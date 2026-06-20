John Maddox says of Rupert Sheldrake’s work,

“I was so offended by it that I said and I said that while it’s wrong that book should be burned. In practice, if book burning were allowed this book would be a candidate. I think it’s dangerous that people should be allowed by our liberal societies to put that kind of nonsense into currency. It’s unnecessary to to introduce magic into the explanation from physical and biological phenomena, when in fact, there’s every likelihood that the continuation of research as it’s now practiced will indeed fill all the gaps that Sheldrake draws attention to. You see, Sheldrake’s is not a scientific theory. Sheldrake is putting forward magic instead of science and that can be condemned with exactly the language that the Pope used to condemn Galileo and for the same reasons. It is heresy.”