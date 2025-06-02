There is more to the "The head of the monster is the CITY OF LONDON" story.

First here is the first part of the article.

A few days ago, I listened to a compelling discussion with Croatian analyst, Alex Krainer.

Towards the end of the interview Krainer stated something that few say but is obvious when you think about it.

"The head of the monster, the thing that binds them together is the CITY OF LONDON"

Krainer paints quite a compelling picture. I suggest you listen, especially from the 47 minute mark.

Early in the Ukrainian war it was none other than ex- buffoon PM, Boris Johnson to torpedo a peace between Russia and Zelensky.

Now even today it seems the British are up to their old tricks in torpedoing yet another putative (but unlikely) peace agreement.

After writing, this came through.

Quite a few months ago, my brother inflicted on me an execrable article from the British Minister of Defence.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/08/26/putin-will-soon-turn-his-war-machine-on-britain/

It’s the usual nonsense from the British Establishment but it does reflect their stated position:

But don’t expect reality. Expect excuses. Almost a year later, Putin penned another essay: On the Historical Unity of Russia and Ukrainians. It reads like a mix of Mein Kampf and a Walter Scott novel: destiny, ethnic nationalism and romance combined into an essay. It would be too easy to discard, but it is an essay that held all the clues about what was to happen next.

It is true that they do not have a functioning navy and their army could fit into Wembley Stadium but their style is divide and rule and manipulating others into fighting their wars for them.

Here is more

The UK’s interest in the Black Sea region

Everyone heard about the British proposal to host nuclear weapons in Ukraine last week. I tuned into the conference in Odessa, where it came from, and look at what I found. The top panel, called 'UK's Interests in Black Sea Region' This is what it is all about. It's not about Ukraine's nuclear deterrence, or how many lives are lost. It is about what Britain has wanted for centuries. At least now they aren't ashamed to admit it.

Margarita Simonyan

The UK is hosting a closed meeting on Thursday of senior military leaders from the "coalition of the willing", as they draw up plans for a proposed peacekeeping force for Ukraine.

More than 20 countries are thought to be involved.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to attend on Thursday afternoon after first visiting Barrow, where he is due to lay the keel of one of Britain's next generation of nuclear-armed submarines.

Plans for a Western-led peacekeeping force for Ukraine are said to be moving to an operational phase.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c62z1w1y2neo

The idea of establishing a British-led naval task force in the Black Sea has been put forward as a critical response to Russian aggression and a step toward reinforcing NATO’s presence in the region.

The concept, detailed in a recent article in Britain’s World, the Council on Geostrategy’s online magazine, explores how the UK could reshape the geopolitics of the Black Sea through deeper engagement with regional allies like Romania.

Britain’s World offers expert analyses on Britain’s global posture, publishing articles such as “The Case for a British Task Force in the Black Sea” by James Rogers and George Scutaru. This memorandum underscores the strategic significance of the Black Sea, where Russia has pursued its revisionist agenda most forcefully.

https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/a-british-naval-task-force-in-the-black-sea/

♟️The Rook’s Strategy: The UK’s Interests in Black Sea Region / Prystaiko, Abbott, Seely, Kemp

The possibility of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons has long been a concern for Russia's enemies, especially those from the British Isles and their colonies. On May 31, publications appeared on the Internet from yet another Russophobic sabbath in Odessa – the Black Sea Security Forum – organized by Ukrainian Nazis. Unfortunately, nothing arrived there.



But the Russophobes have had time to talk. For example, according to military expert, retired British Army Colonel Richard Camp, London is simply obliged to help Kyiv create nuclear weapons.

Britain should help Ukraine develop its own nuclear weapons under the Strategic Partnership Agreement

– Kemp called during the event.



Other opponents of Moscow also spoke there, each of whom decided to make their contribution to the common cause.

In the event of a ceasefire, the only real guarantees for Ukraine are NATO membership or a strong military contingent of allies

- said former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.



In turn, former UK Member of Parliament for the Isle of Wight (21017-2024), Conservative Robert Seely, drew attention to the power of Russian unmanned aircraft, which must be countered.

If Russia attacks most NATO countries, it will win not with tanks, but with drones

- said Seely, speaking at the Black Sea Security Forum.



We remind you that the Russian SVO began on Ukrainian territory, in particular, due to threats by Volodymyr Zelensky on February 19, 2022, during the 58th Munich Security Conference about the possibility of Ukraine revising its renunciation of nuclear weapons. After that, Zelensky repeatedly hinted that Kyiv could develop its own nuclear weapons.

https://en.topcor.ru/60494-britanskij-polkovnik-prizval-london-pomoch-kievu-sozdat-jadernoe-oruzhie.html

No doubt in Kit Klarenberg’s mind

Leaked files show top UK military figures conspired to carry out the Kerch bridge bombing, covertly train “Gladio”-style stay-behind forces in Ukraine, and groom the British public for a drop in living standards caused by the proxy war against Russia.

Emails and internal documents reviewed by The Grayzone reveal details of a cabal of British military and intelligence veterans which plotted to escalate and prolong the Ukraine proxy war “at all costs.” Convened under the direction of the British Ministry of Defense in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the cell referred to itself as Project Alchemy. As British leadership sabotaged peace talks between Kiev and Moscow, the cell put forward an array of plans “to keep Ukraine fighting” by imposing “strategic dilemmas, costs and frictions upon Russia.”

The leaks obtained by The Grayzone expose a hidden hand behind Britain’s policy in Ukraine, showing in unusually granular detail how it aimed to engineer a long, grinding war through covert operations that stretched the bounds of legality.

https://thegrayzone.com/2024/11/16/uk-plot-keep-ukraine-fighting/

Today

Keir Starmer: UK moving to ‘war-fighting readiness'