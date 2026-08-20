I don’t kid myself. The probability that we in the “No virus evidence” crowd (not a movement, by the way) are likely to convert large numbers of people from the deception that I describe as…

It most certainly has been a tremendous anxiety provoking, and anger and grief evoking burden to be awake at these times. It’s been a process for me, and it has been absolutely excruciating!Becoming aware, first, that your friends and family are injecting themselves with poisons and may be ticking timebombs and trying desperately to warn them, and then being gaslit and thought of as a crazy person— and therefore needing super thick skin and a really good support system.And then not being able to tell them the reality of what they’ve had injected, because you’re terrified it (you) will actually make them sick when they learn what they’ve done to themselves. So there’s that burden.

Then there’s a larger burden of the babies that are dying and those never being born, and there are those parents who are continuing to inject their children with vaccines that are damaging their neurological, immune systems— along with their fertility. The actual financial toll of neurological damage from vaccines is absolutely mind blowing— not to mention the emotional toll on the families and how many adult children who will never be able to care for themselves. Definitely check out the Utobian sub stack for details on that.

Then there’s the burden of what there is to do about it, who to do it with. Do you get involved in politics, even though you know the entire system was designed to fail, because if you don’t, you’re going to need to deal with the consequences— at least for the short term?

And then there’s how you’re just one person and you’re exhausted, and you see all the sheep continuing to implement this agenda and build their own prison, and you will be part of it if you (and they!) don’t do something very different…And then there’s the separating what you can do and what is in your locus of control, from what is outside of it. And doing the grieving and feeling the feelings.Now, that much of the panic, anger, frustration and grieving has subsided, it’s more about the new earth and building community, connecting with resources, and mitigating potential damage of a digital dystopia.

What a time to be alive! I recommend people keep journals because you won’t believe what you went through if it’s not in your own handwriting