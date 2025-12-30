The growing crisis in supply of SILVER on the eve of Beijing's restrictions on exports
Yesterday silver took a dive.
Today it has rebounded.
Gold (GC=F) and silver (SI=F) prices rebounded on Tuesday, fueling optimism that the precious metals’ historic rally may have room to run.
Gold futures rebounded less than 1% on Tuesday to around $4,362 per ounce. Silver futures rebounded 8% after posting their biggest daily drop since 2021. Both metals are on pace to post their largest annual gains since 1979.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/were-in-a-metals-war-gold-silver-rebound-after-sharp-sell-off-180312449.html?guccounter=1
SILVER RECOVERY BEGINS: Why $75 is the New Floor After Yesterday’s Bloodbath
Bloomberg Accidentally Admits CENTRAL BANKS ARE BUYING SILVER
King World News is a good source on precious metals
https://kingworldnews.com/turnaround-tuesday-as-silver-gold-soar-but-take-a-look-at-this/
Alasdair MacLeod is a sound source
Alasdair MacLeod: China BROKE the SILVER market
Physical markets are UP
“They don’t have the metals”
THEY The cost to borrow silver for one month has jumped to 8.5%.
Parties are willing to pay that high price for temporary access to physical silver.
That only happens when spot market liquidity disappears.
This is a stress signal from the physical silver market.
I would conclude the brief drop in silver price in the banksters still attempting to keep the manipulation alive....