It is time to introduce Robert Munroe’s Gateway Process.

I have been using these tapes for some weeks and have found them very powerful.

First, here is the man himself, Robert Munroe

Bob Monroe on the Consciousness Enhancing Benefits of Gateway Voyage

The Gateway Experience tapes are a series of audio recordings developed by the Monroe Institute, founded by Robert Monroe. These tapes are designed to facilitate altered states of consciousness, such as out-of-body experiences (OBEs), deep meditation, and expanded awareness. The program uses binaural beats and other audio technologies to synchronize brainwave activity, guiding listeners through various states of consciousness.



The Gateway Experience is structured into different “waves,” each containing several exercises or “focus levels” that aim to help users achieve specific mental states. These states range from deep relaxation to more advanced stages like heightened intuition, remote viewing, and even transcendental experiences.



The tapes are often used by individuals interested in personal development, spiritual exploration, and consciousness studies. While some people report profound experiences and benefits, the effectiveness and scientific validity of the Gateway Experience tapes are subjects of debate and vary from person to person.



If you’re considering using the Gateway Experience tapes, it’s important to approach them with an open mind and a willingness to explore your own consciousness. Always ensure you’re in a safe and comfortable environment when engaging in such practices.

The Munroe Institute manual can be found HERE

HINT: The following can be viewed without advertisements by playing through BRAVE Browser.

Gateway Experience Wave 1 Track 1 Orientation

Gateway Experience Wave 1 Track 2 Introduction to Focus 10

Gateway Experience Wave 1 Track 3 Advanced Focus 10

Gateway Experience Wave 1 Track 4 Release and Recharge

Gateway Experience Wave 1 Track 5 Exploration Sleep

Gateway Experience Wave 1 Track 6 Free Flow