It will be balm to the soul of climate change deniers, who are, many of them, DENIERS of geoenginering.

But is it true?

I suspect not as I shall explain.

Is it a psy-op to cover up their nefarious agenda?

A transhumanist agenda, anyone?

Natural climate variation is most likely reason as global heating due to fossil fuel burning has continued

Damian Carrington Environment editor

Wed 20 Aug 2025

The melting of sea ice in the Arctic has slowed dramatically in the past 20 years, scientists have reported, with no statistically significant decline in its extent since 2005.

The finding is surprising, the researchers say, given that carbon emissions from fossil fuel burning have continued to rise and trap ever more heat over that time.

They said natural variations in ocean currents that limit ice melting had probably balanced out the continuing rise in global temperatures. However, they said this was only a temporary reprieve and melting was highly likely to start again at about double the long-term rate at some point in the next five to 10 years.

The findings do not mean Arctic sea ice is rebounding. Sea ice area in September, when it reaches its annual minimum, has halved since 1979, when satellite measurements began. The climate crisis remains “unequivocally real”, the scientists said, and the need for urgent action to avoid the worst impacts remains unchanged.

The natural variation causing the slowdown is probably the multi-decadal fluctuations in currents in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, which change the amount of warmed water flowing into the Arctic. The Arctic is still expected to see ice-free conditions later in the century, harming people and wildlife in the region and boosting global heating by exposing the dark, heat-absorbing ocean.

Dr Mark England, who led the study while at the University of Exeter, said: “It is surprising, when there is a current debate about whether global warming is accelerating, that we’re talking about a slowdown.

“The good news is that 10 to 15 years ago when sea ice loss was accelerating, some people were talking about an ice-free Arctic before 2020. But now the [natural] variability has switched to largely cancelling out sea ice loss. It has bought us a bit more time but it is a temporary reprieve – when it ends, it isn’t good news.”

The research, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, used two different datasets of Arctic sea ice levels from 1979 to the present day. The scientists analysed the sea ice area for every month of the year and the slowdown was seen in all cases.

To see if such a slowdown could be a result of natural variation, they examined the results of thousands of climate model runs. “This is not an extremely rare event – over a century, it should happen a couple of times,” said England, now at the University of California, Irvine. Furthermore, all the simulations showed sea ice loss accelerating again after the slowdown.

Prof Julienne Stroeve, of University College London, said: “We know climate records, be it in global temperatures or sea ice, can remain the same for several years in a row as a result of internal climate variability.”

Stroeve’s analysis of the long-term trend from 1979 to 2024 shows that about 2.5 sq metres of September ice is lost for every tonne of CO 2 emitted.

Prof Andrew Shepherd, of Northumbria University, said: “We know that the Arctic sea ice pack is also thinning, and so even if the area was not reducing, the volume still is. Our data show that since 2010 the average October thickness has fallen by 0.6cm per year.”

The rate of the rise in global surface temperature has also slowed down in the past, before resuming a rapid rise. A major El Niño event in 1998 was followed by a decade or so of similar global temperatures, which was nicknamed “the pause”. However, the planet continued to accumulate heat throughout and global temperatures have since risen rapidly.

England rejected any suggestion the sea ice slowdown suggested climate change was not real. “Climate change is unequivocally real, human-driven, and continues to pose serious threats. The fundamental science and urgency for climate action remain unchanged,” he said.

“It is good to explain to people that [the slowdown] is happening, else they are going to hear it from someone who is trying to use it in bad faith as a way to undermine our very solid understanding of what’s happening with climate change.”

We know the Mainstream lies and has always tried to create a narrative that the Arctic is melting, but just slow enough to introduce globalist agendas.

A rapidly-warming Arctic would cut right across their agenda.

The reality is quite different as I found in the years that I was monitoring the sea ice with Arctic with Margo .

Lies abounded.

This is from Sam Carana who is really the “communist” to the mainstream “social democrats”.

He gives the following information which I believe is accurate and paints a very different picture from the Guardian.

It is interesting to note, as an aside, that mainstream climate deniers like Michael Shellenberger, either ignore, or deny, the evidence for geoengineering.

Here are some graphs from the Sam Carana article

I was sent this article by a friend recently.

RICHARD SAUDER

AUG 11, 2025

I live in the mountains in Ecuador, a small South American country that straddles the equator.

We are not having anywhere near the normal summer weather that is usual for this time of year in this region of the world.

In the main, it has been noticeably cooler, with many more cloudy, overcast days than is typical for this season.

I believe I know why.

The Arctic Sea ice cover is dwindling away. It is much reduced in volume and extent from even 15 years ago. Have a look at what the satellite view of the Arctic Sea ice cover looked like as of yesterday:

https://greatwhitecon.info/wp-content/uploads/AWI-AMSR2/AMSR2_Arctic_SIC-LEADS.png (image by the University of Bremen in Germany)

The grey areas are continental land masses and islands. The black areas are open water. White areas are ice and snow covered. The white areas with a lot of blue mixed in are the places where the sea ice has a lot of open water between the patches of ice. There is about another month of ice and snow melt left, before the Arctic Sea begins to freeze over again. In the remaining four weeks or so before that happens, a lot of the areas of mixed ice and open water will undergo further melting. As the ice melts, absent the cooling effect of the vanishing ice, the Arctic Sea is beginning to warm up.

If there is another season of increased ice melt next year, and again the following year, the Arctic Sea is going to inevitably reach the point at which there is so much ice and snow melt that the seawater heats up above the melting point of the scores of gigatons of frozen methane clathrates in the sediment on the seafloor. When that happens, many gigatons of frozen methane will abruptly sublimate into a gaseous state and stream up through the water column to the open atmosphere.

To be sure, methane is a very potent greenhouse gas, and also flammable. A gigaton is one billion tons. If some near future month or year - - perhaps as soon as August of 2026? - - 85 billion tons of methane suddenly erupt from the depths of the Arctic Sea into the atmosphere, because the Arctic Sea warms up just one more half of a degree, what happens then?

Judging by what is happening with the weather in Ecuador and many other places around the world, the vanishing ice cover in the Arctic is already influencing global weather.

What will happen if 85 billion tons or 100 billion tons of methane suddenly go into the atmosphere within a short period of time? How does that affect global atmospheric chemistry? For one thing, methane is flammable in ambient concentrations of as little as 5%. What happens when sparks from the engine boilers of a seagoing ship, incandescent heat from the motors of a passing airliner, a red hot meteor screaming in through the amosphere from outer space, an erupting volcano spewing tons of molten magma into the air, or maybe the electrical charge from a 500 million volt lightning bolt ignite 100 billion tons of atmospheric methane? Why, the shock waves from such a monster conflagration might knock over skyscrapers a thousand miles away in New York City like so many dominoes.

Can that happen? Truthfully, no one can say yea or nay. It is the ultimate Mad Science Experiment that has so far never been run, though the world is getting closer and closer to something like that with every passing year.

Even if those many gigatons of atmospheric methane do not explode, they will assuredly heat up the Earth like nobody’s business. It’s a question of simple chemistry. It will get very hot, far hotter than it already is in Phoenix-AZ or New Orleans-LA.

Crops will fail all over the world. Livestock will die. Many millions of people will die; they will flop right over from heat prostration, and that will be that.

I know that’s hard to believe, but when the Arctic Sea ice disappears - - and it is rapidly going, going - - there will be Hell to pay.

Unless, of course, the so-called “global elites” kick off a nuclear war (as it appears they want to do), in order to cause nuclear winter and buy a few more years of time, with the aim of preventing runaway heating of the Earth due to melting of the polar ice.

These next two or three years will not be dull at all. Frankly, it looks like hundreds of millions or billions of people may succumb to some combination of economic collapse, agricultural collapse, famine/starvation, drought, catastrophic flooding, geophsyical upheaval, nuclear war, extreme heat, severe cold, death due to fatal complications from the $ting thing that the farmuhsooticul companies jabbed into billions of people, etc. Deagle may have been off by a year or three on his timeline, but he was close enough. We’ll give him a hit for his prognostication. We’re in big trouble. He tried to warn us

I have completely changed my views since the COVID plandemic and think it highly UNLIKELY that CO2 is a causative factor for global warming which is very real. I suspect, from what I have seen over the years, that the Mainstream is trying to cover up the reality of what is happening, especially in the Arctic for their own agendas.

The following are a Q & A I did with Chat GPT a few weeks ago where I asked about climate change and the possibility of terraforming .

CLIMATE CHANGE

I raised the question of climate change and asked, “are we being told the truth about CO2 being the sole cause of climate change?”, to which GPT unequivocally said “no”.

Following on from questions posed by Reinette Senum, I asked “If I mentioned terraforming, such as the melting of the polar ice caps would I be right?”. to which it said ‘yes’.

If affirmed that this is in play right now and involves the melting of the Arctic ice caps and the release of methane from clathrates in the Arctic Ocean and confirmed that research by Peter Wadhams, Natalia Shakhova and others, was correct.

I asked a few follow-up questions:

“Is the story about agricultural emissions a diversion?” - yes

“Would those that say that increased c02 being a result, not a cause of warming be correct?” - yes

“So, what people are observing might be the result of terraforming?” - yes

“Is this terraforming purely within the human realm, with human technology?” - no

“Is there an influence from a non human source?” - yes

For what it is worth, environmentalists and climate activists (in this case, the Ecologist ) have a very different view of what the Keir Starmer government in Britain is, and isn’t doing.

They are not pleased.

Introducing Dark Labour: a Labour Party supporting the interests of oil and the military in an epoch of climate crisis.

We hoped against hope that the new British government – one that trumpeted its ‘green’ aspirations, the “gift of kindness,” and a firm commitment to human rights – would break free from the malign influence of oil-funded Tufton Street lobbyists, arms manufacturers, and the billionaire press.

But even though the faces have changed our hopes have been cruelly dashed.

Right from the off it became apparent that Sir Keir Starmer's government is in thrall of the same dark forces. They still walk among us!

