VIDEO REVEALS THE EXTRAORDINARY PROVISIONS OF THE GENE TECHNOLOGY BILL

We have posted a video on YouTube going step by step through the extraordinary powers that the government is proposing to grant to itself.

For the record, the video contains a dozen references detailing the safety concerns of more than a hundred eminent mainstream scientists. These scientists are not anti vaxxers in any sense, quite the reverse, they are biotechnologists who have come to the realisation that biotechnology experimentation is very risky. They are concerned about where unregulated biotechnology will lead us.

In contrast, our government is jumping off a cliff onto sharp rocks below. It is deregulating biotechnology. In a series of extraordinary steps, the Bill does away with the labelling of gene altered foods, hands decisions to an inevitably naive government appointed regulator, ignores the precautionary principle which maintains products need to be proved safe before release, removes any liability for mistakes, reinstates medical mandated approval and emergency use, exposes our farming sector to corporate control by patent holders and ignores the risks to our economy.

The Bill completely fails to take account of the hard won lessons of the last few pandemic years—gene edited crop traits, pathogens and microbes can spread without limit, they cannot be contained, recalled or mitigated. A frightening prospect since research shows off target adverse effects of gene editing and commercial manufacturing bio-contamination are inherent in the processes. Moreover such effects can appear over the longer term, surfacing even years later to the detriment of health. Since the Bill also removes the need for traceability, these effects will remain out of reach of detection and prevention before it is too late. To cap it all the Bill says the government MUST approve gene altered organisms on the say-so of overseas regulators—we are giving up our Kiwi sovereignty. Watch the video on YouTube for the full picture.

Just reflect with us for a moment that we thought the days when you had to kowtow to the emperor were gone and lost in history. Not so. We will no longer be allowed to know what we are eating at the command of the government. Now an elite sector of ‘experts’ has been granted the power to control the national diet without anyone being allowed to know what they are doing. There is no logic in this Bill, other than the lust for power. In North Korea people are taught to believe their leader Kim Jong Un does not need to go to the toilet which just goes to show you can do anything if you are granted total control.

So STOP the Gene Technology Bill. There are fundamental rights, these include the right to decide what we eat. To add insult to injury the Bill is being fast tracked over the holidays. This is not acceptable. We have until February 17th to have a say. Watch the video on YouTube to get the information you need to make a submission and write to your MP to ask for a public debate and an examination of actual evidence.

Guy Hatchard PhD was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email.

He is the author of ‘Your DNA Diet: Leveraging the Power of Consciousness To Heal Ourselves and Our World. An Ayurvedic Blueprint For Health and Wellness’.