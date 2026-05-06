Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
2h

Thanks Robin! A lot of comments on X today on this issue!! People are awakening to the disaster, but how do we stop it? The one in Southland needs to be stopped NOW!

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Anomalous Farrier's avatar
Anomalous Farrier
31m

About 6 months ago I shared with two friends living in Arizona that Buckeye, AZ would see a huge fire. I'm sure they're now taking notes on how I could have predicted such a thing.

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