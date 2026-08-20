Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
6h

Keeping a journal is good advice, even if I don't think that I am capable of not being boring and repetitive.

Reply
Share
duck's avatar
duck
7h

I think You may find this interesting:

https://thereversion.co/p/the-ai-slopocalypse-is-drowning-the

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture