Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LynnMarie's avatar
LynnMarie
9h

I don’t believe that for a second.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Liz G's avatar
Liz G
9h

Agreed 👍🏼by deception we shall wage war

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture