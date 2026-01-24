Dr. Alanna Ratna is already a heroine

From Facebook - sorry I didn’t catch the source

I’ve been in tears and praying since my best friend Alanna messaged me right after this slip happened. Thankful that God spared her as she came very close to being taken out and praying for a miracle that survivors will be found. 🙏

What she doesn’t say in this article is that she was the immediate advocate & support for parents of two teens buried in front of them. She stood up to callous police who prioritized protocol over the needs of these parents. Her life experience as a Doctor, years of helping those in need, her empathy, calm & fighting spirit, prepared her for this & I can say without a doubt that God placed her there to help these poor parents. The horror of standing with them in their grief will never leave her.

This has hit close to home for me as this was our home for 3 years (Alanna was a big part of us moving there). We spent countless hours in the hot pools that are now buried, the kids climbed the trees that came down the mountain. My heart grieves for the community, that was once mine, as it does for the families.

Alanna was on her usual morning walk when she noticed an earlier slip near the base of Mauao, the Mount. She sent me photos of the earlier slip not long before the big one happened. Little did I know as I messaged her in horror at these photos, that worse was about to happen. Sensing something was wrong, she chose to avoid the camping ground and walk along the footpath instead.

Noticing an official, she asked why people were in the camping ground, and he said he didn’t know. Moments later, she heard what she described as a “massive noise, almost like thunder”.

“You don’t expect to see trees moving towards you,” she said. “It was surreal.”

As the slip came down, Alanna said people nearby immediately ran towards the camping ground to help.

Among them were two builders, later identified as William Gardner and Mark Tangney. They grabbed tools from their car and climbed onto the roof of the toilet block in an attempt to reach those trapped.

“They just raced straight up there and started taking the screws out with their drills,” Alanna said.

“Those guys should be acknowledged as heroes. They stayed up there trying to get that roof off until the cops some decent time later arrived and saw that one of them had no shoes on, so asked them to get off the roof.”

Alanna watched as a teenage boy appeared to climb out of the top of the rubble, but said the worst thing to witness was the distraught parents wanting to get to their children.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the devastation of your child being buried in front of you,” she said. “There’s nothing worse than that.”

Alanna said they should have evacuated that camping ground the day before.

“At the very least, they should have evacuated the minute they saw the slip at the end of the main beach.”

Article in comments.

Please pray the children will be rescued & back in the arms of their parents asap. 🙏

No stranger to bravery herself, Dr Alanna Rātna — recently persecuted by the Murdical Council for telling us too much truth about their state mass-vaxecution — asked an official just before her walking track collapsed why the camping ground hadn’t been evacuated after the first slip. Seems common sense (without which Alanna would today be underground😓) isn’t.

Watch the interview HERE

...A local who witnessed a landslip partially wipe out a camp ground in Mount Maunganui says the scene was chaotic, frightening and marked by extraordinary bravery, as members of the public rushed in to help before emergency services arrived.

At least six people - including multiple children - remain unaccounted for after a slip ploughed into Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park on Thursday morning.

Alanna Ratna had been on her usual morning walk when she noticed an earlier slip near the base of Mauao, the Mount.

Sensing something was wrong, she chose to avoid the camping ground and walk along the footpath instead.

Noticing an official, she asked why people were in the camping ground, and he said he didn’t know.

Moments later, she heard what she described as a “massive noise, almost like thunder”.

“You don’t expect to see trees moving towards you,” she said. “It was surreal.”

As the slip came down, Ratna said people nearby immediately ran towards the camping ground to help.

Among them were two builders, later identified as William Gardner and Mark Tangney.

They grabbed tools from their car and climbed onto the roof of the toilet block in an attempt to reach those trapped.

“They just raced straight up there and started taking the screws out with their drills,” Ratna said.

“Those guys should be acknowledged as heroes. They stayed up there trying to get that roof off until the cops some decent time later arrived and saw that one of them had no shoes on, so asked them to get off the roof.”

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell told Stuff on Thursday the early rescue operation was pulled back, following initial signs of life, due to the dangerous terrain.

“Initially, people thought they heard voices,” he said.

“The reason they had to be cautious around the search was because it is such a difficult and challenging environment for them to operate in, with the risk of a possible further slip ... we don’t want to create another disaster with more people lost.”

Ratna said she watched as a teenage boy appeared to climb out of the top of the rubble, but said the worst thing to witness was the distraught parents wanting to get to their children.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the devastation of your child being buried in front of you,” she said. “There’s nothing worse than that.”

Ratna said they should have evacuated that camping ground the day before.

“At the very least, they should have evacuated the minute they saw the slip at the end of the main beach.”

Surfer William Gardner, who lives on his 40ft cruising yacht in Pilot Bay with his partner and child, was just about to take his jet ski for a surf when he looked up and saw the landslide taking out the camp ground.

He said he heard screaming so he and his mate ran to the site, barefoot.

“We spent the first 20 mins just running around trying to go around all the different sites.

“We were just trying to figure out where the people were, shouting all the time and trying to listen.

“Then we realised we needed to take the roof [of the toilet block] off to see what was going on, so I ran and got my tools out of the van which was on the boat ramp car park.

“I’m a roofer. I pulled the drill out and started whacking the Tek screws out of the roof, you know.

“Once we got a couple of sheets up, we quickly realised that … it was just filled to the roof with wet mud, pretty much.

“We got the shovels, but there was just no budging the mud really. As soon as I lifted the roof I had a massive feeling of sadness, because I realised there’s not much you could do.

We were over one side pulling the sheets off, and then someone two or three metres away said ‘they’re under us here’ and we threw our energy over there.

“They must have been close, there must have been some air cavities there but we just couldn’t get down.”

Gardner said wire mesh under the roof was preventing access so he ran back to his van to grab some snips.

By the time he got back the fire brigade had arrived and he wasn’t allowed back on the site because he had no shoes.

“I’d hate to be the emergency services getting there and realising they couldn’t do much quick enough, either.”

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360928631/two-heroes-ran-barefoot-mt-maunganui-slip-help-reach-trapped-witness-recounts?fbclid=IwdGRzaAPiLopjbGNrA-IuXWV4dG4DYWVtAjExAHNydGMGYXBwX2lkDDM1MDY4NTUzMTcyOAABHvWvqSpTN09fNikRXlWV_w3ZNP6t1uTNWmpSPHWxnGEnBxSiAmXG-1YVORfd_aem_E5HG-Ik_fm3Y7fnYqkK3ig

Concerns over lack of official action prior to deadly Mount Maunganui landslide