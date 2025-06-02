Seemorerocks

A few days ago, I listened to a compelling discussion with Croatian analyst, Alex Krainer.

Towards the end of the interview Krainer stated something that few say but is obvious when you think about it.

"The head of the monster, the thing that binds them together is the CITY OF LONDON"

Krainer paints quite a compelling picture. I suggest you listen, especially from the 47 minute mark.

Early in the Ukrainian war it was none other than ex- buffoon PM, Boris Johnson to torpedo a peace between Russia and Zelensky.

Now even today it seems the British are up to their old tricks in torpedoing yet another putative (but unlikely) peace agreement.

After writing, this came through.

Quite a few months ago, my brother inflicted on me an execrable article from the British Minister of Defence.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/08/26/putin-will-soon-turn-his-war-machine-on-britain/

It’s the usual nonsense from the British Establishment but it does reflect their stated position:

But don’t expect reality. Expect excuses. Almost a year later, Putin penned another essay: On the Historical Unity of Russia and Ukrainians. It reads like a mix of Mein Kampf and a Walter Scott novel: destiny, ethnic nationalism and romance combined into an essay. It would be too easy to discard, but it is an essay that held all the clues about what was to happen next.

It is true that they do not have a functioning navy and their army could fit into Wembley Stadium but their style is divide and rule and manipulating others into fighting their wars for them.

As it happens, I have been making my way through David Icke's book the Greatest Secret trying to get a sense of the underpinnings of his later views. My rational left brain, I must say rebelled against his discussion of reptile bloodlines right through history with the symbolism and numerology.

However, the book is very well-researched and when I look at it with an open mind I have to admit that there is nothing that is less credible than all the history books I have read throughout my life. That, too, is all narrative bolstered often by selective quotes.

How could I ever know if the narrative I am reading represents the truth or is designed to manipulate my perceptions?

To be brutally honest, I don't.

I have found a section from his book talking about the formation of the United States, he says by reptilian bloodlines, showing that behind it al,l the British part of the Cult really rule the roost.

It provides a good template for understanding the chaotic world we find ourselves in.

CHAPTER NINE: Land of the ‘free’

The most powerful country on the planet today would appear to be the United States of America if you believe what you are told. But the United States has always been controlled from London and still is. America has never been the land of the free and it’s time it was. The focus of the world has been on big, bad America, as the global villain while all the time the events blamed on Americans have been orchestrated by the Elite of the Babylonian Brotherhood in England and elsewhere. The apparent break up of the British Empire and Britain’s decline, on the surface, as the super power, has further obscured, on purpose, where the real power lies. I emphasize that by London I do not mean the British Government which is just another facade no matter who is in office. I mean that for historical and other reasons the major operational centre of the secret society web of the reptile Brotherhood is based in London or New Troy and, to a large extent, Paris, Brussels and Rome, also. Once again, to understand what has happened in the United States we have to go back a very long time. The Phoenicians landed there in ancient times and what appeared to be Egyptian (Phoenician) or Oriental remains were found in the Grand Canyon in the early years of this century, although the knowledge of this has been suppressed. The naming of the US city of Phoenix in the Valley of the Sun in Arizona was inspired by an understanding of the true history of that area, no matter what the official version may wish us to believe. There is evidence that the Welsh, Irish, English and Scots landed in North America many centuries before Columbus. The official story that Christopher Columbus discovered the Americas is ludicrous. A few miles from Edinburgh in Scotland today still stands Rosslyn Chapel, that holy grail of the Brotherhood Elite. It was built in the shape of a Templar cross by the St Clair-Sinclair family and is a mass of esoteric symbolism. The foundations were laid in 1446 and it was completed in the 1480s. How remarkable then that the stonework at Rosslyn includes depictions of sweetcorn and cacti which were only found in America and Christopher Columbus did not ‘discover’ that continent until 1492! How could this be? There is, in fact, no mystery. Christopher Columbus was not even nearly the first white person to land in the Americas. The Phoenicians, Norse, Irish, Welsh, Bretons, Basques and Portuguese, all sailed to America before him and so did Prince Henry Sinclair of Rosslyn, as documented in a rare book by Frederick I. Pohl called Prince Henry Sinclair’s Voyage To The New World 1398. Sinclair made the journey with another Brotherhood bloodline, the Zeno family, one of the most prominent Black Nobility families in Venice. Sinclair and Antonio Zeno landed in what we call Newfoundland and went ashore in Nova Scotia (New Scotland) in 1398. Antonio’s descriptions in his letters of the land they found correspond perfectly, and in detail, with an area of pitch (asphalt) deposits in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, not far from the present town of New Glasgow. Sinclair went on to land in what is now New England. In Massachusetts at a place called Prospect Hill at Westford, 25 miles from Boston, a representation of a sword and an armoured knight have been found in the rock. T. C. Lethbridge, the curator of the University Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology at Cambridge, England, said that the arms, armour and heraldic emblems were those of a late 14th century knight, north Scottish, and: “a kin to the first Sinclair Earl of Orkney”.1 The Brotherhood had known about the Americas for thousands of years and Christopher Columbus was used to make the official discovery so that the occupation of the Americas could begin. This is the story of how it was done. After the purge of 1307, many Templars left France for Scotland, as we have seen. But others headed for Portugal where they operated under the name, the Knights of Christ, focusing mainly on maritime activities. The most famous Grand Master of the Knights of Christ was Prince Henry the Navigator (another Prince Henry) who lived between 1394 and 1460. The term ‘navigator’ or ‘nautier’ was used by the Knights Templar and the Priory of Sion to denote a Grand Master and so not surprisingly it was continued by this Templar front, the Knights of Christ. Prince Henry was a maritime explorer of royal blood and it was his sailors who ‘discovered’ Madeira and the Azores, two possible remnants of Atlantis. Because of his connections to the secret Brotherhood knowledge, he had access to many maps compiled from the journeys of the Phoenicians and others, including those which charted the existence of the Americas. Only a little over 20 years after Columbus set sail for the Americas, sorry ‘India’, the Ottoman Turkish Admiral, Pin Reis, drew a map of what the land mass of Antarctica looked like 300 years before that continent was officially discovered! The accuracy of his map has been confirmed by modern techniques. How could he do that? He said he drew the map from earlier ones, the same sources available to Prince Henry the Navigator and the Knights of Christ -Knights Templar. This becomes extremely important when you realize that one of Prince Henry’s sea captains and a Knight of Christ was the father-in-law of... Christopher Columbus. This guy was not looking for India. He knew where he was going all along. This is why so many maritime explorers and circumnavigators of the world, like Vasco de Gama and Amerigo Vespucci, came from Portugal. As the Freemasonic historian, Manly P. Hall, has explained, Columbus was connected to the secret society network in Genoa and northern Italy, the bastion of the Black Nobility Venetian-Phoenicians and the reptilian crossbreeds. He was at one time employed by Rene d’Anjou of the reptilian House of Lorraine, a member of the Babylonian Brotherhood and a nobleman with endless contacts across Europe, including Genoa and Venice. Columbus (real name Colon) was a member of a group inspired by the beliefs of the poet, Dante, who was a very active Cathar and Templar and the flag Columbus flew on his ships on that journey to the Americas was... the red cross on the white background. Crucial support for Columbus came from two high initiates of the Babylon Brotherhood network, Lorenzo de Medici, one of the most powerful Venetian reptilian families, and the artist Leonardo da Vinci, a Grand Master of the Priory of Sion. Five years after Columbus landed in the Caribbean, an Italian known as John Cabot set sail from the Templar port of Bristol in the west of England to officially discover Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and North America. The name Bristol evolved from Barati and was once called Caer Brito. Bristol was a centre for the Knights Templar and the area of the city today called Temple Meads relates to that. Cabot was backed by England’s Henry VII and Cabot’s son, Sebastian, born in Venice, was an explorer and map maker for Henry. Sebastian also sailed to the Hudson Bay in Canada and led an expedition for the Spanish to South America. The Cabots said they were looking for Asia! The expeditions of the Spanish to South America and the British and French to North America were all coordinated by the same source, branches of the Brotherhood. Official history does not connect Cabot with Columbus, but not through lack of evidence. John Cabot’s real name was Giovanni Caboto. He was a naturalized Venetian who came from Genoa - the very city where Columbus operated from at the same time Cabot was there. Manly P. Hall, a high degree Freemason himself, said that both were connected to the same secret societies and ‘Wise Men of the East’. He adds in his book, America’s Assignment With Destiny: “The explorers who opened the New World operated from a master plan and were agents of re-discovery rather than discoverers. Very little is known about the origin, lives, characters, and policies of these intrepid adventurers. Although they lived in a century amply provided with historians and biographers, these saw fit either to remain silent or to invent plausible accounts without substance.”2 Of course they did. They didn’t want the people to know the truth that it was all a scam and part of the long term Brotherhood Agenda. Over the next four centuries the Brotherhood-controlled countries of Europe, particularly Britain, but also including the Dutch, French, Belgians, Spanish, Portuguese, Germans and others, plundered the planet, taking over the world, in effect, and expanded the reptile-Aryan control as never before. Typical of the mentality and the methods employed were those of Hernando Cortes, who led the Spanish takeover of Central America after Columbus. The native peoples had their own system of measuring time and they had a date on which they expected the return of their god, Quetzalcoatl, in many ways their version of Jesus. The stories told about Jesus in the Middle East and Europe and those of Quetzalcoatl in Central America were basically the same because they came from the same source. The date of the expected second coming of the white god, Quetzalcoatl, was, in European time, 1519 and they believed that he would be wearing attire in keeping with his nickname of the Plumed Serpent. Cortes went ashore in Mexico in 1519 wearing plumed feathers and he even landed close to the spot where Quetzacoatl was expected. He was also carrying a cross, again in keeping with the Quetzalcoatl legend. Because of this, the Aztec king, Montezuma, believed, like his people, that Cortes was the long awaited return of their god. This allowed Cortes, with only 598 men, to gain control of a vast number of people. By the time they realized that Cortes was no second coming, it was too late. Enormous slaughter of the native peoples followed and one Spanish historian estimated at least 12 million natives of South America alone were killed after the Europeans (Aryans and reptile-Aryans) arrived and an even greater number became slaves. Among the Spanish conquests were the lands of the Incas and the Maya and much of their knowledge was lost or systematically destroyed. The same happened in North America where the Europeans killed untold numbers of Native Americans and virtually wiped that culture from the face of the Earth. The native peoples of Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and elsewhere suffered a similar fate. The Aryans, unknowingly controlled by the reptile-Aryans, took over the world through these British and European empires and wherever they went the knowledge of life and history (i.e., the reptilian involvement in human affairs) was stolen or destroyed. One of the most obvious earlier examples of this was the destruction of the great esoteric library at Alexandria in Egypt on the orders of the Romans in the 4th century Books that were not destroyed were hoarded in the Vatican. The contact who has relatives working at high levels in the Vatican told me how, during his guided tour of the place, he saw vacuum-sealed vaults under the building which housed thousands of ancient esoteric books. “It was unbelievable”, he said. The first permanent English settlement in what became the United States was at Jamestown, Virginia, in the early 17th century. Virginia, it is said, was named after Elizabeth I, the completely misnamed ‘virgin queen’. It is far more likely, however, given the background, that it was named after the virgin goddess of ancient Babylon, Queen Semiramis and her mirror in Egypt, Isis. Many members of the Francis Bacon family were among the early settlers and so were the Puritan-Calvinists in their black clothing and tall hats who treated the native population, like their own women, with an arrogance and inhumanity beyond description. With the settlers, as the Brotherhood expanded their occupation of the planet, came the reptilian bloodlines of the European aristocracy and royalty who would become the business leaders, bankers, presidents and administrators of the new United States. The financial and land ownership of America was assured from the start with the formation of the Virginia Company, set up by King James I in 1606. James knighted Francis Bacon and appointed him to many important positions, including Lord Chancellor of England. Under James’s patronage, the Templars, Rosicrucians and other secret societies joined forces under one name, Freemasonry. Look at some of the early members of the Virginia Company - Francis Bacon, Earl of Pembroke, Earl of Montgomery, Earl of Salisbury, Earl of Northampton, and Lord Southampton. All of them of Brotherhood bloodlines. The Virginia Company still exists under other names and it still controls the United States, as I shall explain in a moment. The Freemasons were at the forefront of the change from overt to covert rule by Britain of the North American continent. This transition is known by history as the American War of Independence. The Brotherhood Agenda for America was encapsulated in Francis Bacon’s work, The New Atlantis, published in 1607, in which an ‘Invisible College’ of elite intellectuals dictated events. One of the leading Freemasons of the British colonies in America was Benjamin Franklin, who is still revered as a Founding Father who believed in freedom for the people. His face can be seen on the $100 note. Even the Christian patriot movement which has understood many elements of the global conspiracy, has bought the idea that Franklin would have been on their side. I beg, most strongly, to disagree. Franklin was an asset of British Intelligence, a Satanist, stalwart of the Babylonian Brotherhood, and sacrificer of children. If Americans are not to lose the plot here they need to take a whole new look at the background and motivations of many of their Founding Fathers. Franklin was the Henry Kissinger of his day. It was Franklin who, on December 8th 1730, printed the first documented article about Freemasonry in his newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette. He officially became a Freemason in February 1731, and was made Provincial Grand Master of Pennsylvania in 1734. In the same year Franklin printed the first Masonic book in America and the first recorded American lodge was founded in his province in Philadelphia. Where was the American War of ‘Independence’ orchestrated from? Philadelphia and there you will still find the Liberty Bell - symbol of Bel, the Sun god of the Phoenicians and the Aryans. The Phoenician language is about sound, not spelling, and integral to the secret, symbolic language of the reptile-Aryans is the sound of a word. Franklin, who was also a Rosicrucian Grand Master, was at the heart of the Brotherhood operation to take over America and replace overt control from London with covert control, the most effective and ongoing form of ruling the masses. I would urge those who think that people like Franklin and many other Founding Fathers were believers in freedom, not to be duped here. If I want you to give me power and support me at an election, am I going to tell you what you want to hear or what I know you don’t want to hear? Many of the main Founding Fathers, like Franklin and Jefferson, were obvious hypocrites who said one thing and did quite another. This is something, of course, that everyone does from time to time, but we are talking scale here. Jefferson wrote that all men are created equal while keeping 200 black slaves and writing elsewhere that black people are genetically and intellectually inferior to whites. How do you square those statements? You can’t.

Franklin, too, kept black slaves while parroting on about freedom

Franklin was the leading Freemason in the very place where the War of Independence was organized

he was a member of Freemasonic networks in France, like the Nine Sisters and the San Juan Lodges, which helped to manipulate the French Revolution in 1789

he was an initiate of the highly exclusive Royal Lodge of Commanders of the Temple West of Carcassonne

he was also a member of the Satanic Hellfire Club with his close friend, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sir Francis Dashwood, who was linked to many esoteric groups, including the Druid Universal Bond

Dashwood had a huge cave dug at his West Wycombe (Wicca) estate for their Satanic rituals and sexual ‘magic’ ceremonies 3

I will discuss the reasons behind the obsession with sex ritual in a later chapter. Let me stress again here that I am not condemning all Druids or the Wiccan traditions, not at all. I am pointing out the malevolent use of this knowledge, which can, and is, used very positively and lovingly also by people who call themselves Druids and Wiccan. The reason I mention that people were Druids etc, is to confirm that they understood and worked with the esoteric knowledge while condemning it in public and hiding behind Christianity. Another Hellfire Club member at this time was Frederick, the Prince of Wales, and so were the Prime Minister, the First Lord of the Admiralty, and the Mayor of the City of London.4 This was the company kept by Benjamin Franklin, the man who would lead a ‘rebellion’ against the same British Crown! In truth he was agent 72 of British Intelligence, the very same organization created by people like Francis Bacon and Dr John Dee during the reign of Elizabeth I. In 1998 excavations under Franklin’s former home at 36 Craven Street, near Trafalgar Square in London, found the remains of ten bodies, six of them children, and they have been dated to the time that Franklin lived there. The cover story appears to be that he and his house mate must have been into grave robbing or buying bodies for medical research. Given that Franklin was a member of a group involved in ritual sacrifice, in line with the ancient rituals of the Babylonian Brotherhood, does anyone seriously believe that? Oh yes, one other thing. It was these two Satanists, Benjamin Franklin and Sir Francis Dashwood, who produced a prayer book which became the basis for the Christian Book of Common Prayer! As Dashwood was also known as Lord le DeSpencer, their work became known as the Franklin-DeSpencer Prayer Book and, in the United States, it was the Franklin Prayer Book.5 Franklin was working in both America and Europe for the Brotherhood Agenda as were other Founding Fathers, and it is no accident that both Franklin and Jefferson were appointed at different times to represent American interests in that key centre, Paris, as was Sir Francis Bacon as a ‘British’ representative. It was Franklin’s close contacts with the secret society network in France which led to so many French revolutionaries and Freemasons, like Lafayette, being involved in the American War of Independence. His underground contacts also secured the services of the German Freemason, Baron von Streube, who served in the army of Frederick of Prussia. Streube played a significant role in the war, as, of course, did the high degree Freemason, George Washington, the head of the American forces, and the first President of the United States. Most of his officers were Freemasons, as were the leaders and many of the troops in the British armies. Lord Geoffrey Amherst was Commander-in-Chief of British forces in the War of Independence and the man who paid for his commission to become an officer in the first place, was Lionel Sackville, the first Duke of Dorset, an associate of the Duke of Wharton. In 1741, Sackville and Wharton became Knights of the Garter, the Elite chivalric order of the British monarch which slots into the other ‘knights’ networks like the Knights of St John of Jerusalem (Malta). The symbol of the Knights of the Garter is a red cross on a white shield. Sackville founded the Grand Orient network of Freemasonry in Italy which worked with the highly secretive Carbonari and the Alta Vendita. His sons, George and Charles the Earl of Middlesex, were both very active Freemasons. Charles Sackville formed a lodge in the Black Nobility stronghold of Florence, Italy in 1733 and he cofounded the Dilettanti Society with Benjamin Franklin’s friend, Sir Francis Dashwood. Charles Sackville and Dashwood were members of an Elite group of Freemasons around Frederick, Prince of Wales, a member of the Hellfire Club. Charles’ younger brother, George, became colonel of the 20th Foot Regiment (later the Lancashire Fusiliers) and Master of their Freemasonic field lodge. One of the wardens in this lodge was Lieutenant Colonel Edward Cornwallis, another of the top British Army commanders in the war with the American colonies. Cornwallis, who’s twin brother was Archbishop of Canterbury, was made Governor of Nova Scotia in 1750 and formed a Freemasons lodge there. Serving under Cornwallis was Captain James Wolf, yet another figure who would play a vital role for the British in the War of Independence. In 1751, George Sackville became Grand Master of the Irish Grand Lodge, the very body to which the field lodges of the British Army in the colonies were affiliated. And in 1775, just as the war in America was getting into full swing, this same George Sackville, a close friend of the Black Nobility’s King George III, was appointed Colonial Secretary in charge of the American colonies! This was the same network to which Benjamin Franklin was connected. In short, the Babylonian Brotherhood, via the Freemasons, controlled and manipulated both sides in the American War of Independence, just as they do in every other war. As historians have documented, the British military and naval operation during the War of Independence was incredibly inept. It wasn’t that the colonies won the war, it was that the British chose to lose it. Now we can see why, and the channels through which this was made possible. Also, the British regiments were awash with Freemasonic field lodges which interlocked with their brethren in the American Army. Benjamin Franklin based himself in Paris during the crucial period and from there he could communicate easily with the French lodges and the British. Paris was also a major centre, and still is, for the British spy network. The role of British Postmaster General was traditionally one of espionage, not least because you had control of all communications. Britain split the job between two people, Sir Francis Dashwood, Franklin’s fellow Satanist, and the Earl of Sandwich who, with Dashwood, formed yet another secret society called the Order of St Francis. This was another Hellfire Club. The Earl of Sandwich was appointed First Lord of the Admiralty in charge of the naval war against the American colonies and the Encyclopaedia Britannica says that for corruption and incapacity, the administration of the Earl of Sandwich was unique in the history of the British Navy. Equally inept (on purpose) was the commander of naval operations, Admiral Lord Richard Howe, who had been brought together with Franklin in 1774 by Franklin’s sister, a member of his spy network who lived in England. Howe later admitted publicly that he had not told his superiors of his meetings with Franklin. In the three or four years leading up to the American Declaration of Independence in 1776, Franklin spent the summer at Dashwood’s estate in West Wycombe, north of London, where they took part in ‘rituals’ in the specially-created caves dug on Dashwood’s orders to provide the appropriate locations for their Satanism. A statue of Harpocrates, the Greek god of secrecy and silence, was to be found on the premises of the Hellfire Club depicted with a finger held to his mouth.6 Statues of Harpocrates were often found at the entrances to temples, caves and other sites where the mysteries were performed and communicated. It was Dashwood and Franklin, himself a deputy Postmaster General for the Colonies, who coordinated the war from both sides to ensure the outcome - the covert control of the new United States by the Babylonian Brotherhood in London. A letter dated June 3rd 1778, written by John Norris, an agent of Dashwood, says that he: “Did this day Heliograph intelligence from Doctor Franklin in Paris to Wycombe.”7 The American War of Independence broke out officially in 1775, triggered by the imposition by the British Crown of higher taxation on the colonies to meet the huge costs of the Seven Years War between Britain and France, another Brotherhood-manipulated conflict. The Seven Years War itself began after George Washington, then a young military leader in the British Colonial Army, had apparently ordered the killing of French troops in Ohio. The seeds of revolution in America were sown when the Brotherhood in London ensured that new taxes were introduced and their representatives in the colonies began to stimulate the rebellion against them. This is a classic technique used throughout the ages. The mass of the people stood in the middle with no idea of what was going on, taking everything on face value. Among the American ‘rebels’ were the Freemasons, Patrick Henry and Richard Henry Lee, who led a rebellion by the Virginia Assembly in 1769. The situation came to a head with the passing of the Tea Act which allowed that Brotherhood operation, the British East India Company, to unload its surplus tea in the colonies without paying duty. This clearly destroyed the market for everyone else. Official history to this day says that a group of Mohawk Indians boarded a ship called the Dartmouth in Boston Harbour and threw its cargo of tea into the water. This was dubbed: the Boston Tea Party. In fact the ‘rebels’ were not Mohawk Indians, but members of the St Andrew’s Freemasons Lodge in Boston dressed up as Indians. They were led by their junior warden, Paul Revere. This event could not have happened without support from the British-controlled Colonial Militia who had been detailed to guard the Dartmouth. The captain of one detachment, Edward Proctor, was a member of... the St Andrew’s Lodge. This lodge was the first in the world to confer a new Freemasonic degree called the Knights Templar Degree. The Grand Master, Joseph Warren, was appointed Grand Master of the whole of North America by the Grand Lodge of Scotland. Other members of the St Andrew’s Lodge included John Hancock. He would be a leader of the so-called Continental Congress who signed the Declaration of Independence. At least three members of the St Andrew’s Lodge, including Paul Revere, were members of the ‘loyal nine’, the inner elite of an important revolutionary group called the Sons of Liberty. It was this group which organized the Boston Tea Party. Much of this information is documented by the Freemasonic historian, Manly P. Hall, who also points out that of the 56 signatories of the American Declaration of Independence, almost 50 were known Freemasons and only one was definitely known not to be. On September 3rd 1783, the colonies were recognized as an independent republic, the United States, in the appropriately named, Treaty of Paris. The new constitution was primarily produced by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Edmund Randolph, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams, at least officially. Most of the Founding Fathers who were so committed to freedom were, like Franklin and Jefferson, keen owners of slaves. Franklin owned slaves for 30 years and sold them at his general store. He placed an advertisement for a slave in 1733 which read: “A likely wench about 15 years old, has had the smallpox, been in the country above a year, and talks English. Inquire the printer hereof.” George Washington owned slaves as did other big names in the War of Independence like John Hancock and Patrick Henry. It was Henry who said: “Give me liberty or give me death.” Unless your face is black, that is. In all, nine presidents were slave owners and one, Andrew Johnson, placed an advertisement seeking the recapture of a runaway slave and offering an extra ten dollars for every 100 lashes the captor gave the slave. Edmund Randolph, a close associate and aide to George Washington, and later Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Virginia, was appointed the first Attorney General and Secretary of State of the United States. It was Randolph who proposed a system of central government based on the structure long proposed by the ‘Invisible College’ and the Francis Bacon network. Most Americans believe the Constitution was compiled to ensure freedom, but it was carefully worded to create loopholes through which the Brotherhood Agenda could be ridden. For a start it says that if the President vetoes a bill passed by Congress the legislation goes back to the House of Representatives and the Senate and to override the presidential veto it has to be voted through again by a majority of at least two-thirds in both houses. This means that you only have to control the President and one third of one house and you stop any legislation becoming law. What more powerful weapon could you have within a ‘free’ society to defend your status quo and stop challenges to your power? Patriots believe that the creation of money by the private banks is unconstitutional in the United States because the Constitution says that Congress must create the currency. But it doesn’t say that. Article One, Section 8, says that: “Congress shall have the power to coin money and regulate the value thereof.” It does not say (on purpose) that only Congress shall have that power, nor that they have to use that power. Section 10 says that no State shall coin money and that gold and silver coins shall be the only payment of debts. So paper money must be unconstitutional? No. An area of Maryland was given to the new Congress to create the District, not the State, of Columbia for the new federal capital called Washington DC. Within this district is the privately-owned central bank of America, the Federal Reserve, which issues the nations paper currency. The District of Columbia is effectively isolated from many of clauses in the Constitution which apply to the States. The main Founding Fathers would have known that. The first President was George Washington who sat in a chair with a rising Sun carved into the back, an ancient symbol of the Aryan Sun religion. He was Grand Master of the Freemasons Lodge at Alexandria (named after its Egyptian namesake) near Washington DC. When he was inaugurated as President on April 30th 1789, the day before the major Brotherhood ritual day, May 1st or May Day, the oath was taken by Robert Livingstone, the Grand Master of the New York Grand Lodge. The ceremony was entirely Freemasonic ritual carried out by Freemasons. A Grand Procession included Washington and the officers and initiates of American lodges in their regalia. Like most of the leading Founding Fathers, Washington was from an English aristocratic bloodline and one of his ancestors was an English knight of the 12th century, the time the Templars were formed, and another was a relative of the Duke of Buckingham who had fought for the Crown in the English Civil War. Washington was only the first example of how the Babylonian Brotherhood based in Britain has used its reptilian bloodlines to rule the United States from that day to this. Look at the genealogy of American presidents, leading politicians, banking and business tycoons, military leaders, media owners, government officials, intelligence agency chiefs, etc, etc, and you will find they come from the same bloodlines which can be charted back to the British and European royal and aristocratic (reptile-Aryan) families and their origins in the Middle and Near East at the time of Sumer and Babylon. Two examples:

At least 33 of the first 42 presidents of the United States have been related to England’s King Alfred the Great (849-899)

Charlemagne (742-814), the famous monarch of France, and 19 Presidents are related to England’s King Edward 111(1312-1377), who has a thousand blood connections to Prince Charles

George Bush and Barbara Bush are both from the same British aristocratic line, among others. They come from the Pierce bloodline, which changed its name from Percy after fleeing England in the wake of the Gunpowder Plot to blow up the English parliament. The Bushes married for genetics, as the Eastern Establishment families in the States always have done in line with their fellow reptilian royal and aristocratic blood relatives in Europe. Even Bill Clinton and Bob Dole, who ‘opposed’ each other at the 1996 Presidential election, are distant cousins. They can trace their ancestry to England’s King Henry III, who reigned from 1227 to 1273 during the years of Templar pre-eminence, and US Presidents, William Henry Harrison and Benjamin Harrison. This information comes from the publication, Burkes Peerage, which traces the lineage of royal and aristocratic families. Clinton has far more royal blood than Dole and is directly descended from the same bloodline as the House of Windsor, every Scottish monarch, and King Robert I of France. This is why he was the Brotherhood’s choice. Harold Brooks-Baker, the publishing director of Burkes Peerage, said: “The presidential candidate with the greatest number of royal genes has always been the victor, without exception, since George Washington”. What an astonishing statistic and ‘royal’ genes = reptilian genes. The same tribe which controlled Europe simply expanded into the Americas and called it freedom. The United States has never been free of control from London. Indeed, it was the creation of London. Britain and the British Crown has always owned, yes owned, the United States. If you are American and you have not heard this information before, and few have, it might be advisable to sit down quietly and have a cup of sweet tea because you are in for quite a shock. In 1604, a group of leading politicians, businessmen, merchants, manufacturers and bankers, met in Greenwich, then in the English county of Kent, and formed a corporation called the Virginia Company in anticipation of the imminent influx of white Europeans, mostly British at first, into the North American continent. Its main stockholder was the reptilian, King James I, and the original charter for the company was completed by April 10th 1606. This and later updates to the charter established the following:

The Virginia Company comprised of two branches, the London Company and the Plymouth or New England Company. The former was responsible for the first permanent colony in America at Jamestown on May 14th 1607 and the latter were the so-called ‘Pilgrim Fathers’ who arrived at Cape Cod in the ship the Mayflower, in November 1620, and went on to land in Plymouth Harbour on December 21st. The ‘Pilgrims’ of American historical myth were, in fact, members of the second Virginia Company branch called the New England Company

The Virginia Company owned most of the land of what we now call the USA, and any lands up to 900 miles offshore. This included Bermuda and most of what is now known as the Caribbean Islands. The Virginia Company (the British Crown and the bloodline families) had rights to 50%, yes 50%, of the ore of all gold and silver mined on its lands, plus percentages of other minerals and raw materials, and 5% of all profits from other ventures. These rights, the charters detailed, were to be passed on to all heirs of the owners of the Virginia Company and therefore continue to apply... forever! The controlling members of the Virginia Company who were to enjoy these rights became known as the Treasurer and Company of Adventurers and Planters of the City of London.

After the first 21 years from the formation of the Virginia Company, all ‘duties, imposts, and excises’ paid on trading activities in the colonies had to be paid directly to the British Crown through the Crown treasurer. No trader could export goods out of the colonies without the permission of the British Crown and to do so would involve the seizure of all their goods and the ship or vehicle which carried them.

The lands of the Virginia Company were granted to the colonies under a Deed of Trust (on lease) and therefore they could not claim ownership of the land. They could pass on the perpetual use of the land to their heirs or sell the perpetual use, but they could never own it. Ownership was retained by the British Crown.

The colonial lands were to be governed by two Colonial Councils, each with 13 members (that number again), but the Kings Council in London had the final say on all decisions. The sitting British monarch also chose the Governor of the American Colonies, who we would today call the President.

The monarch, through his Council for the Colonies, insisted that members of the colonies impose the Christian religion on all the people, including the Native Americans. To use the language of the time...

“with all diligence, care and respect, do provide that the true word of God and Christian faith be preached, planted and used, not only within every of the several said colonies and plantations, but also as much as they may amongst the savage people which do or shall adjoin us to them or border upon them, according to the doctrine, rights, and religion, now professed and established within our realm of England.”

If the Native Americans did not accept the Christian religion, they would have to be forced to, the Crown insisted. This was the order to destroy the culture and knowledge of the native peoples of North America and also to maintain the white colonists under the vicious yoke of Christian terrorism peddled by the Calvinist-Puritans. It was a free license to kill, torture and kidnap the native peoples with complete immunity from prosecution.



The criminal courts on the lands of the Virginia Company were to be operated under Admiralty Law, the law of the sea, and the civil courts under common law, the law of the land. This is a crucial point which I will come to in a second.

Now, get this. All of the above still applies today! Read those percentages once more and let the magnitude of that sink in. After the original 13 (again!) American colonies won their ‘independence’ and an ‘independent’ country was formed after 1783, the Virginia Company simply changed its name to... the United States of America.

You see there are two USAs, or rather a USA and a usA. The united states of America with a lower case ‘u’ and ‘5’ are the lands of the various states. These lands, as we have seen, are still owned by the British Crown as the head of the old Virginia Company, although there is something to add about this in a moment.

Then there is the United States of America, capital ‘U’ and ‘S’, which is the 68 square miles of land west of the Potomac River on which is built the federal capital, Washington DC and the District of Columbia. It also includes the US protectorates of Guam and Puerto Rico. The United States of America is not a country, it is a corporation owned by the same Brotherhood reptilian bloodlines who owned the Virginia Company, because the USA is the Virginia Company!

When Americans agree to have a social security number the citizens of the united states surrender their sovereignty and agree to become franchisees of the United States (the Virginia Company of the British Crown). So why do they do it? Because they have no idea that this is what they are doing. They are led to believe that there is only one United States and the Federal government is the rightful government.

There is no law that says that Americans must pay federal income tax, but they go on paying because they think they have to. The Brotherhood-controlled Internal Revenue Service operates in such a terrorist manner that even most of those who know it’s a scam still pay up because they are terrified not to. Have a sip of that sweet tea now and take a deep breath because there’s more.

This means that all the rights which applied to the owners of the Virginia Company to the gold, silver, minerals and duties, mined and paid in America, still apply to the British families who own the United States of America and the lands of the united states of America. Those same percentages have been paid since ‘independence’ and are still being paid by the American people via their federal officials who are, in fact, officials of the Virginia Company - yes, including the President.

The British Crown owns the lands of the united states and the land and institutions of the United States, including the Internal Revenue Service which collects the taxation and the Federal Reserve Board, the privately owned ‘central bank’ of America which lends the government money that doesn’t exist and charges the taxpayers interest on it. The Federal Reserve Board is owned by the same Brotherhood families in Britain and Europe who own the rest of America. But here’s yet another twist. Who owns the assets apparently owned by the Virginia Company? Answer: the Vatican.

On October 3rd 1213, King John, as ‘King of England Corporation Sole’ claimed autonomy over all the sovereign rights of England and assigned them to the Pope, who, as Vicar of Christ, claimed dominion over the whole world. In return, the Pope granted executiveship to the English Crown over all these dominions. In other words, the Crown is the chief executive and the Vatican is the owner, although, of course, the true owner is whoever controls the Vatican. This is why I keep saying that London is the centre of the operational level of the Brotherhood.

Even greater power lies elsewhere, some of it in the Vatican, and, ultimately, I think, on the physical level, somewhere under the ground in Tibet and Asia. The people of America have been bled dry by this scam and continue to be so. Land of the Free? What a joke! And, people of America, your presidents and leading government officials know this. In turn, it must be stressed, the King John agreement with the Pope presumably gave away the sovereignty of England, also. And who controlled King John? The Templars did.

When you know what you are looking for, the truth is in your face. I said that the Virginia Company and King James I decreed that criminal courts in the colonies would be controlled by Admiralty Law, the law of the sea. What Admiralty were they talking about? The British Admiralty, of course. When a court is being run under Admiralty or maritime law, the flag in the court has to have a gold fringe around it. Look in any criminal court in the United States or the united states and you will see it has a gold fringe. The same with many other official buildings.

Those ‘American’ criminal courts are being run under BRITISH admiralty law. The Crown and the Brotherhood families of Britain also control the American criminal courts and the core of that control is with the secret societies based in Temple Bar in London, the former Templar lands, the centre of the British legal profession. The Grand Lodge of English Freemasonry is in Great Queen (Isis/Semiramis) Street in London and has controlled most Freemasonry across the globe since it was formed in 1717.

Through this, the British reptile-Aryans control the American judges, lawyers, police, and so on, and through other organizations, like the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission, they manipulate the American political system. The American judges are fully aware that their courtrooms are controlled by British Admiralty Law, but they keep quiet and take the money. The Rockefeller family are the bloodline branch managers in America for the London headquarters and it is the Rockefellers who, quite provably, decide who is going to be President.

In other words, the London Elite decide. The Queen of England, Prince Philip and the main members of the British royal family all know this and are helping to orchestrate it. Who is the Grand Master of the English Mother Lodge of Freemasonry? The Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent.

But there is also a French connection to this. There usually is with London and Paris the main operational centres for the Brotherhood. Many times the French and English wings have battled for supremacy, but they are still, in the end, two sides of the same coin. The French Revolution of 1789 (the year George Washington became the first US President) was wholly engineered by the Freemasons and their offshoot, the Bavarian Illuminati.

The background to all this is detailed in ... And The Truth Shall Set You Free. After the ‘revolutionaries’ executed Queen Marie Antoinette, her son, Crown Prince Louis, still a toddler, was placed under house arrest at the Paris Temple. Two years later he was smuggled out in a laundry basket by his doctor, Dr Naudin. The retarded nephew of the Marquis de Jarjayes was substituted and he died in 1795. The prince was secretly taken to the Vendee Palace and given sanctuary by Prince Conde. He was later moved to a fortress on the River Rhine where he lived under the name of Baron de Richemont.

He arrived in England in February 1804 with the former royal paymaster of France, George Payseur, and was protected by King George III, the monarch at the time of the American War of Independence. The Prince changed his name again to Daniel Payseur while George Payseur became George Bayshore. King George III gave the prince, now Daniel Payseur, a ship and awarded George Bayshore 600 acres of land in North Carolina. When they arrived in America they were given help by the Boddie family, who were related to the British monarchy.

Before leaving England, the prince bought shares in the Virginia Company and once in America he acquired gold mines, including the Gold Hill Mining Company, which he purchased secretly using a trustee, George Newman, as his frontman or proxy. With the invention of the steam engine, Payseur began to build railroads and leased them to operating companies. He also established the Lancaster Manufacturing Company to produce timber for railroad products and the Lincolnton Iron Company which later located in Chicago and formed two subsidiaries, Carnegie Steel and Pullman Standard Company.

To provide fuel for locomotives (or so it was said), the Federal Government (the Virginia Company of which Payseur was a shareholder) allocated all land extending 100 feet either side of the tracks. Much larger areas of land alongside the railroads were also broken up into sections some ten miles square and half of these were given to Payseur who also bought up many others. Thus he and the railroads owned some of America’s prime real estate. Much of this legislation is in the 1854 Congressional Record. The Payseurs’ Lancaster Railway was, through the Alabama Mineral Company, the controller of Coca Cola, Pepsi Cola, General Motors, Boeing, Ford and Standard Oil.

After the manipulated American Civil War in the 1860s, all railroads and real estate owned by the supporters of the losers, the southern Confederates, were confiscated and auctioned off at Wilmington, North Carolina. They were bought by nine trustees of Daniel Payseur at extremely low prices. A deed of trust was signed in Nashville between the railroad owners and the government establishing the United States Military Railroad system which granted the developers a monopoly over transport and communications.

All these agreements still apply. Payseur’s chief trustee and general manager was a Rothschild relative called Leroy Springs, formerly Leroy Springstein. It appears that Leroy Springs was a half brother to the American President, Abraham Lincoln. A lady called Nancy Hanks gave birth to a son in 1808 after an affair with Springs’ father. In his will his father left a large area of land in Huntsville, Alabama, to a son, Abraham Lincoln. Rumours that Lincoln was a Rothschild would appear to have a basis in fact. In the 1850s Lincoln’s own affair with a daughter of the German monarch Leopold in 1856, produced twin girls, Ella and Emily.

One of the descendants of this line was the billionaire, Howard Hughes. Many of the famous American families who appeared to be powerful in their own right turn out to have been leg-men for Payseur and the Virginia Company. Andrew Carnegie was a young employee at a Payseur steelworks who was used to front another company which Payseur called Carnegie Steel. The Vanderbilt family claim that a mansion called Biltmore is their country home. Not true.

Biltmore was constructed by the Payseur family as a hotel in the 1880s and it was operated by the Payseur trustees, the Vanderbilts, on a 99 year lease. Another Payseur trustee was J. P. Morgan, one of the most famous industrialists and bankers in American history. He was yet another face behind which those truly in control could hide the extent of their power.

Many of the major oil and mineral deposits in the US are on land owned by the railroad companies, and Payseur’s mineral rights were transferred to petrol and mining companies in exchange for a controlling shareholding. Other rights were leased to timber companies. After Daniel Payseur died in 1860, his fantastic empire was managed by his grandson, Lewis Cass Payseur, and the expansion continued apace. In 1872, a Payseur company, the Charleston, Cincinnati and Chicago Railroad, established a telegraph company called Western Union. It formed a subsidiary called AT and T in 1875 and today it is one of America’s biggest telephone and communication companies.

The Charleston, Cincinnati and Chicago Railroad company is the parent company for the Federal Reserve, the privately owned ‘central bank’ of the United States. The Payseur empire became heavily involved in banking. Their Bank of Lancaster became the North Carolina Bank and then Nationsbank. The biggest bank in Texas, Interfirst, of which George Bush is a director, merged in 1987 with Republic Bank to form First Republic. This was later absorbed by Nationsbank which then merged with the Bank of America.

These two launder CIA drug money and that’s appropriate because the forerunner to the CIA, the OSS or Office of Strategic Services, was created from the Payseurs’ own security network which was formed by the Selma, Rome and Dalton Railroad to protect the Military Railroad System. It’s all wheels within wheels, family within family, and Americans have not a clue who really runs their lives and their country. The question is who controlled the Payseurs?

The Payseur family have now lost control of their empire, but the same reptilian tribe are still at the helm. The Payseur’s principal trustee, Leroy Springs, died in 1931 and his playboy son, Elliot, took over. He volunteered to upgrade the local County Records filing system and removed the records from the Lancaster courthouse. When he returned them, hundreds of Payseur land deeds had been re-assigned to Elliot Springs, a Rothschild relative.

It seems obvious that he was told exactly what to do to stop the Payseur daughters inheriting the empire. In the early 1950s, Anne, the daughter of Elliot Springs, married a New Jersey organised crime figure called Hugh Close and Close was appointed chairman of all the Payseur companies stolen by Elliot Springs. Close’s daughter, Mrs Crandall Close Bowles, became a director of the Carolina Federal Reserve Bank. A battle continues for control of the former Payseur holdings, but at the moment it appears they are controlled by the Rothschilds.

Some people who think they own land they have purchased from the railroad companies are going to be very disappointed. Their deeds are not legal because the land was not the railroad companies’ to sell. It was leased from the Payseur empire. In the end, it is owned by the Virginia Company.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the Brotherhood President of the United States during the Second World War, said that nothing ever happens by accident in politics. If it happens, it is meant to happen. So it is with all the major events that have advanced the Agenda towards the centralization of global power, be they wars, economic collapses, assassinations or ‘scandals’ to remove politicians who are not playing the game.

The three major wars on American soil have been the war with the native Americans after the whites first arrived, the War of ‘Independence’ and the Civil War when the states of the south sought to withdraw from the union in 1860. We have seen that the wars with the native Americans and the War of Independence were engineered by the Brotherhood and the same is true of the Civil War also. Leading Freemasons from all over Europe attended six Masonic festivals in Paris between 1841 and 1845 and it was at six secret Supreme Council meetings held under the cover of these events that the American Civil War was planned to further impose Masonic, reptile-Aryan, control on America.

Lord Palmeston, the British Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister, and a Grand Patriarch of Freemasonry, was at the heart of these conspiracies.8 Two 33rd degree Freemasons of the Scottish Rite were chosen to manipulate the conflict. They were Cushing, who worked in the north among the unionists, and Albert Pike, the Sovereign Grand Commander of the Southern Jurisdiction of the Scottish Rite, who organized the southern rebellion.9 Ironically, but highly appropriately, the funding for the southern rebellion was arranged through London Masonic bankers by Cushing, who was operating in the north!10

Pike, a Satanist who believed in the Aryan (reptile-Aryan) Master Race, enlisted the help of Giuseppe Mazzini, the head of the Italian Grand Orient Freemasonry, out of which emerged the infamous organized crime operation called the Mafia. In 1851, Mazzini started to establish groups across America which began to campaign against slavery. The Freemasons used these groups as the cover for the true motivation behind the Civil War. ‘Young America’ lodges were organized to do this and their headquarters was at the Cincinnati Lodge No 133.

Their main funding came from the British Freemasonic banker and Rothschild frontman called George Peabody and he appointed J. P. Morgan senior to handle the funds in America. Morgan, you’ll recall, was a stooge for Daniel Payseur. See how the same names keep coming up wherever you look.

Franklin Pierce (the bloodline of George and Barbara Bush) was elected President in 1853 and Mazzini wrote that: “almost all his nominations are such as we desired.”11 One of these ‘nominations’ was the appointment by Pierce of Caleb Cushing as his Attorney General. Cushing was controlled by English Freemasonry and connected to the British opium trade to China through his ship-owner father and his cousin, John Perkins Cushing.

Caleb Cushing wrote extensively against slavery and became the architect, with Pike, of the Civil War. Pike had been a school principal in Cushing’s home town of Newburyport, Massachusetts, but he was living in Little Rock, Arkansas, the later home of Bill Clinton, when his Masonic career began to flourish and indeed, soar. A crucial Elite group behind the Civil War was the Knights of the Golden Circle, again based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

One of their number was the infamous outlaw, Jesse James, a 33rd degree Mason assigned by Albert Pike to rob banks in the north to further fund the war. Another Knight of the Golden Circle was the Freemason, General P. T. Beauregard, who started the Civil War with an attack on Fort Sumter in 1861. One of the most famous voices against slavery was John Brown, who became a legend through the song about ‘John Brown’s body’.

Brown, in fact, was a member of a number of secret societies, including the Freemasons. He became a Master Mason at the Hudson Lodge No 68 in Hudson, Ohio, on May 11th 1824,12 and was a member of Mazzini’s Young America. Brown was funded by the John Jacob Astor family, another Brotherhood reptilian bloodline. With the Freemasons whipping up agitation on both sides in classic fashion, the Civil War was about to break out. In January 1857, the Freemason, John Buchanan, was elected President and appointed Freemason, John B. Floyd, as his Secretary of War.

The Vice President was John C. Breckinridge, of Kentucky, who received the 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite from Albert Pike on March 28th 1860. The President of the rebel or Confederate States of the south was the Freemason, Jefferson Davis, and the first state to withdraw from the Union was South Carolina, the headquarters of Pike’s Southern Jurisdiction of the Scottish Rite. Freemasons were at the head of all the other states who followed. Significantly, only eleven states seceded from the Union, but the Confederate flag had 13 stars, a sacred number to the Freemasons and the Knights Templar.

When Abraham Lincoln became President of the Northern Unionists on March 4th 1861, he was offered financial backing for the war by the same people who were funding the south, the Masonic bankers of London. There was one catch, however. Lincoln had to agree to introduce a privately-owned ‘central bank’ of America. One of the main reasons for the Civil War was to bankrupt America to the point where it would have to agree to allow the creation of the central bank to generate the funds needed to fight the war. But Lincoln refused and introduced a most obvious policy and one which any government today could follow if they were not all controlled by the bankers. Lincoln simply printed his own interest-free money called ‘greenbacks’ and used them to finance the government. President John E Kennedy embarked on a similar policy. This is the Brotherhood bankers worst nightmare and Lincoln was assassinated on April 14th 1865, just as Kennedy was assassinated on November 22nd 1963. Lincoln’s assassin was John Wilkes Booth, a 33rd degree Freemason, and a member of Mazzini’s Young America.13 He was selected by the Knights of the Golden Circle who were themselves funded by the London Freemasonic bankers. The cover up was headed by the Freemason, Edwin Stanton, who ordered blockades of all the roads out of Washington DC, except for the one that Booth used to escape. Alongside this road a drunk of similar appearance and build to Booth was murdered and his body burned in a barn. Who officially ‘found’ this man? Only Edwin Stanton who, of course, identified him immediately as Booth.14 At the conspiracy trial into Lincoln’s death in Indianapolis in June 1865, some of the people named as directly involved were:

Lord Palmeston, the British Prime Minister and 33rd degree Freemason who died in that same year

John Wilkes Booth, 33rd degree Freemason

Judah P. Benjamin, the voice of the London Freemason bankers who ordered the assassination

Jacob Thompson, a former Secretary for the Interior, who withdrew $180,000 from the Bank of Montreal in Canada to bankroll the operation

The Knights of the Golden Circle were also exposed and Albert Pike decided to change their name. He called them... the Ku Klux Klan, the white-robed Satanists who have terrorised the black peoples of America. Their name was taken from the Greek word, kuklos, meaning ‘circle’.15 Pike was born in Boston in 1809 and educated at Harvard University. He became Grand Commander of American Freemasonry and Grand Master of the Scottish Rite Lodge at Little Rock, Arkansas, later the lodge of one Bill Clinton.

When Pike died in 1891 in Washington DC, his funeral was held in the Freemasonic Temple at midnight with the room draped entirely in black.16 This man was a Satanist through and through. He is a Freemasonic ‘god’ and his statue stands near the Washington police headquarters, a short walk from Capitol Hill.

Before Lincoln died, the Freemason-controlled Congress had passed the National Banking Act of 1863 which created a federally chartered national bank with the power to issue US bank notes. These were notes lent to the government at interest by the Masonic bankers.

The bankers had survived the greenbacks and the architect of that bill, Lincoln’s Secretary of the Treasury, Salmon P. Chase, was such a hero that the Freemasons named one of their banks after him, the Chase Bank, now the Chase Manhattan, controlled (at least officially) by David Rockefeller. I think you will have seen by now that the great events which have divided humanity and caused constant conflict, be they wars, religions, whatever, come back to the same source and the same Agenda. What’s more they interweave between the same people in a most remarkable way.

In the story I have just told of the creation of the United States, you also find a connection to the conflict in Northern Ireland. It involves a naturalist and chemist called Dr Edward Bancroft, a close friend of Benjamin Franklin, who had sponsored Bancroft’s Fellowship of the Brotherhood ‘science’ front in London, the Royal Society.17 Later he became private secretary to Franklin in Paris, a centre of the Brotherhood’s spy network, and joined the Elite Neuf Soeurs Lodge while Franklin was its Grand Master. Bancroft led a secret mission to Ireland in 1779 and a year later Lord Stormont, the British Ambassador to France, informed the king that a secret Irish delegation had been to Paris to see King Louis XVI to propose an independent Ireland. The ambassador said that:

“the delegates are all connected with Franklin...”18

In the years that followed a Brotherhood secret society called the Society of United Irishmen was formed which involved people like Lord Edward Fitzgerald and Wolfe Tone.19 This was behind the Irish rebellions of 1798 and 1803 and the conflict thus triggered has continued in Ireland ever since. You find the Brotherhood involved in all the major world events in history.

Simon Bolivar, known as the founder of Bolivia in South America and the liberator of Venezuela, New Granada, Equador and Peru, was a member of the Cadiz Freemasons Lodge in Spain and a master in the Nine Sisters Lodge in Paris. This was the lodge of Benjamin Franklin, the writer Voltaire, and other French revolutionaries.20 A lock of George Washington’s hair was sent to Bolivar, via the French and American revolutionary, Lafayette, as a token of his esteem.21

America, the Land of the Free? What a joke!

https://12160.info/group/library/forum/topics/the-biggest-secret-by-david-icke

Finally, , there is this article along similar lines

Humans Are Free

There are two operant Crowns in England, one being Queen Elizabeth II.

Although extremely wealthy, the Queen functions largely in a ceremonial capacity and serves to deflect attention away from the other Crown, who issues her marching orders through their control of the English Parliament.

This other Crown is comprised of a committee of 12 banks headed by the Bank of England (House of Rothschild). They rule the world from the 677-acre, independent sovereign state know as The City of London, or simply ‘The City.’

The City is not a part of England, just as Washington D.C., is not a part of the USA.

The City is referred to as the wealthiest square mile on earth and is presided over by a Lord Mayor who is appointed annually.

When the Queen wishes to conduct business within the City, she is met by the Lord Mayor at Temple (Templar) Bar where she requests permission to enter this private, sovereign state. She then proceeds into the City walking several paces behind the Mayor.

Her entourage may not be clothed in anything other than service uniforms.

In the nineteenth century, 90% of the world’s trade was carried by British ships controlled by the Crown. The other 10% of ships had to pay commissions to the Crown simply for the privilege of using the world’s oceans.

The Crown reaped billions in profits while operating under the protection of the British armed forces. This was not British commerce or British wealth, but the Crown’s commerce and the Crown’s wealth.

As of 1850, author Frederic Morton estimated the Rothschild fortune to be in excess of $10 billion (today, the combined wealth of the banking dynasties is estimated at around $500 trillion).

Today, the bonded indebtedness of the world is held by the Crown.

The aforementioned Temple Bar is the juristic arm of the Crown and holds an exclusive monopoly on global legal fraud through their Bar Association franchises. The Temple Bar is comprised of four Inns of Court.

They are: the Middle Temple, Inner Temple, Lincoln’s Inn and Gray’s Inn. The entry point to these closed secret societies is only to be found when one is called to their Bar.

The Bar attorneys in the United States owe their allegiance and pledge their oaths to the Crown. All Bar Associations throughout the world are signatories and franchises to the International Bar Association located at the Inns of Court of the Crown Temple.

The Inner Temple holds the legal system franchise by license that bleeds Canada and Great Britain white, while the Middle Temple has license to steal from America.

To have the Declaration of Independence recognized internationally, Middle Templar King George III agreed in the Treaty of Paris of 1783 to establish the legal Crown entity of the incorporated United States, referred to internally as the Crown Temple States (Colonies). States spelled with a capital letter ‘S,’ denotes a legal entity of the Crown.

At least five Templar Bar Attorneys under solemn oath to the Crown, signed the American Declaration of Independence. This means that both parties were agents of the Crown.

There is no lawful effect when a party signs as both the first and second parties. The Declaration was simply an internal memo circulating among private members of the Crown.

Most Americans believe that they own their own land, but they have merely purchased real estate by contract. Upon fulfillment of the contract, control of the land is transferred by Warranty Deed.

The Warranty Deed is only a ‘color of title.’ Color of Title is a semblance or appearance of title, but not title in fact or in law. The Warranty Deed cannot stand against the Land Patent.

The Crown was granted Land Patents in North America by the King of England. Colonials rebelled at the usurious Crown taxes, and thus the Declaration of Independence was created to pacify the populace.

Another ruse used to hoodwink natural persons is by enfranchisement. Those cards in your wallet bearing your name spelled in all capital letters means that you have been enfranchised and have the status of a corporation.

A ‘juristic personality’ has been created, and you have entered into multi-variant agreements that place you in an equity relationship with the Crown.

These invisible contracts include, birth certificates, citizenship records, employment agreements, driver’s licenses and bank accounts. It is perhaps helpful to note here that contracts do not now, nor have they ever had to be stated in writing in order to be enforceable by American judges. If it is written down, it is merely a written statement of the contract.

Tax protestors and (the coming) draft resistors trying to renounce the parts of these contracts that they now disagree with will not profit by resorting to tort law (fairness) arguments as justification. Judges will reject these lines of defense as they have no bearing on contract law jurisprudence. Tort law governs grievances where no contract law is in effect.

These private agreements/contracts that bind us will always overrule the broad general clauses of the Constitution and Bill of Rights (the Constitution being essentially a renamed enactment of English common law). The Bill of Rights is viewed by the Crown as a ‘bill of benefits,’ conferred on us by them in anticipation of reciprocity (taxes).

Protestors and resistors will also lose their cases by boasting of citizenship status. Citizenship is another equity agreement that we have with the Crown. And this is the very juristic contract that Federal judges will use to incarcerate them. In the words of former Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter, “Equity is brutal, but we are merely enforcing agreements.”

“The balance of Title 42, section 1981 of the Civil Rights Code states,” citizens shall be subject to like punishment, pains, penalties, taxes, licenses, and exactions of every kind”

What we view as citizenship, the Crown views as a juristic enrichment instrumentality. It also should be borne in mind that even cursory circulation or commercial use of Federal Reserve Notes effects an attachment of liability for the payment of the Crown’s debt to the FED. This is measured by your taxable income.

And to facilitate future asset-stripping, the end of the 14th amendment includes a state of debt hypothecation of the United States, wherein all enfranchised persons (that’s you) can be held personally liable for the Crown’s debt.

The Crown views our participation in these contracts of commercial equity as being voluntary and that any gain accrued is taxable, as the gain wouldn’t have been possible were in not for the Crown.

They view the system of interstate banks as their own property. Any profit or gain experienced by anyone with a bank account (or loan, mortgage or credit card) carries with it – as an operation of law – the identical same full force and effect as if the Crown had created the gain.

Bank accounts fall outside the umbrella of Fourth Amendment protection because a commercial contract is in effect and the Bill of Rights cannot be held to interfere with the execution of commercial contracts. The Crown also views bank account records as their own private property, pursuant to the bank contract that each of us signed and that none of us ever read.

The rare individual who actually reads the bank contract will find that they agreed to be bound by Title 26 and under section 7202 agreed not to disseminate any fraudulent tax advice. This written contract with the Crown also acknowledges that bank notes are taxable instruments of commerce.

When we initially opened a bank account, another juristic personality was created. It is this personality (income and assets) that IRS agents are excising back to the Crown through taxation.

A lot of ink is being spilled currently over Social Security.

Possession of a Social Security Number is known in the Crown’s lex as ‘conclusive evidence’ of our having accepted federal commercial benefits. This is another example of an equity relationship with the Crown.

Presenting one’s Social Security Number to an employer seals our status as taxpayers, and gives rise to liability for a reciprocal quid pro quo payment of taxes to the Crown.

Through the Social Security Number we are accepting future retirement endowment benefits. Social Security is a strange animal. If you die, your spouse gets nothing, but rather, what would have gone to you is divided (forfeited) among other premium payers who haven’t died yet.

But the Crown views failure to reciprocate in any of these equity attachments as an act of defilement and will proceed against us with all due prejudice.

For a person to escape the tentacles of the Crown octopus, a thoroughgoing study of American jurisprudence is required. One would have to be deemed a ‘stranger to the public trust,’ forfeit all enfranchisement benefits and close all bank accounts, among other things.

Citizenship would have to be made null and forfeit and the status of ‘denizen’ enacted. If there are any persons extant who have passed through this fire, I would certainly appreciate hearing from them.

The United States of America is a corporation, ruled by the British Crown and the Vatican

The USA is, and always has been, a huge corporation ruled from abroad. Its initial name was the Virginia Company and it is owned by the British Crown and the Vatican, who receive their yearly share of the profits.

The US presidents are appointed CEO’s (they are not elected by us!), and their allegiance is to the “board of directors,” not to the American citizens. We are seen as employees of the company and voting is designed as a distraction meant to offer us the illusion that we have a say in all this.

“In 1606 [King] James set up the Virginia Company which was granted Royal authority to begin settlements in the province of Virginia, named after Elizabeth I, who had been popularly called the Virgin Queen. The Union Jack first flew on American soil at Jamestown in Virginia as a permanent fixture in the spring of 1607…

“The early members of the Virginia Company were aristocrats who supported the Church of England and the Royalist cause. They included Lord Southampton, the Earl of Pembroke, the Earl of Montgomery, the Earl of Salisbury, the Earl of Northampton, and Sir Francis Bacon…

“As chancellor of England, Bacon was able to persuade the king to issue the charters which enabled the new colonies to proliferate in the new world…

“The Virginia Company members who actually settled in America included several members of the Bacon family, and friends of his who were initiates of the Rosy Cross.” — Michael Howard – Occult Conspiracy (quoted by Michael Tsarion)

“I understand from contacts in America that it is through organizations like the London Metal Exchange that profits from the Virginia Company (United States of America) are channeled back to London.”– David Icke – The Biggest Secret;

“The House of Burgesses was formed in Jamestown in 1619. It was the first representative legislative body in the American Colonies. The House passed measures designed to help the company prosper. But a serious Indian uprising in Jamestown in 1622 caused the adventurers to lose what little interest they had left. In 1623, King James decided that the company was being managed poorly. He took over the association in 1624 and dissolved the company.” — World Book Encyclopedia;

“Its shareholders were Londoners, and it was distinguished from the Plymouth Company, which was chartered at the same time and composed largely of men from Plymouth.

“In 1619 the company established continental America’s first true legislature, the General Assembly, which was organized bicamerally. It consisted of the governor and his council, named by the company in England, and the House of Burgesses, made up of two burgesses from each of the four boroughs and seven plantations.

“…The court ruled against the Virginia Company, which was then dissolved, with the result that Virginia was transformed into a royal colony.” — Encyclopedia Britannica;

“This means that all the rights which applied to the owners of the Virginia Company to the gold, silver, minerals and duties, mined and paid in America, still apply to the British families who own the United States of America and the lands of the united states of America.

“Those same percentages have been paid since ‘independence’ and are still being paid by the American people via their federal officials who are, in fact, officials of the Virginia Company – yes, including the President.

“…But here’s yet another twist. Who owns the assets apparently owned by the Virginia Company? Answer: the Vatican.” — David Icke – The Biggest Secret;

“After the original 13 (again!) American colonies won their ‘independence’ and an ‘independent’ country was formed after 1783, the Virginia Company simply changed its name to… the United States of America.

“You see there are two USAs, or rather a USA and a usA. The united states of America with a lower case ‘u’ and ‘s’ are the lands of the various states. These lands, as we have seen, are still owned by the British Crown as the head of the old Virginia Company, although there is something to add about this in a moment.

“Then there is the United States of America, capital ‘U’ and ‘S’, which is the 68 square miles of land west of the Potomac River on which is built the federal capital, Washington DC and the District of Columbia. It also includes the US protectorates of Guam and Puerto Rico.

“The United States of America is not a country, it is a corporation owned by the same Brotherhood reptilian bloodlines who owned the Virginia Company, because the USA is the Virginia Company!” —David Icke – The Biggest Secret;

“In 1604, a group of leading politicians, businessmen, merchants, manufacturers and bankers, met in Greenwich, then in the English county of Kent, and formed a corporation called the Virginia Company in anticipation of the imminent influx of white Europeans, mostly British at first, into the North American continent.

“Its main stockholder was the reptilian, King James I, and the original charter for the company was completed by April 10th 1606. This and later updates to the charter established the following:

“…The Virginia Company comprised of two branches, the London Company and the Plymouth or New England Company…The ‘Pilgrims’ of American historical myth were, in fact, members of the second Virginia Company branch called the New England Company. The Pilgrim Society is still a major elite grouping within the Illuminati..

“The Virginia Company owned most of the land of what we now call the USA, and any lands up to 900 miles offshore. This included Bermuda and most of what is now known as the Caribbean Islands.

“The Virginia Company (the British Crown and the bloodline families) had rights to 50%, yes 50%, of the ore of all gold and silver mined on its lands, plus percentages of other minerals and raw materials, and 5% of all profits from other ventures.

“These rights, the charters detailed, were to be passed on to all heirs of the owners of the Virginia Company and therefore continue to apply… forever!

“The controlling members of the Virginia Company who were to enjoy these rights became known as the Treasurer and Company of Adventurers and Planters of the City of London.

“After the first 21 years from the formation of the Virginia Company, all ‘duties, imposts, and excises’ paid on trading activities in the colonies had to be paid directly to the British Crown through the Crown treasurer…

“The lands of the Virginia Company were granted to the colonies under a Deed of Trust (on lease) and therefore they could not claim ownership of the land…

“The monarch, through his Council for the Colonies, insisted that members of the colonies impose the Christian religion on all the people, including the Native Americans…

“The criminal courts on the lands of the Virginia Company were to be operated under Admiralty Law, the law of the sea, and the civil courts under common law, the law of the land… Now, get this. All of the above still applies today!” — David Icke – The Biggest Secret;

The United States Inc.

England, Canada, Australia and many other countries are led politically by “Prime Ministers” to the Queen. In fact she is the official head of 123 commonwealth countries. America, Russia, and other countries, however, have a “President” and “Vice-President.”

Usually corporations have Presidents and Vice-Presidents. What does this mean? The US Presidents rule from the “White House.” The Russian Presidents also rule from the White House. The Jesuits, a large force behind the Illuminati, have their own White House as well. England is ruled from “Whitehall.”

“The United States government is being ruled from the ‘White House,’ the government of England is being ruled from what is called ‘Whitehall,’ and Whitehall, like our White House, is the symbol of power because the hall is like the Masonic hall, the lodge hall, the union hall.” — Jordan Maxwell – Matrix of Power;

“For those who think America controls the roost it would do well to consider that the Queen of England is still the official head of Commonwealth (123 countries) and the official monarch of Australia and Canada along with the United Kingdom… add to that the fact that all Bush Sr. got for his two terms as president of USA is a mere knighthood of the British Empire.” — Prash Trivedi;

The original 13 colonies were actually called companies. Military units are also called companies. We sing patriotic songs like “the Star-Spangled Banner” but a banner is a corporate advertisement, not a flag.

You surrender with a white flag, no colors. When you get mad you show your true colors. If you just won independence in a bloody revolution with Britain would you choose the same three colors for your new US flag?

Why does “every heart ring true for the red, white, and blue?” What about the gold-fringed flag used by the military, hung at all courts, schools, and government buildings? It all has to do with the British Maritime Admiralty Law of Flags.

Barack Obama is the current CEO of the USA Corporation and

the gold-fringed flags in the background stand for “ruled from abroad.”

“This is also known as British Maritime (military) Law and this is why the American flag always has a gold fringe when displayed in the courts of the United States. You find the same in government buildings and federally funded schools.

“The gold fringe is a legal symbol indicating that the court is sitting under British Maritime Law and the Uniform Commercial Code – military and merchant law not common or constitutional law, under the Admiralty Law of Flags, the flag displayed gives notice of the law under which the ship (in this case the court) is regulated.

“Anyone entering that ship (court) accepts by doing so that they are submitting to the law indicated by that flag. Judges refuse to replace the flag with one without a fringe when asked by defendants who know the score because that changes the law under which the court is sitting.

“If you appear in a court with a gold fringed flag your constitutional rights are suspended and you are being tried under British Maritime (military /merchant) Law.” — David Icke – Tales from the Time Loop;

International Maritime Admiralty law, the law of the high seas, began in Sumeria, was perfected in Rome and continues to this day. Jordan Maxwell has explained that the way we trade commerce today is modeled after the Masons’/Templar Knights’ 1,000 year old system.

Notice how regardless of whether you send a product by air, water, or land – you “ship” it. The ship pulls into its “berth” and ties to the “dock.” The Captain has to provide the port authorities with a “certificate of manifest” declaring the products he has brought.

Through a legal loophole the royals have created, US citizens are considered property of the queen under British Maritime law. Since we are born of our mother’s water, from her “birth canal,” we are thereby a maritime product, a “shipped” commodity. Our mothers were delivering a product under maritime law and that’s why we are born in a “delivery room.”

That’s why the “doc” signs your “berth” certificate, your “certificate of manifest.” You’re kept in the Maternity “Ward.” Why a ward? No other hospital areas are called wards. Prisons have wards and wardens.

The United States Corporation came about just after the civil war. The Act of 1871 was passed by congress creating a separate form of government for DC, essentially turning it into a corporation.

It was decided that employees would be called “citizens.” So when you say in court or on paper, that you are a citizen of the United States, you are not a free American, but an employee of US Inc.

When you get a fine, a ticket, a bill, or get sued, you must sign in all capital letters. When you die your Masonic tombstone by law will have all capital letters to show their employee has died.

The entity that is your name in all caps is your maritime admiralty product code. Upper and lower case legally represents you, your body.

“The Uniform Commercial Code was approved by the American Bar Association, which is a franchise, a subordinate branch, of the British legal system and its hierarchy based in London’s Temple Bar (named after the Illuminati Knights Templar secret society).

As I have been writing for many years, the power that controls America is based in Britain and Europe because that is where the power is located that owns the United States Corporation. By the way, if you think it is strange that a court on dry land could be administered under Maritime Law, look at US Code, Title 18 B 7.

It says that Admiralty Jurisdiction is applicable in the following locations: (1) the high seas; (2) any American ship; (3) any lands reserved or acquired for the use of the United States, and under the exclusive or concurrent jurisdiction thereof, or any place purchased or otherwise acquired by the United States by consent of the legislature of the state.

In other words, mainland America. All this is founded on Roman law because the Illuminati have been playing this same game throughout the centuries wherever they have gone. The major politicians know that this is how things are and so do the government administrators, judges, lawyers and insider ‘journalists’.

Those who realize what is happening and ask the court for the name of the true creditor or recipients of the fines imposed by the ‘legal system’ are always refused this information by the judge.

The true creditors in such cases, and the ultimate recipient of the fines, are the bankers to which the corporation ‘country’ is bankrupt.” — David Icke – Tales from the Time Loop;

Lawyers or “barristers” have to take the Bar Association “bar” exam just as alcoholics go to the “bar,” sugar-junkies eat candy “bars,” and gamblers hope to get 3 “bars” on the slot machine. These all derive from the Templar’s turn of the 13th century “Temple Bar” in England.

Originally the Temple Bar was literally just a bar or chain between two posts next to the Temple law courts. This soon became a huge stone gate and there were eventually eight of these gates built so the elites could restrict / control trade within the city of London.

They were taken down during 19th century, but then each stone was numbered and kept in storage until 2004 when they just re-built the Temple Bar in London.

“The United States corporation was created behind the screen of a ‘Federal Government’ when, after the manufactured ‘victory’ in the American War of ‘Independence’, the British colonies exchanged overt dictatorship from London with the far more effective covert dictatorship that has been in place ever since.

In effect, the Virginia Company, the corporation headed by the British Crown that controlled the ‘former’ colonies, simply changed its name to the United States and other related pseudonyms.

These include the US, USA, United States of America, Washington DC, District of Columbia, Federal Government and ‘Feds’. The United States Corporation is based in the District of Columbia and the current president of the corporation is a man called George W. Bush.

He is not the president of the people or the country as they are led to believe, that’s just the smokescreen. This means that Bush launched a ‘war on terrorism’ on behalf of a private corporation to further the goals of that corporation.

It had nothing to do with’ America’ or ‘Americans’ because these are very different legal entities. It is the United States Corporation that owns the United States military and everything else that comes under the term ‘federal’.

This includes the Federal Reserve, the ‘central bank’ of the United States, which is, in reality, a private bank owned by controlling stockholders (and controllers of the US Corporation) that are not even American. This is the bank from which the United States Corporation borrows ‘money’.” — David Icke – Tales from the Time Loop;

The Greater British Empire Map

The Shocking Truth About Your Birth Certificate

“If you notice on the bottom of your birth certificate it says Department of Commerce. It is a property of the Department of Commerce because you are nothing more than a piece of commercial material. That’s why if you’re out of work you don’t go to the unemployment office, you go to the Office of Human Resources, because you’re just a human resource.” — Jordan Maxwell, 1990 Slideshow Presentation on Hidden Symbols;

The Judge sits on the bench for the bank. Banks are on both sides of a river. A river bank directs the flow of the current/sea – the currency, the cash flow. The current-sea is “deposited” from bank to bank down the river.

We’re just “consumers” to advertise to, just “human resources” to be used up like batteries, and they are the “social engineers,” molding us “useless eaters” into wage slavery.