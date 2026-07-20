We are right back where we were in March, only the situation is even more dire than it was before.

After receiving the news about the Houthis blockade of Saudi Arabia I tried in vain to find reference to the latest news.

As so often, there was something (not this) on the 5 am news but by the time Morning Report came on there was radio silence including on the latest news report.

It is, however, being reported on Australian media.

It’s not just the mainstream.

Even the Taxpayers Union have mothballed their excellent site FuelClock because “fuel supplies have been normalised”.

Just as everything explodes and our world is about to be turned upside down.

https://www.fuelclock.nz/

After March the can was (barely) kicked down the road but I strongly suspect they have now run out of options.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-07-20/houthis-declare-maritime-blockade-on-saudi-arabia/106938064

Even Scott Kuru is cautious in what he says.

This was recorded BEFORE the latest news.

URGENT: Asia and the U.S. Just Cut Off Australia’s Oil Supply - Govt PANICS as 10 days of fuel left!

Australia is walking straight into another oil shock and almost nobody is talking about it. What happens over the coming weeks could change what you pay at the bowser for the rest of the year. In this video, I break down exactly why renewed tension in the Middle East is putting fresh pressure on Australian fuel prices, the cost of living and the broader economy. Drawing on the latest data and expert warnings, I walk through where our fuel really comes from, why our reserves leave us exposed, and what a second supply shock could mean for petrol prices, inflation and household budgets across the country. If you care about protecting your money, your family and your financial future, this is the update you cannot afford to miss.



Getting back to my well-informed friend who decided to go on holiday to Scotland, she sent me this comment to my concerns about her safety.

Please don’t worry on my account. I know why I’m here. It’s for these times and I will be ok with whatever comes my way (with a smiley face)

She even crowed about flying over a war zone as things were exploding .

The world’s gone crazy and part of me wants to just hide away.

Beam me up, Scotty