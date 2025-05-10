Seemorerocks

It is as a matter of urgency that I am putting together this history of the Pakistan-India over the Muslim- majority Kashmir.

I suspect, however,that few will be unwilling to go beyond hastily-reached opinions

\(“I stand with Pakistan”) and take the time to get informed on a complicated and intractable conflict. It takes time and reading to do that.

If you fall into that category you can watch the following 5 minute ‘what you need to know’ video from the Economist and read my executive summary below.

If you want to be a little more informed read on.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The crisis of Kashmir can be traced back to the partition of India and the actions of the last viceroy, Lord Mountbatten who, with undue haste drew a map and may have been biased through an affair between his wife, Edwina with Kashmiri Congress leader, Nehru

From 1947 to 2014, there were several wars and the Kashmir conflict evolved from a princely state’s contested accession into a protracted insurgency and Indo-Pakistani

During this period India gradually eroded of J&K’s autonomy, while Pakistan sponsored militancy while Kashmiris became increasingly alienated. This drove a cycle of violence, with fleeting peace efforts.

Through this period India has had a problem with Pakistani-sponsored terrorism such as the 2008 attacks on Mumbai by 7 attackers which resulted in the deaths of 174 deaths and over 300 injuries. I shall discuss this separately.

A major change came in 2014 with the loss of the previously-dominant Congress party in elections and the election of the BJP and the prime minister, Modi whose far-right nationalist Hindutva policy led to further discrimination against Indian Muslims and the ending of Kashmir ‘s semi-autonomous status in 2019. 2019 revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A as the cornerstone. This was paired with a hardline stance on Pakistani terrorism, marked by military strikes, diplomatic pressure, and economic measures like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty after the recent terrorist attack last month.

THE PARTITION OF INDIA

Grok summarises:

Hasty Partition and the Radcliffe Line: Lord Mountbatten, as Viceroy, was tasked with overseeing India’s transition to independence. Facing escalating communal violence and political deadlock between the Indian National Congress and the Muslim League, he advanced the partition timeline from June 1948 to August 1947. This rush left little time for preparation. The boundary commission, led by Cyril Radcliffe, drew the borders in just weeks, with limited knowledge of the region’s complexities. The resulting Radcliffe Line split Punjab and Bengal, leading to mass displacement (15 million people) and violence (1-2 million deaths). Critics argue Mountbatten’s haste worsened the chaos, as administrative and security measures were inadequate. Defenders say he faced an impossible situation, with violence already spiraling and British resources strained post-WWII.

Grok partially dismisses the influence of Mountbatten’s wife’s relationship with Kashmiri Hindu, Jawaharlal Nehru as being speculative (although this must have played a role and this is missing from most conventional histories) and instead focuses on the role of Maharaja Hari Singh, who delayed choosing between India and Pakistan.

At the end of the British Raj, Kashmir was one of about 565 princely states in British India, not directly governed by the British but under their suzerainty. At independence, princely states had to choose accession to India, Pakistan, or (theoretically) independence.

Muslim-majority Kashmir was ruled by Maharaja Hari Singh, a Hindu, This created a complicated situation

After Pakistan-backed tribes invaded in October 1947, when the The invaders reached near Srinagar, threatening Singh’s rule,.Singh acceded to India, with Mountbatten, as Governor-General, supporting India’s military response.

Some argue this reflected pro-India bias, possibly influenced by his and Edwina’s ties to Nehru, but strategic and legal factors (the accession agreement) were more decisive.

The result of this was terrible communal violence in which between 200,000 and 2 million people died with figures up to 3.4 million deaths when accounting for broader impacts.The violence was most intense in Punjab and Bengal, with mass migrations of 12–18 million people fueling the conflict

I have found three documentaries on this period.

KASHMIR 1949-2014

In the first Indo-Pakistani War India airlifted troops to Srinagar, halting the invaders but sparking a full-scale war. By the UN-brokered ceasefire on January 1, 1949, India controlled about two-thirds of J&K (including the Kashmir Valley), while Pakistan held the rest, now called Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. The ceasefire line, later the Line of Control (LoC), became the de facto border.

India’s 1950 Constitution granted Jammu and Kashmir special autonomy under Article 370, allowing its own constitution, flag, and control over internal affairs (except defense, foreign affairs, and communications). Article 35A restricted non-residents from settling or buying land, preserving the region’s demographic character. This was a condition of accession but fueled debates about integration versus separatism.

From 1947 to 2014, the Kashmir conflict evolved from a princely state’s contested accession into a protracted insurgency and Indo-Pakistani flashpoint. India’s gradual erosion of J&K’s autonomy, Pakistan’s sponsorship of militancy, and Kashmiris’ growing alienation drove a cycle of violence, with fleeting peace efforts. By 2014, the stage was set for Modi’s radical shift—revoking Article 370 and adopting a muscular anti-terrorism policy—building on decades of unresolved tensions.

Here is a timeline of events from Grok:

1947: Partition and Accession

Event : Maharaja Hari Singh signs Instrument of Accession to India.

Description : Amid Pakistan-backed tribal invasion, Singh accedes to India (Oct 26). Mountbatten accepts but suggests a plebiscite. India sends troops, sparking conflict.

Context: Sets stage for Kashmir dispute; roots in Mountbatten’s rushed partition (per your query).

1947–1948: First Indo-Pak War

Event : India and Pakistan fight over Kashmir.

Description : War ends with UN ceasefire (Jan 1, 1949). Line of Control (LoC) divides Jammu and Kashmir (J&K): India controls ~65% (Kashmir Valley, Jammu, Ladakh), Pakistan holds ~35% (AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan).

Context: Establishes de facto border; plebiscite demand unresolved.

1950: Article 370 Enacted

Event : India’s Constitution grants J&K special autonomy.

Description : Article 370 allows J&K its own constitution, flag, and control over internal affairs. Article 35A restricts non-residents’ rights.

Context: Autonomy fuels integration vs. separatism debate.

1953: Sheikh Abdullah Arrested

Event : Jammu and Kashmir’s Prime Minister dismissed and detained.

Description : Abdullah, advocating plebiscite or autonomy, is ousted by India, sparking local unrest.

Context: Marks start of New Delhi’s control over J&K politics.

1965: Second Indo-Pak War

Event : Pakistan’s “Operation Gibraltar” triggers war.

Description : Pakistan infiltrates J&K to spark uprising; India retaliates. Tashkent Agreement (1966) restores LoC.

Context: Failed Pakistani strategy highlights Kashmiri ambivalence.

1971–1972: Bangladesh War and Simla Agreement

Event : Indo-Pak War; Simla Agreement signed.

Description : India’s victory in Bangladesh War weakens Pakistan. Simla (1972) commits both to bilateral talks, respecting LoC.

Context: Sidelines plebiscite; temporary de-escalation.

1975: Kashmir Accord

Event : Sheikh Abdullah returns as Chief Minister.

Description : Abdullah accepts J&K’s status within India after years of detention, regaining leadership.

Context: Stabilizes J&K but alienates pro-Pakistan/independence groups.

1987: Rigged J&K Elections

Event : State elections widely seen as manipulated.

Description : National Conference’s victory over Muslim United Front sparks outrage, fueling anti-India sentiment.

Context: Catalyst for insurgency; youth radicalization begins.

1989–1990: Insurgency Begins; Pandit Exodus

Event : Militancy erupts; Kashmiri Pandits flee.

Description : Pakistan-backed groups (JKLF, Hizbul Mujahideen) launch insurgency. Violence forces ~100,000 Pandits to leave Kashmir Valley.

Context: Marks shift to armed conflict; demographic change.

1990s: Peak of Militancy

Event : Intense violence in J&K.

Description : Militant attacks, Indian counterinsurgency kill ~40,000–70,000 (1989–2000). AFSPA enables harsh measures; human rights abuses (e.g., 8,000 disappearances) reported.

Context: Kashmir becomes India’s bloodiest internal conflict.

1999: Kargil War

Event : Pakistan infiltrates Kargil, triggering war.

Description : India evicts Pakistani forces/militants after fierce fighting (~1,000 deaths). U.S. pressure ends conflict; Lahore Summit (1999) fails.

Context: Nuclear-era conflict escalates stakes.

2001: Indian Parliament Attack

Event : Lashkar-e-Taiba attacks India’s Parliament.

Description : 14 killed; India blames Pakistan, mobilizing troops. Standoff defused by diplomacy.

Context: Highlights Pakistan’s role in militancy.

2003: India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Event : LoC ceasefire agreement.

Description : Reduces cross-border firing; backchannel talks explore peace options (e.g., soft borders).

Context: Brief hope for de-escalation under Vajpayee.

2008: Amarnath Land Dispute; Mumbai Attacks

Event : Protests and terror attack.

Description : Amarnath shrine land allocation sparks protests (40+ deaths). Lashkar’s Mumbai attacks (166 killed) derail peace talks.

Context: Dual challenge of local unrest and Pakistani terrorism.

2010: Stone-Pelting Protests

Event : Mass protests after fake encounter.

Description : Youth-led stone-pelting against security forces; 100+ civilians killed in clashes.

Context: Shift to civil unrest; signals new generation’s anger.

2013: Rise of Burhan Wani

Event : Local militant gains prominence.

Description : Hizbul Mujahideen’s Wani uses social media to recruit, symbolizing homegrown militancy.

Context: Sets stage for post-2014 volatility.

2014: Modi Comes to Power

Event : BJP wins general election.

Description : Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister, promising to revoke Article 370 and adopt hardline stance on Kashmir and Pakistan.

Context: Marks shift to centralized, security-focused policy (per your Modi query).

Over this period approximately 43,000–70,000 deaths occurred from 1989 to 2014), including civilians, militants, and security forces. Over 100,000 Kashmiri Pandits (Kashmiri Hindus), were displaced and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) became one of the world’s most militarised zones, with approximately 500,000 Indian troops by the 1990s.

MODI COMES TO POWER

Although we can see a gradual deterioration in the situation with occasional flare-ups, often associated with terrorist attacks that it is safe to say came largely from the Pakistani government or elements within it such as the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, there was still dialogue between the Indian and Pakistani governments

However, the election of Narendra Modi and his BJP, in 2014 changed a lot.

Under his far-Right Hindutva policy Muslims within India were discriminated against.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership since 2014, India’s Muslim minority—approximately 200 million people—has faced increased discrimination and marginalization, largely attributed to the Hindu nationalist agenda of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological foundation, Hindutva. Hindutva, rooted in the belief that India is fundamentally a Hindu nation, has been linked to policies, rhetoric, and actions that critics argue systematically target Muslims, undermining India’s secular framework.

From 1950 Article 370 of the constitution allowed J&K its own constitution, flag, and control over internal affairs while Article 35A restricted non-residents’ rights.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi government revoked this semi-autonomous status - Article 370 and Article 35A - through a presidential order and parliamentary resolution, effectively stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The state was reorganized into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without a legislature)—under direct federal control.The state was reorganized into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without a legislature)—under direct federal control.

Jammu and Kashmir lost its separate constitution, flag, and ability to make laws on most matters, aligning it with other Indian states. This fulfilled a long-standing BJP pledge to fully integrate Kashmir into India, viewing autonomy as a bar.

The argument of the Modi government was that “Article 370 perpetuated separatism, corruption, and underdevelopment”, and its revocation would bring peace, economic growth, and integration.

The move sparked widespread anger and alienation among Kashmiris, who saw it as an assault on their identity and autonomy. Critics, including local politicians and scholars, called it unconstitutional and a step toward demographic engineering.

Initially, terrorist incidents dropped significantly (e.g., a 59% decrease in 2020 compared to 2019), and tourism surged, with 3.5 million visitors to the Kashmir Valley in 2024. However, militancy persisted, and things flared up with attacks like the April 2025 Pahalgam attack (26 tourists killed) exposed ongoing vulnerabilities.

Grok says:

Under Modi, India’s Kashmir policy shifted from semi-autonomy to centralized control, with the 2019 revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A as the cornerstone. This was paired with a hardline stance on Pakistani terrorism, marked by military strikes, diplomatic pressure, and economic measures like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. While these policies achieved short-term security and political gains, they deepened local alienation, failed to eliminate militancy, and heightened Indo-Pak tensions, as seen in the 2025 Pahalgam crisis. The approach reflects Modi’s Hindu nationalist vision but risks long-term instability without addressing Kashmiri aspirations.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed on September 19, 1960, between India and Pakistan and brokered by the World Bank, governs the sharing of the Indus River system's six rivers: the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) allocated to India for unrestricted use, and the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) allocated to Pakistan, with India permitted limited non-consumptive uses like hydropower and irrigation.

On April 24, 2025,after the attacks at Pahalgam, India announced the suspension of the IWT, placing it "in abeyance"

Grok concludes:

The IWT’s suspension in April 2025 marks a significant escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, driven by the Pahalgam attack and India’s accusations of Pakistani terrorism. While immediate water flow disruptions are unlikely, the halt in data sharing and potential for future infrastructure projects threaten Pakistan’s agriculture and economy. Legally, unilateral revocation is not possible, and Pakistan’s options for redress are limited. The move exacerbates regional instability, compounded by climate change and domestic political agendas like Hindutva, which frame Muslims and Pakistan as threats.

This response to a terrorist attack was an over-reaction to a terrorist attack to put it mildly, so much so that one could conclude that it along with the questionable military attacks on “terrorist sites” was preplanned, the very definition of a false flag,as alleged by the Pakistanis. The potential restriction of water flows into Pakistan could be seen as a casus belli for war.

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2025/5/8/inside-muridke-did-india-hit-a-terror-base-or-a-mosque

Although much of the responsibility for the current conflict can, indeed, be laid at the feet of the far-Right, ultra-nationalist policies of the Modi government and its actions which rhyme with the actions of the zionist Israeli government, the roots of the conflict go back much further and are very complicated.

I shall discuss the question of Pakistani terrorism and how it affected the region including India, seperately.