Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4h

Nothing more deadly then "normality bias" when trying to urge preperations. Its especially cruel what the greedy leadership here in the land of Zion Don have done. Market manipulation for material and political gain end at the "tank bottom" and gas rationing. I warn my co-workers who commute some distance to no avail sadly. I try to prepare with food, motor oil and sewing gear that might get scarce.

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