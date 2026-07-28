Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
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I love books and I regret getting rid of 6 boxes full when I relocated. Am now searching for old historical books. Interestingly I have many Japanese books (translated). I studied Art History.

No Amnesia in my generation.

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