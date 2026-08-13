This guy is no nobody.

Rabbi Yom Tov Glaser, also known as the Surfing Rabbi, is a senior Rabbi at Aish HaTorah in Jerusalem. He has a BA in Humanities from the University of California at Santa Barbara, surfed professionally for twelve years, and is an accomplished mountain biker and musician, with expertise in Kabbala, spirituality, and psychotherapy. He founded the Possible You Seminar, focusing on self-transformation

Most religion is supposed to bring its adherents closer to Goodness but this does the opposite and is a genocidal ideology that, if any thing goes further than Hitler.