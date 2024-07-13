Most of what I have to talk about centers around Candace Owen who was scarcely known to me until she was dumped by zionist, Ben Shapiro.

In recent days there has been bit of a war of sorts on X involving Jordan Peterson

This is Candace’s commentary

Is This The End Of Jordan Peterson?

CANDACE OWEN - AN ANTISEMITE?

Israel protected Solomon Morel, a man who tortured and murdered German Christians in a concentration camp. Zionists are in overdrive trying to get this episode banned where I talk about it. Here’s the FULL clip they don’t want you to see. Would be a shame if it went viral.

The following short segment raised a real social media storm and Candace Owen was accused of being a terrible anti-semite and holocaust denial.

Personally speaking, I would hardly have noticed it

It led jewish Naomi Wolf to respond. I have to assume that the sensitivity related to some very real anti-semitic slurs in response to what she had to say.

Here is the documentary from the BBC

1945: The Savage Peace | BBC Documentary

Here is a short

The entire 2016 movie, removed from most places can be seen in its entirety here

Watch HERE

Since it was made in 2016 it has been made unavailable on the BBC site as part of their retreat from objectivity

I welcome any attempts to correct any attempts to correct the rewriting of history even if it might be used by holocaust deniers and nazi-sympathisers.

The documentary started with the reported rapes of German women by Red Army soldiers.

I have little doubt that was true but there is ALWAYS a different story, equally truthful, that has to be told. Just try to imagine the state of mind of Soviet soldiers who had been put through what is told so starkly in the 1985 Soviet movie, Come and See.

HE COMPLEXITY OF HISTORY

Watch the entire movie HERE

Then there is another story to be told, which is that the vast majority of the Bolsheviks after the revolution were Jews.

That is objectively true and no amount of screaming “anti-semitsm!” is going to change that .

Then that changed after Word War 2 and Stalin became an anti-semite.

This is what researcher, Ron Unz has to sat.

Stalin had viewed Israel as a likely Soviet ally in the Middle East - Ron Unz on the Bolshevik Jеwish connections to Zionism and the gulags and how Stalin felt betrayed once Israelis sided with the West because of the wealthy Jеwish elites. This prompted his antisemitic turn

Soviet intelligence covertly aided Israel in ousting the British from Palestine and was the first to recognize Israel de jure on May 17, 1948. Moscow allowed Czechoslovakia, a Soviet satellite state, to sell arms to Israel, which were crucial during the '48 Arab-Israeli War.

The lesson to be learned is that history is complex and there is always more than one side to the story.

I really recommend the study of history while the information is still availabel and inconvenient stories are airbrushed out.