Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

I would conclude the brief drop in silver price in the banksters still attempting to keep the manipulation alive....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture