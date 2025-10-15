I have written about this subject before but am posting this based on a video put out by Ania K who has reconsidered her previous assumptions about Putin and what is behind the war in Ukraine.

The scales have fallen from her eyes and now she is asking questions.

This is related to this article:

ANIA: I want to take you to this video that you probably seen on many other social media platforms and this is a video showing you Ukraine and the migration of a certain nation.

So you can see those people.

This is from July as it says right here coming from Israel. Looks like moving, not vacation. And why this is important because we will go through this today a little bit.

People are commenting here. They are bringing someone who I just came across recently whose name is Vladimir Zhirinovsky (ed. who was a Jew). I think he’s no longer alive. I think he passed away about three years ago I think or something like that. But he was running many many times for the presidency of Russia. and he was predicting this kind of thing and he was saying in one of the interviews that “this is Russia, this is not Israel”.

Anyway, I want to read you some comments from people that were originally in Russian but you can translate it.

It turns out the war between Russia and Ukraine could have been planned members of the Chabad movement. Why does the answer to this question give us the last Chabad

Someone says for this a war was and staged between the two brothers so that you can see for yourself who settled in. and someone says that’s how it started in Palestine. So this brings this conflict into another light as we know because now this was in my opinion absolutely planned because there is as I came across this information there is a plan a project that is called “Project of Greater Israel” and you know they like to explain like that region was actually that part of Ukraine had a lot of people from that nation so they are simply returning home.

This makes me wonder, have they agreed to do this? Have they agreed to certain time frame for those people to move there? I know that many of you are thinking this is just about NATO and weakening NATO. But what if, just consider that thought, what if they actually are all in this agreement?

Yes, it sounds crazy, I know, because everyone think that Russia is everything is good. like Russia is like perfect here and everyone is bad. But what if just consider this just let’s open our minds.

What if they have agreed? What if they have agreed to prolonging something and taking care of one region, stabilising it from the Russian side, but at the same time people are leaving another region so they have enough leverage as far as time goes. So a certain nation can come and settle in there and is also connected with what’s going on what was going on in Gaza as far as the time frame goes.

I think we really are being played and if that if what I’m saying has at least slightly percentage of possibility I wouldn’t be surprised to be honest with you.

I think I don’t trust any government at this point. I don’t trust anyone who is in power because I don’t see they are doing uh what they are saying. They are saying one thing and they are presenting a certain scenario. Good cop, bad cop, you know - black, white, light against darkness. But at the end of the day, there are some talks and agreements and conversations that that we don’t know about and we will probably never hear them, never heard about them, but we will see the final results.

So let’s look let’s take a listen to Colonel Douglas McGregor just for a quick moment. This is from weeks ago but he’s talking exactly about this particular situation that I was bringing to to you now.

So let’s take a listen.

Now, we’re also seeing settlements in southern Ukraine emerge, places where the population has been either denuded or is very, very thin. And we’re seeing large numbers of Jews establish themselves in new communities. In fact, we have a we have something on the internet that talks about the appearance of police around a community in southern Ukraine wearing American- like police uniforms who are stopping anyone from going into the area who is not Jewish. And the people that wanted to go in there were Americans, but obviously they were Christians. They were halted, turned around, and sent away. We’ve always been hearing about this desire to create another greater Israel in parts of Ukraine where at at one point you had large numbers of Jews before the Second World War that were concentrated in places like Ukraine and and part of Poland and southern Belorus . This is very odd. Is this part of the the larger plan that’s bankrolled by people like Larry Frink and others to create this? Is this an extension of Israel as it is today? I have no idea. But needless to say, I thought it was very odd to find a police force. It looked like they were the New Jersey State Police and insisting that if you weren’t a Jew, you couldn’t go into the area. I thought that was very odd.

ANIA: So, I don’t think it’s odd at all. I don’t think it’s strange at all because what I think could be the scenario that there is a reason for the the denazification and the liberation and that is the the reason that is presented to the nation because it justifies certain moves and yes and yes there is truth to it. So you cannot question it because everything behind it many years ago, years after years after years was was coming to this point.

So there is a reason for it. But what if the underlying is also not just the the nazification and liberation of the regions but is the let’s say liberation as far as releasing certain regions for another nation because there is for sure there is some form of agreement that they can now let’s give it some time let’s give it this way this region this region for those so-called occupiers or returners to return back to where they say they used to live.

I don’t think this is a coincidence at all. I think there are two reasons for for what’s taking place. And now the question that actually I was saying yesterday, how long the conflict in Ukraine between Russia and Ukraine will go on.

It really all depends how soon they settle in. In my opinion, that’s what it depends on. It depends on how much land do they want. If the project is already sealed, if this deal is sealed as far as this is the land, that’s all you get. Or they keep on asking for more and they will be slowly moving there.

So indeed, it might take another two years. Let’s say up to three years, maybe even longer.

This is my opinion. I don’t know if some of you agree or don’t, but I want to present this to you because I’m not surprised at all.

Now, let’s go to the video (only in the video

This is I think a Russian. I’m not sure if she’s from Ukraine or Russia, but I will turn off the original sound and I will be reading to you the translation what she’s saying.

Let me show you right here. This is a rough machine translation.

It turns out that war between Ukraine and Russia could have been planned members of the Chabad movement. Why does the answer why does the answer to this question give a give us the last Chabad?



She was published in the newspaper and what’s interesting no one denied this quote in court, although they tried,;hat is it can be considered genuine quote. What did he write in the first face Rabbi Menache Manel Schneerson. “We will divide all Slavic peoples into small ones, weakened countries Here we will use our old methods, divide and conquer. We will try to pit these countries against each other, drag them into internecine wars for the purpose of mutual destruction. Here we go to the lands of southern Ukraine, Russian ancestral lands of ancient Jewish Khazaria, that is Israel, captured by Kievan Rus’ in the 10th century. We will get this territory back and create on this fertile lands the great Khazaria Jewish state like 50 years ago, Israel was created squeezing the Palestinians.

It turns out that fought between Ukraine, And Russia could have been planned members of the Chabad movement. Why does the the answer why does the answer to this question give a give us the last Chabad?

ANIA: There we go. So that’s what she said. that I don’t know exactly who she is, but she was mentioning that person and uh it looks to me like that’s what’s going on everyone.

Here I want to bring to you another video.

This is video from a year ago also from October. So let’s take a look what was taking place in Ukraine. I’m sure now it’s more people than it was in that time. So, thousands of Jewish pilgrims were arriving in Ukraine despite of war to celebrate one of their holidays.

Thousands of Orthodox Jews pilgrims arrived in the Ukrainian city to mark the annual Rash Hashanah religious festival despite Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Someone says, “We pray here in Oman in the most holy place. This place is very important. And here we pray for Israel. It is very uplifting and much better to pray here for Israel.”

This is in Ukraine. And the fact that it happened, you see what a miracle. Not a single rocket killed a single Jew. And 180 rockets is a lot. Every year, pilgrims from Israel and another countries travel to Oman, which is the birthplace of the Orthodox Hassidic movement. So, they are returning to their land.

ANIA: And it truly is a miracle, right? Like no rockets, everyone’s safe. Or maybe there were some directions given that just avoid this area because that’s where they gather. Someone says this this security who ensures order and security in same ways as one second let me go back same ways as Ukrainian police officers they have more of a communication function they help translate information from the Ukrainian police to the pilgrims so that’s what’s up everyone so looking at this entire situation.

I see more layers to it and I know that some of you are still completely thinking that this is just one um explanation of this conflict that we have to accept and just make peace with it.

But I think there are more reasons for this conflict besides the first explanation that we were given right from the Russian side. And I’m not standing with Ukraine. You know, I’m not.

But I am really done with with lies and BS and with us being manipulated. And that’s why I think we really have to use our discernment now more than ever and really really see through this what’s going on because you can be so easily influenced by what people say because they just present to you one story.

Here are articles I have written on this previously:

“Slav, Russian, can be destroyed, but never conquered. That is why this seed is subject to liquidation, and, at first, a sharp reduction in their numbers.” “The Ukrainians would think that they are fighting against the expansionist Russia and struggling for their independence. They will think that they have finally gained their freedom, while they become fully subdued by us. The same will be thought by Russians, as though they defend their national interests to return their lands, “illegally” taken away from them, and so on.

Rabbi Schneerson

Today, when listening to Hal Turner my ears pricked up when I heard the following segment. Then I remembered that several years I came across an article in the Times of Israel, titled Leaked Report: Israel acknowledges Jews in fact Khazars; Secret Plan for reverse migration to Ukraine

This is an article from the Times of Israel that has been disappeared .

Only yesterday came news that Syrian rebels plan to give Israel the Golan Heights in exchange for creation of a no-fly zone against the Assad regime. In an even bolder move, it is now revealed, Israel will withdraw its settlers from communities beyond the settlement blocs—and relocate them at least temporarily to Ukraine. Ukraine made this arrangement on the basis of historic ties and in exchange for desperately needed military assistance against Russia. This surprising turn of events had an even more surprising origin: genetics, a field in which Israeli scholars have long excelled

https://web.archive.org/web/20140714173432/https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-in-fact-khazars-secret-plan-for-reverse-migration-to-ukraine/

And an article that was written on the scheme to repatriate Jews to Ukraine.

Heavenly Jerusalem based on the five southern regions of Ukraine

This article is about a hypothetical project related to Israel . For more information, contact your nearest rabbi !

Heavenly Jerusalem (also New Jerusalem, Israel 2.0, New Israel) is a project whose goal is the formation of a Jewish state inside Ukraine in the territories of its five southern regions: Odessa , Dnepropetrovsk , Zaporozhye , Kherson and Nikolaev .

The project is long-term, its terms are determined by the Council of Benefactors, the time is described until 2049 and even after 2060 [1] .

Project Description

According to I. Berkut , author of the idea and executive director of the project [2] [3] [4] : ​​“The New Jerusalem “5+5+5” project, starting in 2014, the first five years are rotting and decomposition of the existing system, the next five years are destruction and fragmentation after 19, and the next five years, after 2024, are reformatting. 2029 is the first step for NI”

Thus, by the end of 2029, about 5 million Jews are scheduled to arrive in the New Homeland for the construction of the New Jerusalem [5] .

Israeli Prime Minister B. Netanyahu has already discussed the organization of the resettlement and settlement of Jews, as well as possible economic and political assistance in the implementation of the project, with the current Prime Minister of Ukraine V. Groysman , Prime Minister of the Russian Federation D. A. Medvedev , senior adviser to US President Donald Trump and member of the influential Jewish organization Chabad of Lubavitch , Jared Kushner .

The project receives support from well-known public figures, political scientists and analysts [6] : V. Pozner , Y. Kadmi , V. Solovyov , E. Satanovsky , D. Gordon , D. Dzhangirov , M. Pogribinsky , R. Bortnik [7] .

It is noteworthy that despite the scale of the project, it is not covered either in the world or even in the local Ukrainian press (meaning central media channels), with very rare exceptions.

Almost all information about the implementation of the project comes from its executive director Igor Berkut . Video interviews with I. Berkut covering the progress of the project are posted on the Rassvet YouTube channel.

An official announcement about the New Jerusalem project is planned to be made after the adoption of the law on decentralization of Ukraine in 2021-2022. In July 2019, Switzerland allocated €25 million, including for the purpose of decentralization of Ukraine [8] [n1].

The New Jerusalem project started at the beginning of 2017 with the landing in the port of Odessa of the first group of immigrants from Israel, led by I. Berkut [2, 19:40]. This group of 183 Jewish pioneers arrived in Ukraine from Haifa ( Israel ) to lay the first stone in the foundation of the Heavenly Jerusalem on the fertile soil of southern Ukraine.

Management of New Jerusalem will be entrusted to the “Council of Benefactors” consisting of 12 leaders [9] :

1. A native of Kiev, Golda Meir , 5th Prime Minister of the State of Israel, was declared the Honorary Eternal Head of the Council ;

2. B. Netanyahu will become Chairman-Prime after completing his term as Prime Minister in the State of Israel ;

3. Finance will be led by former head of the US Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke ;

4. Defense issues will be in charge of the current Israeli Minister of Defense, a native of Chisinau, Avigdor Lieberman ;

5. The intelligence services will be headed by the Moscow-born former head of the Bureau for Relations with Jews of the USSR and Eastern Europe “ Nativ ” Yakov Kedmi ;

6. Foreign affairs will be in charge of Moscow-born political scientist and publicist Avigdor Eskin ;

7. Internal affairs will be entrusted to the former Minister of Internal Affairs of the State of Israel, Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky ;

8. The media will be headed by the famous Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov ;

9. Issues of justice will be resolved by a native of Crimea, lawyer Tatyana Montyan ;

10. The speaker of the Council will be the former president of the Russian Jewish Congress, Evgeny Satanovsky ;

11. It is proposed to appoint an ethnic Ashkenazi as the chief rabbi of the Khazar version of the appearance of this branch of the tree of Israel;

12. Hidden Apostle

It is planned to create two capitals in New Jerusalem [10] : the first, political and business capital, will be located in today’s city of Dnepropetrovsk and will be called in accordance with the “New Jerusalem” project, the second, cultural, will be located in Odessa and will be called “Adessa”.

Reforms in Ukraine

Consultations for the New Jerusalem project are provided by the Polish Minister of Finance Leszek Balcerowicz [11] [12] , who, together with I. Berkut and other participants, is the author of economic reforms in Ukraine. According to the authors of the reforms, the basis for the well-being of citizens of the future Ukraine should be depopulation of the population: “The main principle of the reform is that the smaller the population, the higher the GDP per capita. Therefore, the main path of reform is a steady gradual decrease in the country’s population,” admits I. Berkut [13] [14] .

In accordance with these reforms, in 2017 the Minister of Social Affairs. politician A. Reva stated [15] [16] : “Not only are there too many Ukrainians, but they also eat a lot.” V. Groysman, in turn, found courage and for the first time in the history of Ukraine declared [17] [18] : “Ukrainians study too much.” I (I. Berkut) and V. Groysman, we both understand that “for a Ukrainian child it should be “Kavun Day”, “Tsybul Day”, “Embroidery Day”; for a Jewish child it should be “Physics Day”, “ chemistry day”, “programming day”

Financing

As of the end of 2016, I. Berkut cites the following sources of financing for the project within the framework of economic reforms in Ukraine [19] : $250,000 from one of the IMF tranches ($1 billion), $250,000 from the F4 fund (fund for the modernization of the Ukrainian economy, Switzerland , “Friedman, Feldman, Fishman and Firtash”), we hope to receive another $450,000 from the George Soros Foundation .

In another video [20], the executive director of the project speaks as follows: The foundation (financial) was laid by divine providence. Today, 2-3 billionaires leave the world every day. If they leave all the inheritance to relatives, it will harm them. They can donate money to the project. Help is also expected from billionaires in Kazakhstan, Russia and many other countries. This will be help from Russia, Germany, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the House of Rothschild , the USA, from hundreds of family foundations, from Hollywood , from Apple , Facebook , Google corporations .

In July 2019, Ukraine received funding from Switzerland (25 million €), the EU (137 + 29.5 million €) and technical assistance from the USA ($695 million) [21] . We are talking about supporting public administration reforms and qualitative changes in the provision of services, as well as decentralization.

Criticism

Despite the scale of the project, its coordination with high-ranking people (B. Netanyahu, D. A. Medvedev, V. Groysman, Jared Kushner, Leszek Balcerowicz), it is not covered either in the world or even in the local Ukrainian press (on central channels) . The exception is the Israeli press [22] .

In his informational videos, I. Berkut more than once talks about the outstanding figure of our time, Lee Kuan Yew , the creator of the Singapore “ economic miracle ”. I. Berkut uses this state political figure as an example, and speaks of Singapore as a possible development model for the New Jerusalem. At the same time, I. Berkut’s approach to financing and developing the project is based, respectively, on the desire to receive money from global corporations [20] and the depopulation of the population of Ukraine [13] . The fact is that from Lee Kuan Yew’s book “Singapore History. From the “Third World to the First”” it follows that Lee Kuan Yew has nothing in common with I. Berkut’s approach to the development of the state. He never counted on “other people’s” money and dealt with the solution of numerous problems and the development of Singapore, relying only on his exceptional mind and human resources, never resorting to depopulation of the population.

I. Berkut, speaking in a video interview on the YouTube channel “Rassvet” about the New Jerusalem project, makes many shocking statements, which, according to critics, indicate that he suffers from chauvinism . Thus, at the beginning of the video [23] a picture of the future “New Jerusalem” is presented with the explanation: “the dog in the picture represents all nations except the Jewish and Ukrainian”

To the question of one of the spectators [24] : “I will not allow a Jewish project to be built on my land,” I. Berkut replies: “dear Petya, there is nothing of yours there and never has been. Petya - you are a disappearing small particle of biomass, which the wind of change brought into our objective reality. This was explained to you under Kravchuk, under Yushchenko, etc. Petya, look around and see where you are and remember - there is nothing there, there has not been and there will be nothing of yours.”

Discussing a possible threat to Israel, I. Berkut reports [25] that in this case, nuclear strikes with medium-range missiles with nuclear warheads (prohibited by the INF Treaty, INF Treaty ) will be launched from the territory of Heavenly Jerusalem against, possibly, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Iran. Quote [26] : “Thanks to Crimea, from the Heavenly Jerusalem we can bomb with impunity any state that takes an anti-Semitic or anti-Israeli position... even if Turkey bans missiles from flying over its territory, it will also be subject to a nuclear strike.”

Interesting Facts

Answering the question: “Do Jews plan to completely leave Israel in the future?” I. Berkut expressed himself as follows: “the Jews will not leave Israel until our Sun goes out and turns into a white dwarf, which will happen in about 7 billion years” [27] [28] [29] . The fact is that before it turns into a white dwarf, the sun will go through a phase of significant increase in size and increase in its brightness. This will happen in 3.5 billion years. By that time, water from the surface of the planet will completely disappear, escaping into space. This catastrophe will lead to the destruction of all life forms on Earth. It is very unlikely that Jews will remain in Israel at that time.

Reflecting on the future of convenient transport between Israel and New Jerusalem, I. Berkut allows for the use of comfortable airships. The interesting thing is that everything that the Jewish soul desires will be installed on them, including swimming pools and playgrounds [30] .

Two existing nuclear power plants on the territory of the future New Jerusalem are supposed to be used for Bitcoin mining [31] . Mining of a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin is based on the “ proof of work ” (PoW) method, in which the probability of creating the next block is higher for the owner of more powerful equipment. An alternative to it is the “proof-of-stake” (PoS) method , in which the probability of a participant forming the next block in the blockchain is proportional to the share of the units of account of a given cryptocurrency belonging to this participant from their total number. Due to the fact that “PoS” does not require significant energy expenditure, cryptocurrencies that incorporate this principle seem to be more promising at the moment.

I. Berkut, speaking about the New Jerusalem, repeatedly refers to Chapter 21 of the Revelation of John the Theologian , which talks about the second coming of Christ and the creation (more precisely, the descent from heaven) of the Heavenly Jerusalem [32] [33] [34] [35] . Also, based on Revelation, the composition of the council of benefactors of the Heavenly Jerusalem is selected [9] . Moreover, if Revelation speaks of representatives of the twelve tribes of Israel, then Jews are elected to the council of benefactors without taking into account their belonging to any tribes. This fact may be due to the fact that 10 of the 12 tribes of Israel are considered lost .

During the implementation of the “Heavenly Jerusalem” project, the conflict between the Galicians and the Jewish community in Ukraine was exposed. In one of the videos [36], I. Berkut reads a poem from a certain Jew, Mikhail Fonkin, entitled “To the Slanderers of Jerusalem,” which clearly parodies A. S. Pushkin’s poem “To the Slanderers of Russia” [37] . Moreover, I. Berkut does not give any references to A.S. Pushkin, but presents this mix as the insight of this very Fonkin. Two points can be noted from “Fonkin’s poem”: the words of A.S. Pushkin “redeemed with blood” were replaced with “redeemed with money; also the words “you did not read these bloody tablets” were replaced with “you did not read either the Protocols of the Wise Men or the Tablets of Moses... “Here we are talking about the “ Protocols of the Elders of Zion ,” the main document of the “ Judeo-Masonic Conspiracy ,” as well as the Pentateuch of Moses and the Talmud , the main books of Judaism.

Igor Berkut : Ukraine : Israel 2.0. : New Jerusalem

CHABAD-LUBAVITCH NWO MOVEMENT

originally aired July 18, 2018

Chabad, also known as Lubavitch, Habad and Chabad-Lubavitch, is an Orthodox Jewish, Hasidic movement. Chabad is one of the world’s well-known Hasidic movements, particularly for its outreach activities. It is one of the largest Hasidic groups and Jewish religious organizations in the world.

Founder: Shneur Zalman of Liadi

Founded: Grand Duchy of Lithuania

Rabbi: Menachem Mendel Schneerson

(Not opinion of SMHP)

Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson April 18, 1902 OS – June 12, 1994 / AM 11 Nissan 5662 – 3 Tammuz 5754, Hebrew: מנחם מענדל שניאורסאהן‎, known to many as the Lubavitcher Rebbe or simply as the Rebbe, was a Russian Empire–born American Orthodox Jewish

Born: April 18, 1902, Mykolaiv, Ukraine

Died: June 12, 1994, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, New York City, NY

Ivana Marie “Ivanka” Trump (born October 30, 1981) is an American businesswoman, fashion designer, author, reality television personality, and politician. She is the daughter of President Donald Trump and Donald’s first wife Ivana. She is the first Jewish member of a First Family, having converted before marrying her Jewish husband, Jared Kushner.

Trump is a fourth generation businessperson who followed in the footsteps of her great-grandmother Elizabeth, grandfather Fred, and father, serving for a time as an executive vice president of the family-owned Trump Organization. She was also a boardroom judge on her father’s TV show The Apprentice.

Starting in March 2017, she left the Trump Organization and began serving in her father’s presidential administration as an adviser alongside her husband. She assumed this official, unpaid position after ethics concerns were raised about her having access to classified material while not being held to the same restrictions as a federal employee. She was considered part of the president’s inner circle even before becoming an official employee in his administration.

Luciferic Chabad Lubavitch in the White House and in The Kremlin. Masters of the World and Guarantors Of the Judgment Day and Our Dumbing down:

Chabad-Lubavitch NWO Movement

History of Putin, KGB, Chabad, & Mossad

https://www.chabad-mafia.com/history