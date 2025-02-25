By Greg Hunter On February 15, 2025

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Saturday Night Post)

The last time Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF) was on USAWatchdog.com, she warned that the real battle would be fought in the Trump Administration trenches between “Freedom & Deep State Control.” CAF contends that there is no bigger ongoing battel for lovers of freedom than the battle taking place over the freedom killing idea of digital ID. CAF warns, “The greatest immediate danger is digital ID. The Trump Administration is pushing digital ID. We are seeing new testimony in Congress saying the right kind of digital ID will save the federal government $1 trillion a year in expenses. There is one thing after another pushing the digital ID, and it is the last thing we ever want. Do everything you can not to get this. They tried to get the digital ID after 9/11, and they finally got the states to do ‘Real ID,’ and they are promoting it like crazy. . . . Do not accept Real ID. . . . They can’t make you get a Real ID.”

It looks like the CV19 bioweapon vax mandate is coming to an end along with the CV19 vax injections that caused so many deaths and injuries. Trump and his new HHS Secretary RFK Jr. are starting the process of stopping this madness. Fitts thinks the CV19 vax has both negative physical and spiritual implications. CAF says, “Does it mean our soul cannot pass over? Do we become earthbound dead?”

Another big battle front is Bitcoin and the government wanting to own Bitcoin as some sort of reserve. CAF says don’t fall for this scam. CAF explains, “Bitcoin started out as an ingenious payment system, and then Bitcoin got hijacked. . . . It is an asset that can be used to pump and dump. . . . for the price to keep rising, you need keep bringing in new investors. It’s really a Ponzi Scheme. What would the big investors like to do? They would like to get out of Bitcoin and into real assets like gold and real estate. . . . By mandating huge purchases of Bitcoin by federal and state government, they are going to run the price up. We saw Larry Fink at Davos (World Economic Forum) suggesting in an interview that Bitcoin could run up as high as $700,000. Fink has a Bitcoin ETF. . .”

CAF also talks about gold and says, “It has never looked better as an investment opportunity.”

CAF talks about having physical gold and silver as core assets. CAF also explains the so-called “Trump Pivot” and what “We the People” need to do to protect ourselves for what is coming.

In closing, CAF says, “If we can face it, God can fix it all.”

There is much more in the 66-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with the Publisher of The Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts, as she looks ahead for what’s coming in 2025 for 2.15.25.

After the Interview:

