John Gideon Hartnett

October 24, 2025

n the global “pandemic” psyop foisted on the world starting 2020 several bioweapons, called vaccines, were manufactured in record time (indicating preplanning). They were injected into billions of people in 2020 through 2022. That work is still continuing and ongoing development is to use the mRNA technology in all vaccines and medicines. The following report in Europe highlights where the world is now in regards to the first time use of a never-before-tried technology — mRNA bioweapons. At the launch of Make Europe Healthy Again, researcher Panagis Polykretis delivered a critical message the world needs to hear. Watch video below! While the pharmaceutical industry rushes to expand mRNA use for its speed and profit, a fundamental immunological principle is being overlooked: Any cell that produces a foreign protein is marked for destruction by the immune system. This isn’t theoretical. Clear histopathological evidence from biopsies and autopsies confirms the vaccine’s genetic material does not stay at the injection site. It enters systemic circulation and spreads uncontrollably throughout the body, including to vital organs like the brain and heart. Once there, the body’s own cells are forced to produce the foreign antigen, triggering an immune attack on its own tissues. This is the mechanism behind serious adverse effects, such as myocarditis—a condition Polykretis was the first to hypothesize from the mRNA vaccines. Most alarmingly, this was known. The European Medicines Agency’s own assessment report (Pfizer study 185350) from Feb 19, 2021, states on page 47 that biodistribution in rats to most tissues occurred within 48 hours. They knew. Yet, millions across Europe, including pregnant women and infants, were inoculated with these products. This mass experiment was enabled by the silence of the scientific majority. The time for accountability and rigorous, long-term safety studies is now, before this technology is expanded further. As has been reported many times turbo-cancers, myocarditis, and many other deadly diseases are increasing in an unprecedented way. This is a silent mass extinction event.

War, famine and disease have been the usual means of mass death in history. These three are represented in three of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Red for war, Black for famine, and Pale green for disease. Read Revelation 6: The Four Horsemen Bring Global Depopulation.

The fourth horseman, on the White horse, is new to this world. I previously showed that it represents the bioweapon in the syringes manufactured by Satanic elites in their attempt to reduce the world population. Read Revelation 6: The White Horseman Brings Toxic Death Shots.

Some have misinterpreted the White horseman as Christ. However the illustration of him as a “Saviour”, even though a false saviour, is quite accurate. Doctors and the medical system are lifted up as always benevolent, never malevolent. But it is the modern equivalent to witchcraft.

The Greek word from which we derive the English words pharmaceutical, pharmacy etc is pharmakia. Witchcraft uses potions and brews derived from nature. Nothing has changed. They just make it sound more scientific.

In Revelation 6:2, the English word ‘bow’ is translated from the Greek word ‘toxon’ from which the English words ‘toxin’ and ‘toxoid’ are derived. In a Tetanus shot, for example, the patient is given an antitoxin. That is made with a toxoid, which is ‘a substance that has been treated to destroy its toxic properties but retains the capacity to stimulate production of antitoxins, used in immunization’.

Related to ‘toxon’ is the word ‘toxikon’ which means a poison arrow. So we should look at the verse 6:2 as describing the weapons system of a bow and arrows where the arrows were tipped with poison. Thus in earlier times the weapon used by the White horseman represented the poison-tipped arrows used in warfare.

Today it represents the toxic mRNA technology based injections that the gullible masses took into their bodies believing the messaging that if they didn’t they would get a serious flu-like disease and die. By design that man-made toxic agent stimulates the body to make the antigen in cells everywhere which then the body’s immune system targets and destroys all the cells infected with the toxoid. This leads to many serious diseases and death.

As a result many millions have died and are dying. The world is in serious trouble demographically. But all by design. Read Are We the Last Generation?