cabinet’s instrument, if not yet its conclusion.

What Iron Gate and a single battery can do

Task Force Iron Gate is a staff of about 20 civilian and military personnel in Tampa, coordinating other agencies against the movement of weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials and illicit revenue across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea (Gulf News). Central Command did not say force would be used. Its realistic reach is through neighbors and banks. On November 8 Iraq’s foreign minister said Washington had asked Baghdad to close all but two crossings with Iran, and that talks were continuing. For Baghdad that is a real cost: Iran is a trading partner and an energy supplier, and Iraq’s own interest is in keeping both. The Caspian is the hard case. Interdicting Russian vessels there would be a direct confrontation with Moscow. Expect designations and pressure on border states, not boardings.

The S-400 runs on a longer clock than the headlines. Political assent, transfer, crew qualification and network integration are four separate steps, and only the first is in our reporting. One battery covers one priority sector. Our broadcast said Russian specialists would operate it alongside Iranian crews, and that Moscow and Tehran discussed their response to a nuclear strike on Iran. Both are inferences we have not established. If the first proves true, the deterrent is less the missiles than the risk of killing Russians.

The Gulf states’ calculus is self-preservation, and the record since February supports that reading. Iran struck states hosting US forces within hours of the first strikes, and those states have borne the economic and environmental cost since. Monday adds a layer: by the President’s account, the same states that fear being used as launchpads also prefer the blockade to stay. Both fit self-preservation. Neither is the same as wanting a deal on Tehran’s sequence. The omission of Bahrain, home to the Fifth Fleet, from the public call list is worth watching for whether Manama is being treated differently.

Israel’s caretaker window

Eisenkot’s 28-day mandate runs to December 6, with a possible extension to December 20. Analysts quoted by Reuters call his coalition a long shot. Our broadcast’s view that he is widely expected to succeed is ahead of the evidence; we grade it unresolved. Until a government is sworn in, Netanyahu remains caretaker, with authority over the military. On Saturday he argued that a government dependent on Arab parties could not confront Iran. A caretaker has less capital to press Washington. He also has less to lose from acting alone. The window cuts both ways.

The carrier picture is rotation, not surge, on present evidence. The Theodore Roosevelt made a port call in Singapore on November 5 and 6 (USNI News), and a US official told Axios it would not reach Central Command’s area before mid-November. It is expected to relieve the George Washington, in theater since August 19. The tell is simple. If the Washington stays after the Roosevelt arrives, there are three carriers, and that is a decision.

5. If you are pricing this

Freight and war risk. Do not price a reopening on reports, and do not price one on “effectively over.” Price it on two observables: a suspension of blockade enforcement, and Iran’s published transit terms. Under Iran’s plan the physical reopening lags the blockade step by about two days, and underwriters will lag further. The November 7 projectile shows unattributed attacks continue. Tie war-risk clauses to observed transits, not announcements.

Tolls. The contract question is who pays. If Iran charges fees with exemptions for some partners, the cost of passage will differ by flag and destination. For a US-linked counterparty, paying an Iranian state charge raises a sanctions question that counsel should answer before the first transit. Allocate any transit charge in charter terms now.

Energy. A deal moves crude first. One outlet reported Brent down 3.6 percent to $94 on Monday on deal reports. Physical supply runs on another clock. Estimates cited on our broadcast put Gulf output at no more than half of prewar levels even with the strait open, and roughly one-third of tanker capacity offline. Neither is independently established; the nearest public figure we found is about 15 percent of the VLCC fleet tied up in the Gulf of Oman. Qatar has said Iranian strikes cut its LNG export capacity by 17 percent, for three to five years (Anadolu). All of it points the same way: diesel, jet fuel, LNG, sulfur, urea and helium stay tight longer than crude. Do not extend crude relief to middle distillates or gas.

Aviation. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s conflict-zone bulletin for the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, CZIB-2026-07R3, is valid until November 16 unless reviewed. That renewal decision lands in the week the Roosevelt arrives.

Dates to hold: November 16, late November, December 6 and December 20.

6. What would prove us wrong

Our reading rests on what Tehran believes was agreed. If Washington’s account of the first step differs, saying Hormuz opens first, or inspections first, or that the funds stay in escrow until nuclear talks, then there is no deal. There are two incompatible ones, and Tehran’s confidence becomes the source of a collapse rather than progress. That is how the May memorandum ended.

Monday’s remarks are the first public test of that condition. A “status quo” that keeps the blockade is not yet a different first step; it may be a holding line while the readouts are drafted. If it hardens into one, a written US position that the blockade stays until Hormuz opens or until nuclear talks begin, we will say our reading of a settled deal was wrong, and grade it that way.

Our correction of the popular account is wrong if the strike planning reported on October 28, when Washington reportedly told Gulf governments to prepare for a short, intense campaign after the midterms, is shelved and officials attribute that to denied access. Then deterrence, not politics, is driving Washington, and Iran’s own assessment was the better one.

7. Ledger

Resolved, three.

The Kremlin meeting: the Kremlin confirmed that Rezaei delivered Khamenei’s message to Putin on November 5, and its November 6 readout cited the 2025 treaty. The correction runs above.

Task Force Iron Gate exists, established November 7.

The White House meeting with Qatar’s prime minister took place on Monday. Axios reported it lasted about 45 minutes.

Regraded, seven.

The S-400: from four systems, as said on air, to one battery with an unexplained count. Assent is in our reporting only; delivery is unverified.

Gulf overflight: from refused to warning established. The replies are unresolved.

The President’s position on Vance: from silent to no rebuke, with the war defended.

Eisenkot: from expected to succeed to mandate held, outcome unresolved.

Iron Gate: from a trade blockade to a 20-person coordinating staff with a weapons and revenue mandate.

Houthi damage: from new destruction of Saudi oil infrastructure to a claimed November 8 attack that damaged an Aramco office in Riyadh. We cannot establish new production losses.

Washington’s position (new, Monday evening): from no readout to the President’s “status quo,” blockade included, with renewed strikes “quite unlikely.”

Still open, eight.

Whether Washington and Doha describe the same first step. There is still no formal readout. Whether all or part of roughly $8 billion is released. Whether Iran charges transit fees. How each Gulf government replied, whether Jordan or Iraq received the message, and why Bahrain was missing from the public list. What the number four refers to, and the delivery timetable. Who fired at the tanker on November 7. Whether the Roosevelt relieves or reinforces. The renminbi payment claim.

Each stays here until it closes.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Tehran’s sequence is settled: the blockade lifts and the funds move first, Hormuz reopens two days later, the nuclear file comes last.

Washington gave half on Monday: the war is “effectively over,” but the blockade stays in the “status quo.”

Closed skies and Russian missiles raise the cost of a strike; they do not rule one out. The pressure on Washington is political.

Our odds for the next two weeks: staged first step about 45 percent, talks without a first step about 35, breakdown about 20.

Watch first: the blockade order, matching readouts, and Iran’s transit terms.

A deal reopens a strait, not the supply: keep distillates, LNG and helium tight in your models. Next from us: we grade the November 9 to 11 window on Thursday, and these odds by November 23.

Missed Monday’s episode? Watch Larry Johnson’s full analysis here.

Your turn: is the President’s “status quo” a holding line before the blockade step, or the answer to Tehran’s sequence? Tell us in the comments.