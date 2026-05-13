The latest ‘news”

She’s BACK!

WHO now pushing possible pre-symptomatic spread of “hantavirus”

“We don’t know how much it might spread just before people develop symptoms”



“Even a couple of days before they... feel those symptoms they might also be contagious”



“There’s not a great wealth of information”

Meanwhile in Switzerland

‘Hantavirus Test Centres’ are already popping up!

The Andes strain of hantavirus CANNOT be passed from human to human

They’re not even trying!

Did anything catch your eye in the footage of the hantavirus patient being urgently transferred to the hospital in Atlanta?

Two people aren't even wearing masks, the guy carrying the virus doesn't even sit in the wheelchair until he enters the frame,

The theater is being played out amateurishly...

Is an airborne hantavirus next?

"Health officials across 4 continents race to contain hantavirus outbreak" (MS NOW). There are hundreds of biolabs all over the world constantly conducting pathogen experiments, are we to believe such outbreaks are just "natural"? Or are they field experiments?

"Hantavirus vaccine under development as officials scramble to trace potential super-spreaders" (MSN). "Moderna stock surges on hantavirus vaccine research confirmation" (Investing. com).

Are the powers that shouldn’t be fast-tracking their next round of agendas and objectives?

We’ll soon enough find out.

SOURCE

BIRD FLU

Bird Flu Goes Airborne: Stage Set for Next Pandemic [VIDEO in replies]



A new study confirms live, infectious H5N1 is spreading through the air on California dairy farms — just as we’re being flooded with hantavirus stories warning that “animals are dangerous.”Meanwhile, major infrastructure moves are quietly falling into place: Ginkgo just spun out its biosecurity unit into Perimeter Systems with defense-tech money, Palantir secured massive USDA farm data access, and advanced tools to “adjudicate” virus origins are now in private hands.



Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has been warning this was coming for years. Australia ran rehearsals for the exact scenario. Walmart is staging pandemic plexiglass again. And enforcement precedents are already active.



In this video, I connect the dots on the full picture: surveillance, narrative control, capital positioning, and what it means for food sovereignty.



What are you seeing in your area?

SOURCE

https://www.thepoultrysite.com/news/2026/05/bird-flu-surges-in-us-poultry-as-wild-migration-spreads-virus-avma

MORE MRNA VACCINES ON THE WAY: A bird flu vaccine for humans is being trialed in the U.S.

This new bird flu vaccine is an mRNA-based vaccine. This is the same technology that was used in some COVID vaccines.

https://medicalxpress.com/news/2026-05-bird-flu-vaccine-humans-trialed.html

A hantavirus mRNA “vaccine”

Moderna BUSTED: Moderna launched its HANTAVIRUS VACCINE development program at Korea University on the Fourth of July in 2024, nearly 2 years ago.

Moderna signed an mRNA research contract with South Korean universities in 2023.

The Dark Night of the Soul

Millions of people are starting to ask the same question:



How did we not see it?