Andrew is a moronic spoilt brat narcissist and has been all his life, but for Charlie to come on all holier-than-thou after his long, long friendship with mega paedophile Jimmy Savile (you mean he didn’t know?) is something to behold.
The Windsors do not only have skeletons in the cupboard - they have whole cemeteries.
Savile was brought into the Windsor inner sanctum of Charlie, the Queen, Queen Mother, and Prince Philip by known paedophile Lord Mountbatten and remained so virtually to his death through Charlie.
Savile was a procurer of children for the rich and famous which is how he survived to his end without charges for his record-breaking paedophilia.
Too many in the Establishment would have gone down with him.
The police knew what he was doing and you mean the royal protection squad,
Special Branch and MI5 didn’t?
You mean the royals didn’t?
BE GONE WITH THEM.
We are watching the planned demolition of the monarchy as I predicted a long time ago.
It won’t be tomorrow, but we are well into the process.
Monarchy has served the Global Cult magnificently over the centuries, but plays no part in the planned and unfolding Great Reset in which AI runs the show.
Cult bloodlines, most obviously infused into ‘royalty’ but now profusely distributed in the dark suit ‘elite’, will still continue to be centrally relevant for reasons explained in my books, just less obviously than the openly inherited power of monarchy.
When I was growing up the royal family was massive in scale. Now it’s just a rump by comparison.
Tick, tick, tick.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has ‘no moral boundaries’ and exploited his role as Trade Envoy to ‘line his pockets’ and chase women, royal historian Andrew Lownie tells a new Daily Mail podcast.
Speaking to Deep Dive: The Fall of the House of York, Lownie claims that during one taxpayer-funded trip to Thailand, the disgraced former prince had 40 prostitutes brought to his five-star hotel over just four days.
Lownie is author of the unauthorised biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which chronicles Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace.
From “the Son of Oak”
Icke is a anglicised version of the German, Eich
The Andrew Formally Known As Prince
All Royals are part of this Satanic Pedophile Bloodline network .Charles is just as guilty as Andrew at abusing under-age Children .The Royals love giving Knighthoods to their Pedo mates like Jimmy Saville ,Rolf Harris etc. Just listen to some of their victims testimonies to know what these people are really like behind closed Doors.
"Who has the gold makes the rules" is at all times operative. The elites and especially the Jewish oligarchs who run US of A also have no loyalty to the non Jewish folks. The goy may gawk but they are NEXT on the block...