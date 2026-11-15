Here is a talk given by. the 92-year old Ajahn Sumedho, with transcript

It is almost pure non-dualism. I am minded to post a few other talks over the coming days.

I’m Not a 92-Year-Old Monk | Ajahn Sumedho

TRANSCRIPT

So, I welcome everyone here to reflect on the way it is, the Dhamma.

I’m listening to the silence, and I encourage you all to listen to the silence behind my voice, behind your thoughts.

In fact, this very temple was built with that in mind: to create, to establish a place of silence.

Because the world is very noisy. One’s mind tends to be very noisy, full of views, opinions, likes and dislikes. And behind all that noise, both external and internal, is the silence of pure consciousness.

When I use the word awareness, it refers to pure consciousness, not just to me or you trying to be aware of some object.

It’s like opening a door of a prison. You’re letting all the prisoners out. And what’s left when all the prisoners have left the prison is silence.

So, just to point out what conditioning is, how we’re bound to all kinds of perceptions through the force of habit.

There are endless problems arising from the differences between male and female, between England and France, between Ukraine and Russia. And on and on it goes, about differences, how one group sees themselves in a certain way and another group sees themselves in a very different way.

And yet what binds us all together is pure consciousness, awareness.

Whether you’re for the left or the right, that’s just personality, that’s ego, that’s conditioning.

So the ego is to be recognised. How can you be aware of your ego? You’re not just a helpless victim of your conditioning. Simply by listening to your ego, whatever it says.

Because the ego is built out of conventions, out of languages. Whatever language is your native tongue, your ego thinks in that language.

In terms of the fetters, the very first of the ten fetters is sakkāya-diṭṭhi, which is a personality view.

The personality: you can listen to your own personality going on about how wonderful you are, how terrible you are. That’s your personality speaking through conditioning. It’s not telling you the truth of who you are, what you are.

We have different personalities. Even brothers and sisters, even identical twins, have different personalities.

Personalities can be very different. They’re a kind of emotional habits, beliefs and things that we acquire after birth.

The personalities clash. We have a lot of personal troubles in this Sangha between individual monks and nuns, and lay people. Our personalities are different. There are no two senior monks with the same personality.

So, what is it that can listen to your personality rather than just grasp it or suppress it?

It’s not about suppressing your personality or not having any personality. It’s about the willingness to be aware that the personality is an artifice. It’s not who you really are.

We’re told we have a good personality, or we don’t have any personality, or our personality is not very nice. It’s very charming. You can apply all kinds of adjectives to your personality: charming, not charming, boring, stupid, or whatever words you’ve been conditioned to believe in, what people have told you.

That’s why one technique that I recommend, that I’ve suggested to you many times already, is simply to say things to yourself, but listen to what you’re saying.

You can say “I”. The personal pronoun in English, “I”, is just one letter, but it has a lot of meaning.

It says “I”, which means you believe that your physical body, your presence, is what you really are.

“I am.”

Then you add “am”, and that makes you not just an “I” in empty space or empty consciousness. You start announcing your presence as a being, as a physical being.

And then, “I am good”. That’s a positive adjective. Or, “I’m not very good”.

But all of those words are artifices. They’re not what you are in any way.

You’re not the person you think you are, or what you’ve been told by others, whether it’s your father or mother, husband, wife, children or teachers.

When you’re in the silence, there’s no personality.

Just notice when I’m silent. When I smile, then I have that kind of Ajahn Sumedho’s happy appearance. If I don’t smile, what’s wrong with Ajahn Sumedho?

So, we go by the appearances of things. Smiling, we like. Grumbling, sad, miserable, depressed looks, we don’t like.

Santa Claus is always smiling.

One day, I experimented with this. I was at Chithurst, and there were some guests visiting Chithurst at that time.

I spent the early hours of the morning just meditating. I was completely silent. My thinking was not operating. Just in the silence of being here and now.

Usually people expect me to smile and greet them personally. I say, “Welcome to you all,” and then smile. That’s pleasant.

But this morning I walked into the reception room at Chithurst House and didn’t smile at anyone.

And they were so upset. Yet I was in a state of bliss.

They were thinking, “What’s wrong with Ajahn Sumedho? Is he sick?”

So, how we get signals from others, how someone looks at us, can affect us for the whole day.

If someone looks grumpy or dislikes us, we can be haunted by that look the whole day through.

Because we trust our senses and our reactions to sensory experience. We’re told that this is the real world. The real world is the sense realm.

And we are incredibly sensitive forms. Just look at your own body. How sensitive it is.

We’re getting cold now, getting towards late autumn or winter. It’s like this. We feel heat or cold, day or night, praise or blame, vigorous or tired.

What we see is that the leaves on the trees are beginning to turn different colours. And in a few weeks they’ll all be gone. The trees will be barren.

We like springtime, when the leaves are all fresh and green, or autumn, the height of autumn, with the beautiful many-coloured leaves on the trees before they drop dead to the ground.

So, being aware of this, how empty these forms actually are.

You know, I’m very old now, but the form is like approaching a cold winter. And the form of an ageing monk is like this.

It’s all accepted. It’s not criticised, or wished to be any other way.

Because these years of monastic life and meditation have given me the opportunity to realise I’m not a 92-year-old Buddhist monk.

Those are conventions.

And yet the real world seems very real: the form world, the differences between men and women, between seasons, between war and peace.

But in the silence, there are no differences.

And that’s the path that we begin to realise for ourselves.

It’s to be realised individually, by oneself. It’s not a path I can point to. There’s no physical thing that you can see.

But it’s apparently here and now, in time and timeless.

It’s the Dhamma, the deathless reality.

What does that mean, the deathless? How does that affect you?

You watch, and it’s just your own personal reaction, whether it’s liking or disliking, doubt or wondering what it is.

We have words like “eternal”, but that’s just another word.

Can you imagine a condition that’s eternal? The Rock of Gibraltar or Mount Everest? We think of eternality as something physical.

But the deathless is reality.

It’s what each one of you really is: the deathless reality.

And what you grasp and identify with are all the empty forms that appear in consciousness.

So, when the Buddha, in his First Noble Truth, says that there is suffering, as a matter of fact none of us can deny that. Even the most worldly, ignorant person cannot deny that there is suffering.

And then we’re advised that it should be understood.

We look up the word suffering in the dictionary, and we can find another definition for it.

But to understand suffering is to observe the suffering here and now.

Fear, anger, resentment, doubt, worry, anxiety.

Listening to the news in the morning, the BBC World Service, you hear about Ukrainians getting ready for a severe cold winter, where all their abilities to keep warm and to survive the attacks from Russia are becoming increasingly more difficult.

And then I look outside the windows of my kitchen, and I feel really privileged to be here in England with a nicely heated kitchen.

Because I can imagine the suffering of people who don’t have enough to eat, who can’t find warmth during a very cold winter.

We can all imagine that.

So, imagination is forms. It’s about hunger or not being hungry, good food or bad food, whether it’s really cold or too hot.

And we live our lives with these anxieties about a heatwave or a cold wave, El Niño or climate change.

We can create endless anxieties about the future.

Or we might spend our days feeling guilty about the past.

We think about the past. I’ve done these unskilful acts, and I’ve said things I shouldn’t have said. And we feel guilty.

So we can live our days in guilt, or in imagining success or failure in the future.

But here and now is conscious, pure awareness, which is not hot or cold, hungry or full, happy or sad.

So, what is it?

All the Buddhist teachings are pointing to it when the Buddha said, “There is suffering. It should be understood.”

We turn inward. We’re looking at our anxiety about the future, our guilt about the past.

And that anxiety about the future or guilt about the past comes and goes.

If you patiently observe with awareness, pure awareness, guilt comes and goes. Fears, imaginary images of future distress, come and go.

If you’re patiently listening to the silence, being the witness, the Buddha to the way it is, as you individually experience your life.

This Phansa, this Wassa, is coming to an end in a couple of weeks. Or in one week, is it?

“One week and a couple of days.”

And then we have a ceremony which we’re getting very busy preparing for.

People are always planning their next move, where they’re going when Pansa is over.

Observe that.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t do that, but observe the anxiety about preparing for Pansa or the ceremony, and where do I want to go next?

It’s like this.

And as you trust yourself to be the Buddha, rather than the owner of your anxieties or guilt, you begin to realise the path is here and now.

Dhamma is apparent here and now.

Come and see for yourself.

No, don’t just believe what I’m saying, because what I’m saying is just using words.

What I’m pointing to is not the words, but the here and now.

It’s like this.

So, that’s enough for today.

A commentary from ChatGPT

Ajahn Sumedho’s emphasis on direct awareness, rather than philosophical or doctrinal understanding, brings him remarkably close to the spirit of Advaita.

There are several interesting parallels.

1. The witness and pure awareness

Sumedho repeatedly encourages us to observe thoughts, emotions, personality and conditioning without identifying with them.

This is very close to the Advaitic distinction between the changing contents of experience and the unchanging awareness in which they appear.

Consider the statement from the tradition:

“You are not what comes and goes. You are that in which everything comes and goes.”

This is very much the territory of Nisargadatta and the Ashtavakra Gita.

2. The personality is not the Self

Sumedho’s discussion of sakkāya-diṭṭhi (personality view) is particularly interesting.

In Theravada, it refers to the mistaken identification with the five aggregates as self.

In Advaita, one might describe the same practical investigation as recognising that the body, mind, personality and ego are not one’s essential nature.

There is an important doctrinal difference, however. Advaita ultimately affirms the identity of Atman and Brahman, whereas Theravada does not posit an eternal Self.

3. Silence rather than conceptual knowledge

This is perhaps where I see the strongest affinity.

Sumedho isn’t asking people to construct a philosophical understanding of awareness. He is asking them to listen, observe and recognise what is already present.

That is very close to the direct approach of Ramana Maharshi:

Who am I?

Not as an intellectual question, but as an investigation that takes one beyond the habitual identification with the mind.

4. The deathless

His use of the Buddhist term deathless (amata) is particularly interesting.

He describes it as what we really are, rather than something we acquire or become.

An Advaitin might recognise considerable affinity here with the description of Brahman as timeless and beyond birth and death.

But again, the interpretations aren’t identical.

One important distinction

I wouldn’t necessarily say Sumedho has abandoned Theravada. Rather, he seems to approach its teachings through direct contemplative experience instead of scholastic interpretation.

And perhaps that is why you find him more accessible.

There is a wonderful convergence between the Buddha’s instruction to observe the arising and passing of phenomena and the Advaitic invitation to recognise that which does not arise and pass away.

The difference is largely in how the traditions interpret what is discovered.

I’d be interested in one particular distinction: do you find that Sumedho’s use of pure awareness resonates more with the witnessing awareness of Advaita, or with the Silence and Presence that you have previously described?