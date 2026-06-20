The Forbidden Theory of MORPHIC RESONANCE
The idea we all connected is the number 1 heresy in the eyes of the Cult
David Icke correctly says that the underlying reason why he has been so suppressed has little to do with hs conspiracy theories or “anti-semitism”.
It is his message that we are all connected, part of Consciousness , thatwe are “Consciousness having a human experience” that is the real heresy and one for which he will never be forgiven.
It gets right to the centre of the system of control that “they” want to impose on us.
Another is Rupert Sheldrake and his hypothesis of morphic resonance.
The following piece from Mike Adams really resonated with me.
I found this video which if you overlook the annoying and very distracting “discussions” with a fish is actually a very good exposition.
The Forbidden Theory of Morphic Resonance
It is hard to countenance why someone with a scientific thesis would be “a candidate for bookburning”, that Shedrake is guilty of “heresy” and should be compared with Adolf Hitler.
But that just predates the times we are living in now.
John Maddox on Sheldrake and Book Burning
John Maddox says of Rupert Sheldrake’s work,
“I was so offended by it that I said and I said that while it’s wrong that book should be burned. In practice, if book burning were allowed this book would be a candidate. I think it’s dangerous that people should be allowed by our liberal societies to put that kind of nonsense into currency. It’s unnecessary to to introduce magic into the explanation from physical and biological phenomena, when in fact, there’s every likelihood that the continuation of research as it’s now practiced will indeed fill all the gaps that Sheldrake draws attention to. You see, Sheldrake’s is not a scientific theory. Sheldrake is putting forward magic instead of science and that can be condemned with exactly the language that the Pope used to condemn Galileo and for the same reasons. It is heresy.”
But it didn’t stop there.
Sheldrake had a key TEDTalk on the nature of modern science (or scientism), BANNED.
Rupert Sheldrake - The Science Delusion BANNED TED TALK
Re-uploaded as TED have decided to censor Rupert and remove this video from the TEDx youtube channel. Follow this link for TED's statement on the matter and Dr. Sheldrake's response: http://blog.ted.com/2013/03/14/open-f...