Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fffffffff's avatar
fffffffff
3h

But people have learned this song and dance by now, right? It's been 24 years since 9/11, so surely people have woken up to how the government manufactures crises as an excuse to seize more power, right? And people totally aren't just a bunch of drooling retards who keep falling for the same damn tricks over and over again, right? People will finally tell the government no this time, right?

...right?

...Bueller? Bueller?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture