Is global collapse accelerating? Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts exposes how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population.
Catherine Austin Fitts is a former Wall Street investment banker, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Housing under President George H.W. Bush, and founder of Solari, Inc., publisher of The Solari Report.
The Illuminati's Global Collapse Agenda - Catherine Austin Fitts
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Is global collapse accelerating? Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts exposes how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population.