If you’re as patient and strategic as the Iranians have demonstrated themselves to be, then you simply allow the United States to continue doing what it’s doing. Let it keep holding oil prices down for political reasons. Let inventories continue draining. You simply let that clock keep running for as long as possible. Then, when the timing is right, you pull the plug.

This is perhaps the most important analysis I have heard since I put out a dire warning in February about what the closing of the Gulf of Hormuz meant, specifically for Australia and New Zealand.

There was a lot of media coverage, especially in Australia (less so in New Zealand where the normal reaction is to bury the head in the sand).

Since then it has gone quiet and people (even those in-the-know) have moved on.

A group of us locally were looking at stocking food and filling mylar bags but just about everyone seems to have lost interest, presumably because things don’t look so dire any more.

Somehow, there seems to be just enough fuel in the country (about 20 days) for everyone to slip into forgetting.

I (as so often) underestimated the ability of the authorities to keep kicking the can down the road.

We know understand how things have kept going.

Paper oil prices have been kept within an acceptable range and Trump has encouraged the world to buy oil from the United States (which is a net oil importer) while drawing down on reserves.

Now it is clear (unless you read Trump’s posts on Truth Social) that this is all falling apart and this discussion between Mario Nawfal and Chris Martensen, makes it clear why.

I have been following Chris Martensen closely since the Peak Oil days when he had his own dedicated group of followers on Peak Prosperity.

His on-point commentary has led to him breaking out and becoming a sought-after commentator.

He understands the energy markets , in my mind, like no other.

It is clear that with demand still high and supply constrained (remember the ongoing attacks on Russian refineries) that prices should be high, but they are (at $70 a barrel), are not.

This is because these are paper markets and subject to the same manipulation as gold and silver.

Demand remains very strong, as though there were no war taking place.

None of it makes any sense whatsoever.

It is entirely possible for people with deep pockets who are willing to sell short paper barrels of oil, to drive the price down.

Martensen provides evidence of the signs this is happening.

It is clear we are living through another round of escalation in the Gulf.

Trump would be constrained to escalate if prices were as high as they should be -(hence the manipulation).

There are indications with falling inventories in the West and US reserves essentially down to sludge levels that, Martensen argues, that we might be headed into an oil shortage at full speed.

It may be a case of things not happening until they do. This is what Martensen says happened in the 2008 financial crisis.

At first everyone said, “Things are looking bad. It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen.” Then people started asking, “Why isn’t it happening?” And suddenly—boom—it all imploded. I have the feeling that something very similar is developing in the energy markets.

Martensen says that he is “in the camp that there’s an Invisible hand at work”

I believe our government increasingly uses markets as signalling devices and that it intervenes in them. That’s a belief I’ve developed after watching these markets for a long time. This situation is very unusual.

He points out that even the price at the pump is not enough to dampen demand at a time when the US is “only weeks from being effectively depleted” (Mario Nawfal).

The Gulf of Hormuz has sometimes been closed, sometimes open with a “temporary flush of oil coming out of the Gulf” in a one-time event but:

There is a lot of evidence (that) suggests that the tankers leaving are actually leaving for China, carrying mostly Iranian oil that has been allowed through.

The price should be skyrocketing, but it is not.

The big question what the Iranian response to this might be.

Both Nawfal and Martensen agree (and Larry Johnson said something very similar yesterday), that the Iranian response may well be, in the words of Nawfal,

Let’s close the Gulf of Hormuz. Let’s strike a few more ships - even if they’re transiting the Omani side - and see whether oil really stays below $70 a barrel.

We know that Trump is obsessed with the stock market and the price of oil.

This will not have escaped the attention of the Iranians.

Here is a quote from Chris Martensen:

One thing we know for certain is that Trump cares enormously about two things: the stock market and the price of oil. He talks about them all the time. That certainly hasn’t escaped Iranian attention. In fact, it hasn’t. Khamenei has made direct statements to the effect that Trump seems to care deeply about his precious markets. So they know that’s his weak point. They know that’s where his attention is focused. If you’re as patient and strategic as the Iranians have demonstrated themselves to be, then you simply allow the United States to continue doing what it’s doing. Let it keep holding oil prices down for political reasons. Let inventories continue draining. You simply let that clock keep running for as long as possible. Then, when the timing is right, you pull the plug. If that happens, the United States won’t have meaningful reserves left to rely upon. There’ll be nothing to fall back on. It would be foolish to drain those reserves without having a clear exit strategy. If we deplete the reserves and then the conflict escalates again—if the Strait of Hormuz closes—that would be extremely damaging for U.S. financial markets, for oil prices, and for the economy generally.

Pay attention.

It is clear that the conflict IS escalating if today’s news indicate anything.

Clearly, we are anything but out of the woods as we are constantly being assured.

Even ChatGPT says:

The apparent stability may therefore be deceptive - masking a system accumulating pressure beneath the surface.

And further:

This is a “systems-collapse scenario” and that “price signals are being muted long enough for imbalance to grow - until they can’t any more.

If even AI is saying this in addition to Martensen, Nawfal and Johnson it is time to sit up and pay attention.

In short, hold onto your hat.

Postscript

I suggest you listen to this conversation between Nima Alkhorshid and Larry Johnson.

They discuss the energy situation