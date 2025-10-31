Andrew is a moronic spoilt brat narcissist and has been all his life, but for Charlie to come on all holier-than-thou after his long, long friendship with mega paedophile Jimmy Savile (you mean he didn’t know?) is something to behold.

The Windsors do not only have skeletons in the cupboard - they have whole cemeteries.

Savile was brought into the Windsor inner sanctum of Charlie, the Queen, Queen Mother, and Prince Philip by known paedophile Lord Mountbatten and remained so virtually to his death through Charlie.

Savile was a procurer of children for the rich and famous which is how he survived to his end without charges for his record-breaking paedophilia.

Too many in the Establishment would have gone down with him.

The police knew what he was doing and you mean the royal protection squad,

Special Branch and MI5 didn’t?

You mean the royals didn’t?

BE GONE WITH THEM.

https://x.com/davidicke/status/1984034514625007690

We are watching the planned demolition of the monarchy as I predicted a long time ago.

It won’t be tomorrow, but we are well into the process.

Monarchy has served the Global Cult magnificently over the centuries, but plays no part in the planned and unfolding Great Reset in which AI runs the show.

Cult bloodlines, most obviously infused into ‘royalty’ but now profusely distributed in the dark suit ‘elite’, will still continue to be centrally relevant for reasons explained in my books, just less obviously than the openly inherited power of monarchy.

When I was growing up the royal family was massive in scale. Now it’s just a rump by comparison.

Tick, tick, tick.

https://x.com/davidicke/status/1984299467101618448

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has ‘no moral boundaries’ and exploited his role as Trade Envoy to ‘line his pockets’ and chase women, royal historian Andrew Lownie tells a new Daily Mail podcast.

Speaking to Deep Dive: The Fall of the House of York, Lownie claims that during one taxpayer-funded trip to Thailand, the disgraced former prince had 40 prostitutes brought to his five-star hotel over just four days.

Lownie is author of the unauthorised biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which chronicles Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15243951/prince-andrew-prostitutes-thailand-trip-royal-historian-lownie.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_mailonline

From “the Son of Oak”

Icke is a anglicised version of the German, Eich

The Andrew Formally Known As Prince

GARETH ICKE - SECRET SOCIETIES, DIGITAL ID & TOTAL CONTROL! HOW THEY ARE BREAKING US DOWN

David Icke has finished his new book

£20.00

This item will be released December 8, 2025.

DELIVERIES BEFORE CHRISTMAS FOR THE UK AND EUROPE – ONLY IF ORDERED FROM THIS ONLINE SHOP. THIS SHOP IS NOT FOR USA ORDERS, IF YOU ORDERING FROM THE US, PLEASE CLICK ON THE US FLAG IN THE TOP LEFT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE WHICH WILL TAKE YOU TO OUR US STORE.

BIG questions lead to BIG answers, and David Icke has been asking them for much of his life, especially since his gigantic awakening after 1990. The Road Map is the latest instalment in his incredible journey to first expose the Maze and then the way out.

Only a relative handful could see the conspiracy for human enslavement when Icke began as a figure of public ridicule, but now the mist is clearing for phenomenal numbers of people who see that the world is nothing like they have been led all their lives to believe that it is.

But how does it all fit together? Why? To what end? The Road Map provides the answers and for this reason, has to be among the most important and reality-transforming books ever written.

Order HERE